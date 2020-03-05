Quick and Easy Apple Pie Cookies

Rating: 4 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I created this simple cookie recipe using similar ingredients as apple pie. I wanted the taste of my apple pie without the hassle of it. They came out delicious!

By TASTYMEL

prep:
20 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
32 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 cookies
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Sift flour, cornstarch, baking soda, and baking powder together in a bowl.

  • Mix brown sugar and egg together in a bowl; stir in apples, cinnamon, and cloves. Blend softened butter into the apple mixture with a fork. Slowly stir flower mixture into the apple mixture until combined. Spoon batter onto a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly brown, about 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 22.5mg; sodium 107.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Most helpful positive review

Chloe S.
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2017
Taste fantastic! Very cakey and sweet which I personally like in cookies:) I cut the servings in half & followed the recipe exactly to yield an amazing batch of 15 Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

katie
Rating: 3 stars
04/29/2018
ok turned out good but not absolutely amazing Read More
Reviews:
Elizabeth Marinovich
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2017
I like this recipe because it is actually easy unlike some other apple pie cookie recipies advertise. Not to mention they taste absolutely delicious! I modified the recipie a bit- I used approximately 10 small apples sprinkled some sugar on top and baked for about 14 minutes to get a bit more golden. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Carole Leckington Joerns
Rating: 4 stars
09/20/2018
Add more spice and glaze, very good. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
01/22/2017
First do NOT use 6 apples the submitter used Crab Apples which are tiny. I used 1 large Granny Smith apple. These are cakey type cookies probably because of the use of both baking soda and baking powder (note to self try just baking soda) I didn't use a whole tablespoon of cinnamon more like 1 tsp and they were what I was hoping for spice wise. Really nice idea with a few changes. Read More
