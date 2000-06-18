Mahogany Chicken Wings
These sweet, succulent wings look as delicious as they taste!
This is a great recipe for people who don't like HOT wings. I didn't change the recipe at all, but I did change the cooking method. I marinated the chicken wings in the sauce for three hours. Then I lined a cookie sheet (with sides) with the new non-stick foil. I put the marinated wings on the cookie sheet and baked them for approximately 50 minutes. They do brown very nicely. I did not baste them. When the wings were almost done I brought the marinade to a boil in a large pot. I boiled it for about two minutes. I mixed 3 tbs. corn starch in a jar with some ice water, about 1/2 cup. Slowly mix the corn starch mixture into the boiling marinade until it is the thickness you desire. Adding the cold cornstarch mixture to the hot marinade keeps it from getting lumpy. I don't know why this works, but it does. (Also works for gravy). When the marinade is the thickness you desire, turn it off. When the wings are done, add them to the pot and mix to coat with the thickened marinade. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve. Great recipe.Read More
I don't know why people change so much in a recipe the first time they make something and then rate it less than it should be! These don't need a change..they are yummi and gooey!! Take the freedom to be sloppy..and you won't be able to resist the finger lickin! One person mentioned cooking sauce seperately for basting...but if you fill your tinfoil lined pan with 1/4" of the sauce while baking the wings, you just baste with that..it's hot and yummy and available for dipping in the end. Husband loved these!
Fantastic wings and loved by the whole gang. Did not have molasses in the house, which didn't seem to make a difference because they turned out great! I marinated for three hours, took the chicken out and broiled for about fifteen minutes to crisp them up, and then baked with the wonderful sauce. Yummy!
I made these wings and added 1/2 cup packed brown sugar, 2 T vinegar and 2 T Franks Hot sauce and a dash of chili pepper. They turned out perfect like the ones at wingers, not hot but perfectly spicey!! Don't worry if your sauce is a little runny, it gets gooey when it cooks. I also did not bother re-bastinging the wings or turning them, but be sure to grease your pan! Better yet use foil over a pan and grease that.
These wings were amazing. I made them for my Christmas party and there weren't any left by the end of the night. And I made a lot!! If you want them to be a little bit more spicy I suggest increasing the chili sauce. I cooked these on a baking sheet as opposed to a dish. I think they come out more crispy that way and I turned them once half way through cooking.
I used drumsticks instead of wings but first I skinned them to remove some of the fattiness. The only other change I made to the recipe was using a tbp. of chile paste instead of the sauce. I think it added some extra heat but we liked it! Ooop's there was one more change, I put the marinade in a saucepan & cooked it down some because you shouldn't use sauce you marinaded raw chicken in to baste with unless you cook it @ a higher temp to kill the bacteria. I reduced it some & then thickened it up w/ cornstarch mixed in cold water before basting the chicken. These were fantastic...like a spicy asian BBQ. Normally if I have leftovers, I either make something different out of them or send them home w/ my son but he is going to miss out on these ;o) ...we are going to turn around & have them for dinner again tonight. They are soo good! I served them w/ microwave corn on the cob (topped w/ garlic parmesan butter mix) & sesame green beans (both from this site) but I'll make different sides tonight to shake it up some.
Absolutely the best recipe ever for sweet chicken wings! I did add about 20 shakes of "hot sauce" to them too. My friend who doesn't like hot wings was blown away. He couldn't tell I had added it...he wants another batch tonight. I also used about 1--1 1/2 T. of powdered garlic instead of the garlic cloves. Cooked them for the 50 minutes at 375 and then kicked the heat down to 350 for another 20 minutes and the meat just fell off the bone. I did what another reader suggested...I fixed rice and poured the marinade over it...awesome! You have to try this recipe!
GREAT CHICKEN! The first time I made this, I found it to be very mild, so the next time, I baked the chicken IN most of the sauce and turned it frequently (every 10 minutes or so) and it was really flavourful!
I am not a big fan of chicken wings, but these definately won me They were a hit at a recent dinner party. The marinade is incredible. I'm going to try it on ribs next. Only 1 suggestion, use a disposable pan to cook these on, I think I ruined mine! Excellent recipe!!!!
These were really good. Almost tasted like teriyaki chicken..which I LOVE!! I do not like wings, so I used chicken tenders. I didn't have any molasses and so I substitued maple syrup like a previous reviewer and left out the ginger since I didn't have any. I left the chicken in the marinade for about 8 hours and pan fried them in a little oil. I boiled the sauce to serve over rice. The sauce is very forgiving...especially when you leave out a couple of the ingredients. Thanks Christinet.
Ok, am really beginning to see this recipe as a community effort. I actually read thru about 3/4th of these reviews today, then made what I came up with, keeping everyone's comments in mind. True the sauce is forgiving if you have to make substitutes, but bottom line . . this is a great recipe!! I was looking for a great SuperBowl recipe for this Sunday and decided this was going to be it. I was out of honey so followed the recipe using maple syrup and molasses. It sounded important to thicken the sauce, so I just made the sauce first, thickening according to suggestion with a little cornstarch stirred into ice water. I used half for the initial marinade and the second half to glaze the chicken when I put it into the oven. Pamming and foiling your cookie pan is important. In the oven, I turned the chicken twice, glazing with the sauce each time, and in 50 or so minutes, the chicken came out beautifully done, extremely tender and flavorful. I didn't especially want mine to taste Asian, but I know that I like gingerbread, so I thought, how can I miss with molasses and ginger? But I cut back on the ginger to 1/8 teaspoon. And I liked someone's suggestion to add a little orange juice to balance the molasses. I am here to tell you that doing these things, there was no distinct flavor of molasses, ginger, soy sauce, garlic, no distinct anything, only amazing flavor that held in the chicken juices, so it was incredibly tender. Will be doing this on wings for the Superbowl!
Wonderful sauce. Reminiscent of Hoisen sauce. I believe it needs more ginger and garlic than called for; but then again, I think nearly every recipe needs more ginger and/or garlic. I'm a big fan of ginger & garlic. ;-] Additionally I added about 3 tablespoons of fresh orange juice.
I used chicken legs for this, as I found a discounted package of legs yesterday that needed to be used. Only thing I did was add in a little black pepper and half of a package of sesame seeds at the end. Everyone loved it. TIP: You can find cheap seasonings if you look in the ethnic section of your supermarket. Most all spices are under a dollar and you get a ton.
I followed the recipe exactly and these were absolutely delicious! Thank you for sharing this great recipe!
I made this last weekend and it was excellant! Hubby who does not care for wings normally, devored those wings! it's easy and quick to make, so defniatey a keeper
Yum!! This is the BEST chicken sauce EVER- I've used wings, boneless breasts, and drumettes. All tasted great!
Me and the li'l chef (my 8 yr old son) wanted to make some tasty wings, and we had all the ingredients, so...... prep time was about 15 minutes, we then let the chicken sit in the fridge for 45 minutes, plenty of time. Put the wings on a cookie sheet w/ aluminum foil and broiled first for 3 or 4 minutes to crisp them up, then cooked for about 55 minutes at 375, basting w/ extra sauce we made in a different bowl every 10 minutes. These turned out fraggin' sweet!!!!!! Literally just like Christinet's picture..... I will admit, we used all the ingredients, but I rarely measure, so we used more molasses and ginger and garlic, and a little less soy sauce and we added about 10 good dashes of Tabasco. The li'l chef liked the minor heat kick, so if you want a little more, I'd say double the dose for a good zing. Wish we had bleu cheese...... but ranch dipping sauce was all we had, and it was pretty good. These are very sticky if you baste them as we did throughout the cooking process, so be prepared to lick you fingers..... a lot..... We're going to try boneless wings/chunks next time, so the other li'l chefs in the house can eat them too without getting toooooooo messy from the bone-in ones!!! Thanks for reading,
These were amazing and I didn't even marinate them in the sauce....only glazed them before cooking and then again halfway through. I learned on a cooking show a great way to bake wings. Steam them for 10 minutes. This removes fat and oil that can make them soft. Refrigerate them for an hour. This dries them out on the outside a redistributes the juices inside. I baked them in a 425 degree oven. I dipped them once in the glaze,too them out halfway through and glazed them again and flipped them and cooked for another 20 minutes. AMAZING. Three pounds went in five minutes. Great Super Bowl food!
This recipe turned out well. I made them as an appetizer for Thankgiving and everyone loved them. I made 5 pounds of chicken wings & marinaded them as instructed. I followed the recipe exactly and came out with great results. I was weary of using the molassess and the honey, but I am glad I followed the instructions. If you like things spicy, I would suggest doubling the amount of hot sauce. 7/2/07 UPDATE: I made these for a grad party and everyone loved them. I went through 8 pounds of wings. My new suggestions are to turn them every 10 min. (especially if your oven is older like ours. The temp is all off) This really helps keeping them from sticking too much and getting covered in a blackened mess. Also Pam works much better than butter or margarine.
I made this exactly as recipe calls for except I used 9 pounds of chicken wings - put it in a crock pot and let it cook. I brought it to a Christmas get together and everyone loved them -There were no leftovers to bring home.
This is a HUGE hit whenever I take it to potlucks. I usually replace the full amount of soy sauce with equal parts soy and Worchestershire sauce and kick the heat up a little with extra Tabasco.
Yummy BETTY CROCKER recipe! I had no idea that published cookbook recipes were accepted. I have been making this for many years out of one of my first cookbooks that I got in the early '90s. I was very surprised that nothing is changed. Not even a little bit.
These were terrible. I did exactly as the recipe stated and they looked like bland chicken so I put them under the broiler so they would get crisp and browned but they had NO flavor.
These are great, mind you I don't even care for eating chicken off of the bone (something with the tendons ect. turns me off)! I brought them to a family Halloween gathering & they LOVED them, I finally picked some off with a fork & they really are so tender & tasty. The only regret that I have is not making a second batch using "hot" chili sauce to spice them up (which has been requested)! Oh yeah, I also baked them in the sauce as others suggested. Thanks so much Christinet, my 9 year old nephew thanks you too!
I took these to a family picnic and they were a bit hit. Everyone assumed that I had purchased them because they were just perfect! I took the advice of a couple of different reviewers. I marinated over night. I also broiled just the wings on each side for 5 minutes before I baked. I baked on disposable cookie sheets to keep clean up to minimum. The first half of the baking, I just poured the marinade over the wings and let it bake in the marinade, but I realized that I really wanted a thicker, stickier coating. so I took another reveiwers recomendation. I poured the marinade off, boiled it on the stove for 2 minutes and thickened it up with 3 tbs of corn starch, then brushed it over the wings and continued to bake. Next time I might add a little tobasco sauce for a hint of heat.
One of the best non-Buffalo wing recipes. They're not hot at all so perfect for those with delicate tongues. I serve them from a crock pot so they're nice and saucy when people take them.
Excellent. I doubled the recipe and marinated the wings overnight in the sauce. I then baked on a cooking sheet for about 30 minutes to cook off some of the juices so as not to thin out the sauce. Then I threw the wings and sauce in a crockpot for a couple of hours. Really, really good!
my concern is that you're basting the chicken wings with sauce that raw chicken marinated in...I put the leftover marinade in a saucepan and bought it to a boil before I basted my chicken.
Made this for an appetizer at Thanksgiving. These taste so good and you can't eat just one. Excellent chicken wing recipe will be making again especially during football season.
Really nice recipe. They were very popular at an appetizer and dessert party. I marinated the wings for 2 days to maximize flavor. I brushed the wings with half of the marinade and cooked down the rest until it was thickened. The concentrated glaze was poured onto the wings just before cooking was finished. I suggest cooking these in a disposable foil pan. I didn't. Big mistake.
Try this recipe with skinless chicken breasts! It is excellent! You can use either bone in or boneless. Another version I am temped to try is to precook my chicken, marinate it with the sauce and then cook it on the grill, bet it would be wonderful! Phoenix.
GREAT WING CHANGE. ALTHOUGH I LIKE A LITTLE MORE KICK. NEXT TIME I WILL ADD SOME CRUSHED RED PEPPER ALONG WITH SOME FRESH GINGER TO GIVE IT A EXTRA BOOST. ALSO I USED PARCHMENT PAPER AND THEY DID NOT STICK OR LEAVE A BIG MESS FOR ME TO CLEAN. THANKS FOR THE GREAT WING CHANGE.
This was delicious. I marinated it for 3 hours the second time around and the flavor was great.
My husband loved these wings. The only thing is they could stand to be a little more cripy. Next time I think I will take the advise of a previous reviewer and broil the wings. Overall a great recipe.
I marinated, baked, then refrigerated the wings the day before I planned to serve them and they were just as delicious "cold." To baste I simply turned over the wings every 15 minutes while baking them but would like to see if basting with pure soy sauce as per the recipe would make a big difference next time. The wings are very much like my mom used to make - thank you for posting!
This is an awesome recipe. The only variation I have is that I used chicken legs instead of wings. I have had nothing but compliments on these. Reheated? They are even better.
These are amazing! I made a few minor changes to suit my family's tastes, but overall this is a winner. (Doubled up on the garlic, used 1 tsp ginger puree, and added a lot more chili paste for added kick.) And I took one review's advice and baked them in the sauce. Also, I removed the tips but didn't split the sections. They were very moist and tender and the tops were crispy. This is a new family favorite!
I made these for my kids lunches(they get bored with just sandwiches all the time) and they love them, even cold. I did not have chili sauce so I used some chili powder. I also let them marinate for about 3 hours. I did not have the problem of the sauce sticking to the pan like some of the other people did. I used pam on the pan before cooking. I will be making this again.
I made these for the Superbowl this past weekend. Quite possibly the best "sweet" style wings I've ever had. I marinated mine overnight. In addition to the ingredients listed, I used fresh grated ginger, a teaspoon of red chile flakes, and about 1/2 cup of oj. I too boiled the leftover marinade down and tossed the cooked wings in it. Sooo oooey, goooey, good!
Turned out nicely and did not bast.
can't believe i haven't rated this one yet, made these for every gathering since i got the recipe last september!!! always a hit, everyone always wants the recipe. the chicken always comes out so moist and tasty. they also look so delicious on a platter.
For a change of pace, I was looking for a wing recipe as far away from hot Buffalo-style wings as possible and found this. YUM!! I love the predominant molasses flavor and the way it blends so nicely with the ginger and the garlic (might add a little extra garlic next time.) Marinated about 4 hours, which was just right. Also, I recommend using a low-sided baking dish (I lined my jelly roll pan with heavy duty foil) for even crisp-ness and browning. Can't wait to make these again. VERY good; will use this often!
My family was tired of doing the same old buffalo wings....so we decided to try this recipe. WOW! What a nice change and amazing flavor! Thanks for sharing.
My family loves these wings. I usually marinate my wings overnight. I also pour the marinade in the pan with the wings and baste while cooking. The recipe is perfect as-is.
These wings were a huge hit our latest party!! I tripled the recipe and cooked the wings with the sauce in multiple pans, raising the temperature to 400 after an hour to really brown the wings. I then transferred them to a crock pot with some of the sauce to keep warm. These were popular with young and old alike - not spicy at all.
Yummo! These were very tasty. My husband couldn't get enough of them. I will be making these for an upcoming Christmas party, where I am sure they will be a big hit. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I made skewered chicken by slicing breasts into strips and marinating in the sauce. I threaded the chicken on sticks and grilled, brushing and basting while it grilled. Excellent appetizer!
Great recipe! I made these for my boyfriend and he loved them - he thought I had gone to all this trouble to make a romantic meal for him (when really, I was just using up some wings I had in the freezer). I lined the pan with foil first, it made cleanup a lot easier.
I prefer to use drumsticks and thighs so we can make a real meal out of this yummy recipe. I now bake the chicken in a jellyroll pan. The shallow baking pan allows the outside of the chicken to crisp up nicely.
I used this recipe on boneless, skinless chicken that I sliced into thick strips. I bought the Chinese chile paste (thinking that was what was intended for in the chile sauce) and I have to admit, it was awesome! I hope that was what this recipe had in mind for chile sauce. It added the right amount of heat and regular chile sauce might get lost in the flavor of the rest of the ingred, list. I also used low sodium soy sauce. This was a hit with my family and pretty easy to make. I lined my pan with foil for easier cleanup. Made for an easy to put together dinner that was tasty-winner recipe!
this is from a betty crocker cookbook, ive been making it for years, these wings are easy to make and taste super yummy... everyone always demands i bring these wings to parties!
Great flavor! I also baked the wings in the marinade and turned them once. I liked another reviewer's suggestion of adding sesame seeds and broiling them for a few minutes at the end.
Excellent wings recipe. Perfect balance between sweet and spicy. You can vary the ingredients depending on how hot you like your wings. I removed the wings from the oven after 30 minutes and finished by grilling them on medium-low heat for ten minutes to crisp. Nice recipe. I'll definitely use this one again.
these turned out great! My husband wanted hot spicy wings and I wanted bbq wings. So I compromised and added 1/4 tsp of cayenne and 2 tbs of chili powder. Turned out great!
I've made these a bunch of times and my guests always eat them right up. Just delicious.
Pretty good, but should be spicer. 'Tastes spiced (ginger) compared to being spicy (hot). I'm okay with the ginger, but I personally would reduce the sweetness.
Very tender and flavorful!!
This was not at all what I was expecting. By the ratings I thought...these are going to be amazing but they were not at all. I have made another recipe for wings from this website that just blows these away! For the person that said to add..3 tbs of cornstarch to 1/2 cup cold water...all I can say is...how did you enjoy the paste that it made? Needless to say...that sauce was not even edible. Major waste of time and ingredients and would not reccomend them to anyone.
These were a huge hit at our superbowl party! Easy and delicious!
Slap-yo-mama good! Awesome recipe. The only thing I didn't like was the fact that they were not that great after being frozen/thawed...but still worth eating. I always like to make extra to freeze for later in the week or following week. But still a GREAT recipe. I will probably try the sauce on other things like ribs and chicken. Thanks so much for sharing!
These wings are a great alternative to spicy wings and very easy. I marinate them longer than called for and the meat falls off the bone.
AWESOME! I did marinate them for hours. The longer the better in my opinion.
Easy & delicious. I've had rave reviews any time I've made these ... I have also passed the recipe along to several people that have asked for it. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
I really enjoyed these.
This has become one of my favorite recipes on this site!! I add a little brown sugar to it and it is amazing!!! Finger licking good!!!
Incredibly good and really easy. I did this with legs and thighs and left it to marinate overnight in a ziplock bag in the fridge. In the morning, I flipped the bag over and left it alone. My daughter threw it in the oven and it turned out great.
Game day wings. I give this only 4 stars because of sweetness but don't let that discourage you from trying. I will make these again but will cut back on the sweetness. Didn't have any complaints in fact they were gone with in 10 minutes.
Really good. I had a recipe similiar to this from Southern Living but lost it. Great for reheating as well. This is a keeper for sure.
Faaaan-TASTIC. And so easy! I didn't even let mine marinate because I was starving, but I'm sure it would have been even better had I let it sit in the sauce. I made some modifications because we had five pounds of wings and my hubby wanted chicken tenderloins for his portion, so I altered the quantity of the sauce. (I baked everything together at 375 in a 9x13, and when I flipped the wings halfway through, I simply removed the tenderloins at that time and they were juicy and perfectly cooked.) I thought the sauce was missing something at first, so I added a little ketchup and a touch of Worcestershire sauce until it was perfect. I put everything in a 9x13 with 3/4 of the sauce covering the wings / allowed the wings to swim in the sauce as it baked, then at the halfway point when I flipped the wings, I added the remaining 1/4. Perfect! Juicy, tender, and I think baking it in the sauce really helped keep the chicken moist. Using the remaining sauce the chicken baked in as a dipping sauce for the tenderloins was awesome. 5 stars! Oh, and for the people who were leaving the molasses out, it simply will NOT be the same recipe, in taste nor appearance. That's the mahogany aspect of the mahogany chicken wings!
These were pretty good. Almost like a honey bbq, but not quite. Not the best wings I've ever had, but good. Will probably make again.
This is a great recipe. I often fry my chicken wings - but hate the mess and smell afterwards. Now I am never frying a wing again - baking is the way to go! This makes for a nice wing that satisfies people who like sweet sauces - but also has a nice asian flavor to balance it out. I didn't have molasses on hand and figured I could save some calories by omitting it - so followed the recipe without it. They turned out great! I did pour off the excess liquid in the last 15 mins so they could crisp up a bit more - and maybe the molasses would have made it stick better - but the flavor was in no way dimished. I served with a wasabi ranch dressing (just bottled ranch and wasabi powder mixed in) and they were a hit. Be sure to have lots of napkins on hand if serving at a party - these are messy! :-)
So awesome! Took these to a party and everyone loved them! Very easy to make. I put them in a crock pot and covered them with the cooked marinade. For a garnish, I topped with sliced green onions and toasted sesame seeds. I also added a little sesame oil to the marinade to add more flavor!
Per other suggestions, I substituted maple syrup versus using molasses, and also lined the baking pan with foil to ease up on the cleaning. These wings are wonderful and a nice change from hot wings. During the last 20 minutes or so of cooking, I kicked up the roast mode on my convection oven and this brought out the deep browning and glaze of the marinade. I reserved 1/4 of the marinade for sauce on the side, but next time I see no need to do so and will use the entire batch of marinade for the baking process.
I like this recipe. I used 1/4 cup soy sauce and 1/4 cup dark soy sauce instead. It is easy to prepare and taste great. Next time, I will broil them a bit as I like craspy skin. I also follow other cooks, bake with all sauce at once, no brushing with sauce.
This was excellent... the combination of honey, molasses, soy, lemon... and don't forget the ground ginger... was a perfect combination! I marinated my wings for about 24 hours... my guests loved them! I will make this over and over.
These were fantastic!!!!! We couldn't stop eating them!! Delicious! My husband declared, "This recipe is a keeper!"....
Wicked Good!
Yum! I made these wings in a crock pot, cooking on high for one hour and on low for eight. They were perfect - bursting with flavor and pretty too. I didn't have chili paste so I used 2 T. of bbq sauce and 1 tsp of chili powder.
This is a true story. I called my best girlfriend who was throwing a get together for superbowl football.We started discussing the menu. I was making my own food as I decided to stay home with my family. My friend started talking about the wings that she was going to make. I told her that it had the same exact ingredients... I found out that we were both making the same recipe. At both homes this recipe was a hit. My friends disappeared instantly. I had left overs & they tast even better leftover. Thanks for sharing this.
I made this last week for movie night and it was a big success. They disappeared really quick. I did season my chicken first with garlic powder, italian seasoning, lemon pepper and then marinaded overnight. Yummy!!! Also used low sodium soy sauce!!! Highly recommend!!
I thought the recipe I HAD for chicken wings was the best until I tried these. My daughter, who is extremely fussy, LOVED these. They were very easy to make and enjoyed by EVERYONE. I will absolutely be making these again!
I don't like chicken wings if the skin is soggy and I have tried similar recipes like this and the skin was soggy. I substituted pork spare ribs for the wings, followed the recipe exact and then cooked for 1 hour. They were GREAT. The flavor was very nice and the sauce thickens up and is delicious. May even try them on chicken wings and grill them to crisp the skin.
very good. notes: use enough sauce to cover bottom of pan-otherwise, it burns (soy sauce). use tinfoil w pam. use 1 - 2 T chopped ginger,4-5 chopped garlic cloves, green onions minced fine(6 whole!). use more honey & add water (a little) to fill out bottom of pan, can be broiled, add wings *after* the sauce (the little chunks and bits burn easily), turn after 15 min, 30-35 min @ 425, make chicken breast for M, wings for me!...yaayyy!
Very good. Sweet and spicy. Wonderful party finger food.
It's easy and very tasty. My family loved it, thank you.
Great recipe! My husband refuses to even try Buffalo wings so this was right up his alley. I baked mine on parchment paper on a jelly roll pan at 350*. No burning problem at all. Brought the remaining marinade to a boil and simmered for the 1st 25 minutes the chicken was baking. Then basted and baked another 25. Taking them to a party tomorrow if I can keep my husband out of the fridge. :) Will just wrap in foil and reheat. May take the leftover marinade as a dipping sauce. I know they will be a hit!
This is one of those recipes, that after reading a number of the reviews, you realize that seemingly everyone did something different! It was difficult to know which way to proceed with this. But I forged ahead and marinated my wings for 4 or 5 hours and when ready to bake I put them on a baking sheet. I boiled the leftover marinade for about 10 minutes to kill any bacteria and reduce it a bit. After the wings had baked about 20 minutes, I basted them and continued basting about every ten minutes. I also turned them over about half way through the cooking time. After 50 minutes my wings weren’t as crispy as we like them, so I broiled them on both sides to crisp them up. The flavor of the wings was good, but for me this recipe requires way too much babysitting. I would much prefer to bake the wings naked and then throw them on the grill and use the marinade as a basting sauce.
I wasn't going to write a review but then after 12 hours I realized I was still blown away. About 3 months ago I realized I needed/wanted to start cooking more. my fiancé hadn't been extremely enthusiastic about my newfound realization because well, lets just say I don't think the food was up to par with his wants. I would always ask him how is the food and he would always say "pretty good" and eat it when in reality he was probably choking it down, until the mahogany chicken wings. Right after his first bite he grabbed my iPad asked where the recipe was and saved it himself!!! Thats definitely a win in my book!!!I added 1 cup of brown sugar,about 15 shakes of franks hot sauce and used garlic salt instead of garlic cloves. I however did not use any chili sauce because I didn't have any on hand. I baked at 375 for 45 minutes and then dropped it down to 350 for 20 more minutes. I couldn't have asked for an easier /tastier recipe. I guess from here in out my finances standards will be raised. Lets hope I can find some other great recipes that I can be successful with :)
FAN-FLIPPIN-TASTIC! They look great too- an excellent alternative to hot wings. I baked them until they were well done and then threw them in the crockpot without the lid to keep them warm for guests. They were a hit!
These are amazing!!!! I let them marinate all afternoon and wow!!! Definitely recommend them to anyone and everyone... even those who aren't a big fan of wings, like myself!
My husband made these and he is a follow everything to the letter kind of guy. The flavor was really mediocre. It seemed like it needed some sort of citrus, maybe some orange juice or lime or something to counter the molasses. Overall the flavor was uninspiring and considering how good my hot wings are, I consider this a waste of good wings.
I only had 4 wings so I cut the ingredients down to fit and used fresh ground ginger, also I didn't have the time to let rest in the fridge so I put it in a baking dish with carrots, onions and yellow squash from my garden and baked accordingly. Served with brown rice and a nice cucumber salad , my wife loved it and said we should makes some wings by themselves for our superbowl party.
I have 8 of my own recipies for wings that whomever tries them says they're the best wings they've ever had. I tried these and they taste identical to my own favorite recipe but much less lebor & time intensive to make. These have replaced my own favorite recipe that I've been making for almost 30 years. That's saying a lot. Definitely give them a try, you will love them.
We really enjoyed these. I transfered the wings to a foil lined sheet and baked them for another 25 minutes. They were crispy and delicous!~
I followed the ingredients exactly, but marinated for about 8 hrs instead. After the 50 minutes, my wings looked pale and the skins were soft. I don't find that appetizing at all but did taste one and ... YEP! Bland and yucky soggy skins. So... I moved the wings to a cookie sheet, reduced the marinade and brished it on the wings, then broiled for about 5 minutes to give them color and a crispy skin. Much better after doing that, but still...not the best wings out there.
I liked that these wings are baked so they are a bit healthier. They had good flavor. Scott Myhervold Anthem Az
I was a little disappointed when I made these. If I do make them again I will definitely use low sodium soy sauce as I thought these were much to salty for my personal taste. They also turned a lot darker, almost black than the picture shown.
Made these per the recipe except used chicken breasts cut into 1X3 strips (husband doesn't like wings). They had a very nice flavor. Followed the directions, think next time I'll reduce the cook time if using breasts, they were a little on the dry side. The sauce remained watery but that worked well as I served the chicken w/the sauce over rice with soy sauce on the side. The chile sauce left me stumped, didn't know if it was heinz (ketchup w/chili pepper), mexican (green or red chiles) or asian (rooster sauce). I used rooster sauce since the recipe called for ginger, it was sweet w/a little kick which we all liked. Step son had 3 servings and he eats like a bird! Think next time I may add some chopped onion, would be a nice addition if making it this way. Thanks for the unique and awesome marinade!
Just made these....didn't have molasses, subbed maple syrup, but still delicious. Broiling to get them crisp is a must! Thank you!
