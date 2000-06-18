Mahogany Chicken Wings

4.4
735 Ratings
  • 5 474
  • 4 170
  • 3 58
  • 2 20
  • 1 13

These sweet, succulent wings look as delicious as they taste!

Recipe by Christine

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
  • Place chicken in a shallow, medium dish.

  • In a medium bowl, mix soy sauce, honey, molasses, chile sauce, ground ginger and garlic. Pour the mixture over the chicken. Cover and refrigerate approximately 1 hour, turning occasionally.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large baking dish, arrange chicken in a single layer. Bake in the preheated oven approximately 50 minutes, brushing with remaining soy sauce mixture often and turning once, until meat is no longer pink and juices run clear.

Per Serving:
774 calories; protein 51.9g; carbohydrates 43.1g; fat 43.6g; cholesterol 209.7mg; sodium 1649.7mg. Full Nutrition
