Teriyaki Chicken Meatballs

Teriyaki sauce is made with sake or mirin, soy sauce, and sugar. It's mixed with fresh ginger and minced chicken to make these sweet and delicious chicken meatballs - a perfect combo with freshly steamed white rice and broccoli.
These were excellent! I didn't have Saki (drank it all), so I substituted fish sauce and oyster sauce in place of the single measurement of Saki. I also increased the recipe to accommodate 2 lbs of meat. (25 servings) Yes it is VERY sticky but it's still workable and fries very well. My husband and daughter and twin boys LOVED them! Give this one a try!
I have to say, I didn't enjoy this at all! I went out of my way to source chicken mince to make this, and it did not end up tasting very nice. The teriyaki sauce was also flavourless and thin. Next time, I'm making teriyaki chicken with proper chicken breasts, not mince, and will have to find a different recipe for the sauce. The teriyaki sauce as I know it in the Japanese restaurants I've been to is very thick, sweet and flavoursome. Probably has quite a bit of cornstarch in it to get it to a nice and thick consistency.
These were excellent! I didn't have Saki (drank it all), so I substituted fish sauce and oyster sauce in place of the single measurement of Saki. I also increased the recipe to accommodate 2 lbs of meat. (25 servings) Yes it is VERY sticky but it's still workable and fries very well. My husband and daughter and twin boys LOVED them! Give this one a try!
This recipe inspired me and I changed up a few things and it was amazing! Doubled the recipe, used ground turkey since that's what we had around here. Added an egg and some panko breadcrumbs to the meatball ingredients and left out the corn starch from the meatballs. Instead I used the cornstarch at the end of the cooking in the water and soy sauce etc, to thicken the sauce a little. In addition I added some marsala. So Japan-meets-Italy. Served it over some fresh soba noodles with sauteed asparagus. It was a hit! Will def make a gain.
Great recipe for ground chicken. The sauce was tasty, but would have preferred it to be thicker. I added a pinch of five spice to sauce and chicken; also a small amount of sesame oil in pan with the oil for frying the chicken meatballs. Will definitely make it again! ??
I have to say, I didn't enjoy this at all! I went out of my way to source chicken mince to make this, and it did not end up tasting very nice. The teriyaki sauce was also flavourless and thin. Next time, I'm making teriyaki chicken with proper chicken breasts, not mince, and will have to find a different recipe for the sauce. The teriyaki sauce as I know it in the Japanese restaurants I've been to is very thick, sweet and flavoursome. Probably has quite a bit of cornstarch in it to get it to a nice and thick consistency.
These meatballs were way too wet and didn't hold their shape, they turned into mushy little blobs that nearly disintegrated when cooked. The teriyaki sauce tasted like nothing. Definitely will not make this again.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.