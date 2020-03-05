After-School Carrot Cookies

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A healthy after-school snack for the kids. A good way to get a serving of veggies in too! I made them for my kids and my husband, and I ended up eating most of them!

By Mrs.Mac

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Combine butter and brown sugar in a large bowl; mix together with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in carrots and egg.

  • Combine all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, cinnamon, baking powder, nutmeg and salt in a bowl. Stir into carrot mixture, a little at a time, blending dough well after each addition.

  • Drop spoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart onto a baking sheet; flatten with a moistened fork.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cookies are golden and crisp, about 15 minutes. Transfer to wire racks to cool, about 15 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Dough can be rolled instead of dropped to form cookies if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 11.9mg; sodium 70.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2021
Really tasty cookies. Could add walnuts or even drizzle with icing. They are delicious on their own. The fresh jars of spices I used really made a difference Read More
Nicole Lyons
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2019
Could probably lessen the sugar. Very good and easy! Read More
Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
11/19/2021
This was a very mild spice cookie. It needed more jazz for our tastes. Read More
