Zucchini Kuchen (Gorgeous Zucchini Cake)

This zucchini cake recipe is from my grandmother--she used to pass the zucchini through a meat mincer because they had no food processor. The zucchini cake keeps well wrapped in aluminum foil in the refrigerator and can also be frozen.

Recipe by Maria

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a large loaf pan with butter.

  • Stir zucchini, sugar, 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil, eggs, and vanilla extract together in a bowl.

  • Combine flour, walnuts, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Gradually stir flour mixture into zucchini mixture until combined. Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 60 to 80 minutes. Let cool in the pan, about 30 minutes. Dust with confectioners' sugar.

Cook's Notes:

Cooking oil can be substituted for the margarine if desired.

Any variety of nut can be substituted for walnuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
853 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 105.5g; fat 44.1g; cholesterol 71.1mg; sodium 450.6mg. Full Nutrition
