Butternut Squash Noodle Soup with Turkey

Using spiralized butternut squash as an alternative to pasta, this soup is loaded with fall flavors and gets its smoky spiciness from ground chipotle. The ideal soup to warm you up on cold winter days. Perfect for using up leftover turkey.

Recipe by bdweld

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
28 mins
total:
48 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine chicken broth, celery, onion, garlic, Mexican oregano, and ground chipotle in a large pot; bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat; simmer until vegetables are softened, about 20 minutes.

  • Stir butternut squash and turkey into the broth mixture; simmer until turkey is heated through, 3 to 5 minutes. Garnish with cilantro.

Cook's Notes:

European oregano can be substituted for Mexican oregano if desired. Parsley can be used instead of cilantro.

Use a spiralizer or a vegetable peeler to cut the butternut squash into noodle shapes.

This can easily be converted to a vegetarian recipe by using vegetable broth in place of the chicken broth and eliminating the turkey. You can also substitute chicken for the turkey.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 29.6mg; sodium 132.5mg. Full Nutrition
