Teriyaki Chicken Meatballs

Teriyaki sauce is made with sake or mirin, soy sauce, and sugar. It's mixed with fresh ginger and minced chicken to make these sweet and delicious chicken meatballs - a perfect combo with freshly steamed white rice and broccoli.

Recipe by ZAYO

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
14 mins
total:
34 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Chicken Meatballs:
Teriyaki Sauce:

Directions

  • Combine ground chicken, spring onions, 1 tablespoon sake, 1 tablespoon water, cornstarch, ginger, and 1 teaspoon soy sauce in a bowl; mix by hand until sticky and smooth. Shape into round balls.

  • Heat oil in a wok or deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add meatballs; cook until browned, about 3 minutes. Add shiitake mushrooms and daikon; cook and stir until coated with oil, about 1 minute.

  • Pour 1 cup water, 2 tablespoons sake, mirin, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, and sugar into the wok. Cover and simmer until flavors combine, about 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Substitute mirin for the sake in the meatballs if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 558.1mg. Full Nutrition
