Spicy Maryland Crab Dip

1 of 274

Rating: 5 stars okay, I just had to come write a review. This is one of the first recipes I printed off of here when I joined in 2003. Well, it is by far the one I have used/made/shared most often. It is DELICIOUS!! I get requests from my family members all of the time. I follow the directions exactly and always put it in a bread bowl. Yummo! Today will be my 6th New Year's Eve that I make it - it is a tradition. The only thing I modify is the amount of Old Bay - some people don't like it that strong (I do) - so I use slightly less. You have to make this!!! I'll try to remember to take a picture today and upload it. P.S. - I transfer the mixture to my bread bowl, wrap in foil, and bake for at LEAST 30-45 minutes. Perfect! Just take to your gathering in the foil, unwrap and ta-dah! Helpful (204)

Rating: 5 stars As a Marylander I can vouch for it's authencicity! One thing I found is that it was too salty with 3 TBSP of Mcormick's Old Bay seasoning (it may not be with other brands) I took it down to a little less than 1 TBSP and it was perfect absolutely delicious. I've found some of the restaraunt brand seafood seasoning to be better than Old Bay (less salty) I'll have to try that next time! Helpful (132)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe. It is true Maryland Crab Dip to me. I messed up and added more cheese than it called for but it turned out to be so delicious, I have continued adding more cheese. I use 1 bag of shredded cheeses...a blend instead of just cheddar. I usually use the 4 cheese shredded bag. Everyone loves this dip so much, I have given out the recipe at least a dozen times. Helpful (96)

Rating: 5 stars A real taste of Balmer hon! (That's Baltimore for those who aren't from Maryland.) I was shocked at how many crab recipes on here don't have Old Bay as an ingredient. Living most of my life in the Chesapeake Bay watershed I would have sworn that making crab without Old Bay was illegal.;) I did put only one dash of hot sauce though and I used a Mexican blend cheese because that's what I had on hand. I used this to make crab pretzels along with the "Buttery Soft Pretzels" recipe also from this site. For those not from this area a crab pretzel is a soft pretzel with crab dip spread on top. Everyone loved them. Helpful (58)

Rating: 5 stars My boyfriend and I visited Maryland for Spring Break and ate crab dip at nearly every meal. After returning to KY we missed it so much we were determined to find a similar recipe. This one is dead on. We make it all the time and if pressed have even used fake crab. This recipe is wonderful!!! Serve on slices of italian bread. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars Made this last night to bring to a party and it was very tasty! It was also VERY rich! I sliced a baguette of french bread and brushed some garlic infused oil on it before putting it under the broiler for a couple of minutes to toast. We spooned the crab dip on the toasted slices and it was yummy! Next time I make this I want to try serving it in mini puff pastry shells. I think it would also be good stirred into some penne pasta. So many possibilities! Helpful (28)

Rating: 4 stars This was ok. It was good but not exciting. I think next time I will try it with Parmesan instead of the cheddar. I added a can on small shrimp also. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars As a Marylander I have tried many crab dip recipes and this one by far is the best---just the perfect amount of cheese lemon and Old Bay. My family and friends thank you for sharing your recipe! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was a hit at Thanksgiving dinner. I did tweak it a bit so that I could use all of my crab and I didn't have more than a tsp. of old bay left. I used about a 1 pd of crab (mixed jumbo lump can and philips fresh back fin) To offset the extra crab I added another 4 oz of cream cheese and doubled the mayo and hot sauce. Everything else I kept the same except I did add about a Tbsp of minced onion. The flavor will vary depending on what type of crab you are using. I like the backfin because it has a nice strong crab flavor. It all depends on what type of crab you like. If you wouldn't want to eat it plain don't put it in the dip. Helpful (28)