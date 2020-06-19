Moist Vegan Sugar Cookies

5
1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Delicious recipe for moist vegan cookies! Even non-vegans will like this recipe! Garnish with sprinkles or cinnamon sugar.

Recipe by xherbivorex

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
7 mins
total:
22 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Sift flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and baking soda into a bowl.

  • Mix vegetable oil, sugar, and soy yogurt together in a bowl. Stir in flour mixture until dough comes together.

  • Drop tablespoons of dough 2 inches apart onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden, about 7 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 20.7g; fat 9.4g; sodium 93.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022