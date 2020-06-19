Grilled Butternut Squash

Delicious! Grilling it in slices creates a crispy shell and seals in all the flavor. You don't even need butter or salt and pepper--great on its own.

Recipe by Adriene Fuller

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Ingredients

5
Directions

  • Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Brush both sides butternut squash with olive oil.

  • Cook on the pre-heated grill, flipping as needed, until softened and browned, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
100 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 1.2g; sodium 8.2mg. Full Nutrition
