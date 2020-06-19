Delicious Blackberry Muffins

These moist blackberry muffins are a great way to turn fresh blackberries into a yummy breakfast treat. Also great with oatmeal crumb topping. In a pinch, these can be made with frozen berries that have been thawed and drained.

Recipe by Bleuroze

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings


Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Line a muffin tin with paper liners.

  • Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl.

  • Whisk sour cream, butter, eggs, milk, and vanilla extract together in another bowl. Stir into the flour mixture until blended. Fold blackberries into the batter.

  • Spoon batter into the muffin tin, filling each liner 2/3 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 18 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 30.8g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 59.8mg; sodium 295.8mg. Full Nutrition
