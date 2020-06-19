Quick and Easy Mango Margaritas

I've had this in my recipe box for quite some time but always end up going with something else when I see the mango in the title. Not because I don't like mango's but I absolutely hate cutting them up. That flat seed gets the better of me every single time. Well, they are in season and on sale right now so I decided to pull the recipe up and check it out. What a nice surprise to see this calls for mango nectar instead of an actual mango. I ran to the store, grabbed me a can of nectar, and had me a pitcher of margaritas in less than 5 minutes. Excellent recipe! I plan on trying this out with other flavors too.

