Curried Kabocha

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Kabocha is my favorite squash/pumpkin. Serve this as a vegetarian main dish with rice or add some meat to it. It can also be a great side dish to replace your potatoes when eating red meat. Me and hubby like it, not really the kids.

By Crystal Loman

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat sesame oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add kabocha and onion; cook and stir until tender and onion is translucent, about 10 minutes. Stir in coconut milk, fish sauce, ginger, and curry powder. Bring to a simmer; cook until flavors combine, about 5 minutes. Season with brown sugar and salt.

    Advertisement

Cook's Notes:

You can add the browned meat of your choice with the coconut milk.

You can eat it as a vegetarian or vegan main dish if you replace the fish sauce with 3 tablespoons soy sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
92 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 7.3g; fat 7g; sodium 160.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Kay-Dub
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2020
I would make it again. I added some chopped celery and a chopped hot red pepper. I had baked the squash ahead of time for another purpose but the consistency was not what I wanted. I didn't cook it as long in the skillet. I also added more curry than was called for but we tend to like spicier food. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022