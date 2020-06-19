Wild Blackberry Muffins
Simple and great blackberry muffins.
Made these muffins as recipe states. The hubs and I really like them. Not too sweet. I sprinkled turbinado sugar on top of each before baking and it gave them a nice tender, sweet crust on top. I used about a cup of blackberries dredged in flour before folding into batter. I got 8 regular size muffins from this recipe. I will make these again and maybe use a different berry. Keeper!Read More
Fast and easy recipe. Tastes good without being unbearably sweet.
I used a little more sugar (family with sweet teeth), great easy & fast recipe to use up your wild berries! Yum!
Nice muffin. Especially liked the small batch. Mine made 8 but I tripled the berries. I used Lemon infused olive oil. Sprinkled large grain sugar on top. Very nice.
Excellent easy recipe! We substituted milk with half and half, it was sweet and moist. We also added golden raisins and orange zest to another batch and it was delicious.
I made it, pretty good recipe.
