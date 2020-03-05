Grilled Apple and Peach Cobbler

Nice summertime dessert on the grill. Serve with vanilla bean ice cream.

By Jim Rockford

prep:
20 mins
cook:
16 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
41 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Grill apples and peaches until browned, about 3 minutes per side. Cut into bite-size pieces. Spread in a 9-inch oven-safe baking dish.

  • Mix 6 tablespoons butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon into the peaches.

  • Place apple crisp and cinnamon granola bars in a resealable plastic bag; crush with a heavy object. Sprinkle over mixture in the dish. Drizzle remaining 2 tablespoons butter over granola.

  • Transfer baking dish to the grill; cover and cook until flavors combine, 10 to 12 minutes. Allow to cool slightly before serving, 5 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 38.1g; fat 20.2g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 207.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

