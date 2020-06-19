Grilled Butternut Squash
Delicious! Grilling it in slices creates a crispy shell and seals in all the flavor. You don't even need butter or salt and pepper--great on its own.
Delicious! Grilling it in slices creates a crispy shell and seals in all the flavor. You don't even need butter or salt and pepper--great on its own.
Very good recipe, and easy to make. Since the steps in the recipe are not detailed, I'll add a few tips. It's better to use a squash that has a smaller seed bulb, as when slicing the bulb you will get rings or crescents, which can fall through the grill grates if you're not careful. I sliced the squash into 1/2 inch thick rounds, and would probably do 1/3 inch next time. I preheated the grill to high, and then lowered heat to medium after putting the squash on, to keep them from burning on the outside before cooking on the inside. They don't really need any sauce or seasoning. We opted for some pepper jelly and salt, which was delicious.Read More
Very good recipe, and easy to make. Since the steps in the recipe are not detailed, I'll add a few tips. It's better to use a squash that has a smaller seed bulb, as when slicing the bulb you will get rings or crescents, which can fall through the grill grates if you're not careful. I sliced the squash into 1/2 inch thick rounds, and would probably do 1/3 inch next time. I preheated the grill to high, and then lowered heat to medium after putting the squash on, to keep them from burning on the outside before cooking on the inside. They don't really need any sauce or seasoning. We opted for some pepper jelly and salt, which was delicious.
The easiest butternut squash recipe ever! Slice, baste and grill! No peeling I'm sold on this recipe. I had Italian dressing handy basting other veggies so I basted with that. Awesome! Thank you for sharing.
Excellent recipe
The simplest things are truly the best! Thank you for the recipe.
Wow, this was so easy, and it turned out great. I cut them 1/3" thick, as someone suggested, and I used mesquite on a wood grill, but followed the gas grill instructions. Buttered, salt and pepperred on the plate, fantastic! I bet it's also wonderful with butter and brown sugar. Just not for this diabetic.
Great. I also sliced about 1/3" thick. I may add a little cinnamon next time. Wondering how that might taste.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections