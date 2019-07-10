Spicy Maryland Crab Dip

Rating: 4.46 stars
274 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 193
  • 4 star values: 42
  • 3 star values: 21
  • 2 star values: 9
  • 1 star values: 9

A delicious hot crab and cheese dip that comes straight from the heart of the Chesapeake Bay! Serve with crackers or a warm baguette.

By Laura Superczynski

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease a 1 quart baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, mix cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, dry mustard, garlic powder and about 2 tablespoons of the Cheddar cheese. Fold in crabmeat, hot sauce and 2 tablespoons seafood seasoning.

  • Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish. Top with remaining Cheddar cheese and seafood seasoning. Bake in the preheated oven 30 minutes, or until bubbly and lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 35.5mg; sodium 151.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (274)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Kelly Harkins
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2007
okay, I just had to come write a review. This is one of the first recipes I printed off of here when I joined in 2003. Well, it is by far the one I have used/made/shared most often. It is DELICIOUS!! I get requests from my family members all of the time. I follow the directions exactly and always put it in a bread bowl. Yummo! Today will be my 6th New Year's Eve that I make it - it is a tradition. The only thing I modify is the amount of Old Bay - some people don't like it that strong (I do) - so I use slightly less. You have to make this!!! I'll try to remember to take a picture today and upload it. P.S. - I transfer the mixture to my bread bowl, wrap in foil, and bake for at LEAST 30-45 minutes. Perfect! Just take to your gathering in the foil, unwrap and ta-dah! Read More
Helpful
(204)

Most helpful critical review

Mia Somerville Honaker
Rating: 2 stars
12/17/2008
I made this for a work party and it was okay. I still have 1/2 left. I love crab but I even thought this was okay. I followed the directions mostly - left out the hot sauce and used 1 tbsp of Old Bay as most people suggested. I even cooked it for 45 minutes because it didn't seem to set. It was very runny. I probably won't do this again sorry. Read More
Helpful
(5)
274 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 193
  • 4 star values: 42
  • 3 star values: 21
  • 2 star values: 9
  • 1 star values: 9
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Kelly Harkins
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2007
okay, I just had to come write a review. This is one of the first recipes I printed off of here when I joined in 2003. Well, it is by far the one I have used/made/shared most often. It is DELICIOUS!! I get requests from my family members all of the time. I follow the directions exactly and always put it in a bread bowl. Yummo! Today will be my 6th New Year's Eve that I make it - it is a tradition. The only thing I modify is the amount of Old Bay - some people don't like it that strong (I do) - so I use slightly less. You have to make this!!! I'll try to remember to take a picture today and upload it. P.S. - I transfer the mixture to my bread bowl, wrap in foil, and bake for at LEAST 30-45 minutes. Perfect! Just take to your gathering in the foil, unwrap and ta-dah! Read More
Helpful
(204)
KKVECH
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2003
As a Marylander I can vouch for it's authencicity! One thing I found is that it was too salty with 3 TBSP of Mcormick's Old Bay seasoning (it may not be with other brands) I took it down to a little less than 1 TBSP and it was perfect absolutely delicious. I've found some of the restaraunt brand seafood seasoning to be better than Old Bay (less salty) I'll have to try that next time! Read More
Helpful
(132)
IMARAEOFSUNSHINE
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2007
I love this recipe. It is true Maryland Crab Dip to me. I messed up and added more cheese than it called for but it turned out to be so delicious, I have continued adding more cheese. I use 1 bag of shredded cheeses...a blend instead of just cheddar. I usually use the 4 cheese shredded bag. Everyone loves this dip so much, I have given out the recipe at least a dozen times. Read More
Helpful
(96)
Advertisement
LADYSLEW
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2008
A real taste of Balmer hon! (That's Baltimore for those who aren't from Maryland.) I was shocked at how many crab recipes on here don't have Old Bay as an ingredient. Living most of my life in the Chesapeake Bay watershed I would have sworn that making crab without Old Bay was illegal.;) I did put only one dash of hot sauce though and I used a Mexican blend cheese because that's what I had on hand. I used this to make crab pretzels along with the "Buttery Soft Pretzels" recipe also from this site. For those not from this area a crab pretzel is a soft pretzel with crab dip spread on top. Everyone loved them. Read More
Helpful
(58)
lyndylou
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2006
My boyfriend and I visited Maryland for Spring Break and ate crab dip at nearly every meal. After returning to KY we missed it so much we were determined to find a similar recipe. This one is dead on. We make it all the time and if pressed have even used fake crab. This recipe is wonderful!!! Serve on slices of italian bread. Read More
Helpful
(32)
Renee Ridgeway
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2007
Made this last night to bring to a party and it was very tasty! It was also VERY rich! I sliced a baguette of french bread and brushed some garlic infused oil on it before putting it under the broiler for a couple of minutes to toast. We spooned the crab dip on the toasted slices and it was yummy! Next time I make this I want to try serving it in mini puff pastry shells. I think it would also be good stirred into some penne pasta. So many possibilities! Read More
Helpful
(28)
Advertisement
Wendy Chazarreta
Rating: 4 stars
02/04/2011
This was ok. It was good but not exciting. I think next time I will try it with Parmesan instead of the cheddar. I added a can on small shrimp also. Read More
Helpful
(28)
MARY-MAGS
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2003
As a Marylander I have tried many crab dip recipes and this one by far is the best---just the perfect amount of cheese lemon and Old Bay. My family and friends thank you for sharing your recipe! Read More
Helpful
(28)
Melissa McCullough Smith
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2006
This recipe was a hit at Thanksgiving dinner. I did tweak it a bit so that I could use all of my crab and I didn't have more than a tsp. of old bay left. I used about a 1 pd of crab (mixed jumbo lump can and philips fresh back fin) To offset the extra crab I added another 4 oz of cream cheese and doubled the mayo and hot sauce. Everything else I kept the same except I did add about a Tbsp of minced onion. The flavor will vary depending on what type of crab you are using. I like the backfin because it has a nice strong crab flavor. It all depends on what type of crab you like. If you wouldn't want to eat it plain don't put it in the dip. Read More
Helpful
(28)
Mia Somerville Honaker
Rating: 2 stars
12/17/2008
I made this for a work party and it was okay. I still have 1/2 left. I love crab but I even thought this was okay. I followed the directions mostly - left out the hot sauce and used 1 tbsp of Old Bay as most people suggested. I even cooked it for 45 minutes because it didn't seem to set. It was very runny. I probably won't do this again sorry. Read More
Helpful
(5)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022