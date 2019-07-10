Crab Swiss Bites

These hot appetizer bites are delicious and easy to make. Rolls are separated into pieces, topped with a crabmeat and Swiss cheese mixture, and sprinkled with water chestnuts. They're a definite crowd pleaser!

Recipe by Doreen

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
22 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
30 bites
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix together crabmeat, green onion, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, lemon juice and curry powder.

  • Separate dinner rolls into 3 pieces each. Spoon equal portions of the crabmeat mixture onto the roll pieces. Top with water chestnuts.

  • Bake in the preheated oven 10 to 12 minutes, or until bubbly and golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
114 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 2.4g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 21.6mg; sodium 125.3mg. Full Nutrition
