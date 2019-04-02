Firecracker Fried Chicken Drumsticks

1 of 252

Rating: 5 stars If you have trouble with the breading, it's best to make sure that your oil is very hot. I just got a deep fryer and find it is better to cook them in there. If the breading is still falling off make sure that when you pull the chicken from the hot sauce that you make sure it isn't dripping wet. Let it quit dripping if you have to. Then make sure the flour mixture coats the chicken very well. Oher than that, I don't know why the breading would fall off. next time you make it and kids have some, try cutting them up into strips. That's the way I have made them from day one. And I always marinate them overnight. The longer the better. Thanks for trying the recipe. Helpful (134)

Rating: 5 stars I used boneless chicken breasts and cut them in half lengthwise for shorter cooking time. I marinated them 4 hours in a baggie with hot sauce, some cayenne pepper, season all salt and garlic powder. For the coating I made an egg wash with 2 eggs, half a cup of milk and a splash of hot sauce. In another bowl I mixed flour, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper. I cut the chicken in strips and coated them with flour, dipped them in egg wash next then flour again. In a frying pan I heated oil then fried them. They were fabulous. Will definitely be on my Fall list for football season finger food. Helpful (104)

Rating: 3 stars Overall great recipe great flavor relatively easy prep the kids loved it. However my coating was coming off in the oil during frying. I only turned it twice. Not sure what exactly went wrong with breading. If breading would have stayed on better could have been 4-5stars. If you have any suggestions about the breading write back. Thanks! Helpful (73)

Rating: 5 stars This was vary good it is the best chicken I have ever had. I am only 12 years old, and I was able to make it by myself, with minimal supervision. It is great to marinate it the night before you want to have it. The longer you marinate it, the spicer it gets. Helpful (51)

Rating: 5 stars Best chicken ever! I used boneless skinless chicken breasts and marinated in Cholula hot sauce all day. Then mixed up the flour garlic powder onion powder cayenne pepper Tony Chacherer's seasoning salt and pepper. Then I dipped the chicken breasts into beaten eggs and milk then flour mixture eggs again and flour mixture again. Delicious! Will definitely use this recipe for chicken again and probably for chicken fried steak and pork chops. Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars I did as the recipe poster suggested and used chicken breasts cut up into finger like pieces instead of drumsticks. They did cook faster and absorbed more marinade than the drumsticks did. I also added garlic powder about 1/4 cup white vinegar and cayenne pepper to the marinade (my hubby likes things spicy). Ran low on coating mixture towards the end and thought I had ruined the last batch but it turned out great regardless. Have made several times and intend to continue! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars My oldest son WOULD NOT eat chicken....until I made this recipe. It has a nice kick to it and I would liken the recipe to Popeye's Chicken and Biscuits Chicken Strips. A variation on this recipe would be to dip it into an egg mixture before the flour/cornstarch mixture and deep fry it. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Good idea Marinating the chicken beasts in the hot sauce makes the chicken nice and tender. Easy to make and a joy to eat. I have tried it twice and find that adding hot pepper to the dry mix makes it a little hotter then just the red-hot. Also make a dipping sauce with butter and hot sauce goes well. Thanks Helpful (22)