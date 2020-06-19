Homemade Lox

Your recipe is excellent. However, it’s Gravlax not Lox. ( Lox is either cold smoked or smoked not just smoke flavored). One point I would strongly suggest for any cured Salmon, DO NOT use farm raised only Wild Salmon should be cured for Gravlax. Try adding a liberal amount of fresh dill when curing.
This recipe was not only easy but delicious. After letting it sit in my refrigerator for 48 hours wrapped tight with holes at one end to let out water, I rinsed it and dipped it into water with liquid smoke just once. My husband and I couldn’t get over how delicious it is. A definite must try !!!!!!
I've been using this recipe for quite some time now and it just gets better with time! This time I added cracked pepper and dried dill and let cure for 3 days. The ideas for ingredients are limitless. This is excellent on bagels, open faced sandwiches to cold pasta salad. An inexpensive alternative from store bought lox or smoked salmon, and made exactly the way you like it.
Good basic proportions for the lox of my east coast childhood, if you ignore the optional smoke flavor. Lox is not smoked, so that would make it unlike lox. Although Nova Scotia smoked salmon is sometimes called lox, to quote Epicurious, “Smoked salmon is cured or brined, then smoked. Lox is cured, but not smoked.”
Another review points out that lox should be [cold] smoked, this is simply not true. Lox is never smoked and is strictly brined as the curing process; fantastic recipe for traditional lox that tastes just like the real deli product. Gravlax is very similar but would have juniper berries among other specific flavorings.
I created this recipe. So if you enjoy lox, give this a try. If you don't have kosher salt, use salt and cut it the salt in half. This was created after much trial and error following what I found in other recipes. I want to say something like I stood on the shoulders of giants, but yes that goes a bit too far. I have to say thanks for the nice person, Alan, that posted and absolutely beautiful photo. Food is love. Feed love to those around you and you'll find it comes back to you. Life is too short, enjoy!
Used this recipe without the liquid smoke. Came out delicious with saltines, sliced red onion, capers and cream cheese. Used non farm raised salmon.... fish taste came thru light and not overbearing. Easy to make and good for appetizer or bagel sandwich.
Love Lox, Gravlax...even with Kosher salt this was a bit salty on it's own. Perhaps when eaten with something else to tame it, this would be more palatable. The recipe didn't say to remove the skin, so I left it on. Don't do that, remove the skin. It seemed the slices I tasted with the skins on were more salty than the ones I had removed the skins after the salt process. Will do again because it's just too cool to have this homemade! Thank you for sharing!
