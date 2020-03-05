Grilled Apple and Peach Cobbler
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 335.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.2g 6 %
carbohydrates: 38.1g 12 %
dietary fiber: 3.7g 15 %
sugars: 19.7g
fat: 20.2g 31 %
saturated fat: 10.2g 51 %
cholesterol: 40.7mg 14 %
vitamin a iu: 535.8IU 11 %
niacin equivalents: 0.8mg 6 %
vitamin c: 24.3mg 41 %
folate: 6mcg 2 %
calcium: 39.6mg 4 %
iron: 1mg 6 %
magnesium: 19.9mg 7 %
potassium: 154.7mg 4 %
sodium: 207.9mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 182.2
