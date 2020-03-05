Low-Fat Whole Wheat Cranberry Pecan Scones

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These scones are egg-free and come out crispy-crunchy with just the right amount of sweetness.

By CROWLAND

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
42 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 scones
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Whisk whole wheat flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl. Cut in butter with a pastry blender until coarse crumbs form. Stir in cranberries and pecans. Mix in skim milk until dough comes together and is the consistency of cookie dough.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Pat into a 1-inch thick round. Cut into 8 wedges with a greased knife. Arrange 2 inches apart on the baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool, about 15 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Substitute margarine for the butter if preferred.

Dough can be made in a food processor if preferred.

Sprinkle more brown sugar over wedges before baking if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 7.9mg; sodium 516.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2017
Delicious! I could not find whole wheat pastry flour so I searched the web and found to substitute 1/2 whole wheat flour and 1/2 cake flour which worked out perfectly! I cut mine out into heart shapes and the family loved them. They really do have just the right amount of sweetness. I do think next time I will add more cranberries and pecans though b/c I was wanting more of both of those in there lol. I will def be making these again YUM! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
anner
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2018
Yum! Nice and crusty on the outside. I made mine lemon-cran instead of pecan-cran and sprinkled some coarse sugar on top. Read More
Aunt Julie
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2021
These scones were really good! The only substitution I made was similar to the other reviewers. I used one cup of whole wheat flour and one cup of white flour. With oven thermometer showing the correct temperature, twelve minutes was perfect. Read More
Patricia Vargo
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2018
I made these today. I couldn't find the pastry flour so I used ground whole wheat flour and it worked perfectly. My husband loves them and our son is picking some up later. Read More
