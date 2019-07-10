Crab Swiss Bites
These hot appetizer bites are delicious and easy to make. Rolls are separated into pieces, topped with a crabmeat and Swiss cheese mixture, and sprinkled with water chestnuts. They're a definite crowd pleaser!
Great! I used mini Phyllo cups instead of dinner rolls. It was outstanding.Read More
I found this while looking for Low Carb recipes I eliminated the dinner rolls and baked the crab mixture in ramekins. It was delicious and even lower in carbs!Read More
My husband loved this. The only thing I did different (the second time and thereafter) was to chop up the water chestnuts and sprinkle on the top of each one, so that each bite had some in it. Very yummy and my husband is fairly picky, especially when it comes to seafood.
A scrumptious appetizer! The water chestnuts added the perfect touch. The green onion made my puffs look a little green, so I sprinkled a little bit of chili powder on top of the chestnuts for color.
different. and scrumptious.
I can't say enough about this crab recipe! I served it on pretzel crisps and topped with green onions and a sprinkle of paprika. They were outstanding!
