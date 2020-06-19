Moist Vegan Sugar Cookies
Delicious recipe for moist vegan cookies! Even non-vegans will like this recipe! Garnish with sprinkles or cinnamon sugar.
These were quick and easy to make and turned out great! I'm sorry I'm the first reviewer as I had to use alternative ingredients so mine weren't vegan, but white sugar isn't vegan anyway (research "bone char"). I didn't have cooking spray, so I lightly greased the tray with butter. I substituted coconut oil for the vegetable oil and used 1/2 a container of strawberry Activia yogurt since I didn't have soy yogurt. I added 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract (because I add it to just about everything I bake), and lastly, I didn't garnish with sugar while they were warm. These cookies turned out soft on the inside with just a slight firm shell and a subtlely sweet flavor: not too sweet at all, and probably would have been fine with the extra sugar garnish. I can't wait to make these again and try a different flavor yogurt! Give these a try next time you don't want a traditional cookie - you won't be disappointed!
