Wild Blackberry Muffins

Simple and great blackberry muffins.

Recipe by ghostwriter511

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a muffin tin with paper liners.

  • Mix milk, egg, and olive oil together in a bowl. Add flour, sugar, and baking powder; mix well. Fold blackberries into the batter.

  • Spoon batter into the muffin tin, filling each cup 1/2 way.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 21.8mg; sodium 68mg. Full Nutrition
