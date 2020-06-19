Delicious Blackberry Muffins

These moist blackberry muffins are a great way to turn fresh blackberries into a yummy breakfast treat. Also great with oatmeal crumb topping. In a pinch, these can be made with frozen berries that have been thawed and drained.
I honestly can't say enough good things about this recipe. The batter was thick- probably the thickest muffin batter I've ever worked with. The muffins were dense but light, sweet with a slight tang from the sour cream I didn't even know I wanted in a muffin but now I know I totally do. These will now be my go-to berry muffin recipe, I can't think of a berry that wouldn't work in this. SO GOOD!
I have made these twice, the first time with chopped strawberries and orange zest and like others had to add a little extra milk. They were spectacular! Yesterday I made them with fresh blackberries and once again they were delicious. They stay moist for a couple of days if they last that long. They second time I was going to add lemon zest but forgot, they do get an extra flavor boost from the zest.
I did everything the recipe called for, but added a bit more milk since the batter was a bit sticky. I baked for 18 minutes and they came out a deep dark brown. Maybe the next time I make them, I will lessen the time.
I had to make some changes so I will need to do it again. However, I added a cup of old fashioned oats, used mixed berries, only 6 oz and whole milk yogurt instead of sour cream. So far so good, i felt that 450 was a bit high on the temp so the left over batter I had is currently cooking at 400 to see how they do, so far they seem to be rising a lot higher in the oven and look like they wont be a bit overcooked around the edges.......
very tasty. I did however substitute Stevia for the sugar in the recipe, and used my frozen blackberries from my garden. It turned out very well, but a bit sweeter then I would like, so next time I will cut back on the Stevia a bit. Other wise the muffins are great.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2022
We enjoyed these muffins. The sour cream keeps them from drying out, very tasty muffins even the next day. On my second batch I added walnuts and a little cinnamon, which made the muffin extra delicious.
These turned out delicious. I didn’t have enough blackberries so I supplemented what I had with some chopped strawberries. Other than that, I stuck to the recipe. The muffins were dense, moist and super yummy! I’ll be making these again whenever I have berries.
This is really good, but of course I had to tweek. I used 1/2 cup Splenda and 1/2 cup Splenda dark brown sugar instead of the real sugar. Before baking, I also sprinkled the tops with some Splenda and Cinnamon. Also, did anyone notice the temp of 450? Cant be right. I did preheat at 450 then down to 350 and baked about 18 minutes.
Very grateful to the other reviewers — this batter is thick!!! I thought I had done something wrong then consulted the reviews. I think this is more like a sour cream pound bake with berries in it, than a true muffin. Regardless - delicious!
Followed the recipe exactly, Only I made it in a bread pan rather than muffin tins. I find it hard to believe that this recipe takes 1 tablespoon of baking powder-the end result was extraordinarily buttery salty and bitter all at once. I bake all the time and this is the first recipe on all recipes that hasn’t come out the way that I had planned. I used fresh picked blackberries, so maybe this is for frozen berries instead, not sure? We were definitely disappointed.
I did not change a thing. This recipe made 16 muffins filled 3/4 full. Used fresh picked blackberries. Very moist and good. I love that they did not stick to the paper muffin cup. I will make these again
