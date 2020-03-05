Chewy Pecan Pie Bars

Rating: 3.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Tastes like a pecan pie!

By benson_lorraine

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 pie bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Pour melted butter into a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Beat brown sugar, eggs, flour, vanilla extract, baking soda, and salt together in a bowl until smooth; stir in pecans. Spread the sugar mixture over the butter in the baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until set and golden, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from oven; dust with confectioners' sugar. Cool until easily touched, about 10 minutes; cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 14g; cholesterol 54.1mg; sodium 101.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Margaret
Rating: 1 stars
02/21/2017
I made this exactly as directed. The edges were ok and tasted good but the center was under done and gooey. I baked it an extra 10 minutes...no better so threw the whole thing out. Waste of time and money. Read More
Swangel
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2018
Easy to make and it turned out fabulous. Have no idea why some people couldn t get it done in the middle. Read More
