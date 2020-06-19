Quick and Easy Mango Margaritas

Refreshing, sweet mango margaritas.

Recipe by Michael Anne

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cocktails
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Combine ice, margarita mix, tequila, and mango nectar in a blender; squeeze 1 lime half into the blender. Blend until cocktail is smooth.

  • Cut remaining lime half into wedges. Pour 1/4 to 1/2 inch of sugar onto a small, shallow plate. Moisten rims of 4 glasses with a wedge of lime, dip the moistened glasses into sugar. Pour cocktail into the prepared glasses.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 0.1g; sodium 61.5mg. Full Nutrition
