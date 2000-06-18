Mahogany Chicken Wings

Ok, am really beginning to see this recipe as a community effort. I actually read thru about 3/4th of these reviews today, then made what I came up with, keeping everyone's comments in mind. True the sauce is forgiving if you have to make substitutes, but bottom line . . this is a great recipe!! I was looking for a great SuperBowl recipe for this Sunday and decided this was going to be it. I was out of honey so followed the recipe using maple syrup and molasses. It sounded important to thicken the sauce, so I just made the sauce first, thickening according to suggestion with a little cornstarch stirred into ice water. I used half for the initial marinade and the second half to glaze the chicken when I put it into the oven. Pamming and foiling your cookie pan is important. In the oven, I turned the chicken twice, glazing with the sauce each time, and in 50 or so minutes, the chicken came out beautifully done, extremely tender and flavorful. I didn't especially want mine to taste Asian, but I know that I like gingerbread, so I thought, how can I miss with molasses and ginger? But I cut back on the ginger to 1/8 teaspoon. And I liked someone's suggestion to add a little orange juice to balance the molasses. I am here to tell you that doing these things, there was no distinct flavor of molasses, ginger, soy sauce, garlic, no distinct anything, only amazing flavor that held in the chicken juices, so it was incredibly tender. Will be doing this on wings for the Superbowl!