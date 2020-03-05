Low-Fat Whole Wheat Cranberry Pecan Scones
These scones are egg-free and come out crispy-crunchy with just the right amount of sweetness.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Substitute margarine for the butter if preferred.
Dough can be made in a food processor if preferred.
Sprinkle more brown sugar over wedges before baking if desired.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 7.9mg; sodium 516.2mg. Full Nutrition