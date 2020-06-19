Butternut Squash Noodle Soup with Turkey

Using spiralized butternut squash as an alternative to pasta, this soup is loaded with fall flavors and gets its smoky spiciness from ground chipotle. The ideal soup to warm you up on cold winter days. Perfect for using up leftover turkey.
I am this soup's biggest fan. It is on our table weekly. Probably one of the most versatile and easiest recipes around, you can't screw it up. I've made it using chipotle paste when I was out of ground. I've subbed tofu for the turkey, too. I have found that making the broth way ahead of time, even freezing it, then adding the squash a few minutes before serving, really brings out the flavor. I add sliced avocado and it gives the soup a cool, smooth touch. I've even added guacamole and never even got arrested. This soup rocks! Thank you for the recipe.
I am this soup's biggest fan. It is on our table weekly. Probably one of the most versatile and easiest recipes around, you can't screw it up. I've made it using chipotle paste when I was out of ground. I've subbed tofu for the turkey, too. I have found that making the broth way ahead of time, even freezing it, then adding the squash a few minutes before serving, really brings out the flavor. I add sliced avocado and it gives the soup a cool, smooth touch. I've even added guacamole and never even got arrested. This soup rocks! Thank you for the recipe.
This light-tasting soup is a great use for leftover poultry, and it comes together quickly from common pantry items. I did not have any turkey, so I used chicken. That was my only change to the recipe, and I believe in soup, turkey and chicken may easily sub for one another. The cilantro garnish is a good idea, and it adds a fresh flavor dimension. Thanks for the idea!
Delicious! Did a few different things. I cut up chicken breasts and browned. Cooked onion and garlic then added some red bell pepper and the celery to it and cooked a little more. Spiralized the butternut squash and then cut that in smaller pieces approx 1 - 2 inches long. Don't like chipotle or cilantro. Used more regular oregano, some basil, pepper, paprika and cayenne, all to taste.
I made this recipe with several revisions based on what I had in store and it came out delicious! I wont bore you all of my substitutions, but I recommend throwing a little feta cheese on at the end to bring all the flavors together.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.