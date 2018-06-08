Grandma Dot's Stuffing Balls

These stuffing balls are a must-make recipe for Thanksgiving, passed down to me by my grandmother. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, they're a nice alternative to traditional dressing baked in a casserole dish. While they're great served alongside your holiday bird, they're also a nice side to roasted chicken or pork chops any night of the week. Grandma always used white bread for this recipe, but I like to use a nutty whole wheat bread for a little extra flavor. To save time, these can be prepped a day ahead!

By carabakescupcakes

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil; grease the foil.

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and celery; cook and stir until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in salt, poultry seasoning, and pepper; cook and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute.

  • Meanwhile, whisk chicken broth and eggs together in a large bowl. Fold in bread cubes and parsley.

  • Add onion mixture to bread cubes; mix until combined. Use your hands to shape mixture into 24 (2-inch) balls; arrange on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and crisp, about 20 minutes.

Tips

Get a head start! Follow Steps 2 through 4, then cover and refrigerate uncooked stuffing balls up to 24 hours. When ready to bake, remove from the refrigerator, uncover, and let sit for 20 to 30 minutes to come to room temperature. Proceed with Steps 1 and 5.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
108 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 288.5mg. Full Nutrition
