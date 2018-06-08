Grandma Dot's Stuffing Balls

These stuffing balls are a must-make recipe for Thanksgiving, passed down to me by my grandmother. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, they're a nice alternative to traditional dressing baked in a casserole dish. While they're great served alongside your holiday bird, they're also a nice side to roasted chicken or pork chops any night of the week. Grandma always used white bread for this recipe, but I like to use a nutty whole wheat bread for a little extra flavor. To save time, these can be prepped a day ahead!
Directions
Tips
Get a head start! Follow Steps 2 through 4, then cover and refrigerate uncooked stuffing balls up to 24 hours. When ready to bake, remove from the refrigerator, uncover, and let sit for 20 to 30 minutes to come to room temperature. Proceed with Steps 1 and 5.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
108 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 288.5mg. Full Nutrition
Loved the flavour but it was very difficult to roll the cubed bread into balls... perhaps fresh bread crumbs would have been a better option. I may try these again but with bread crumbs instead of cubes. I agree with the reviewer that suggested parchment paper as a better choice as the side that was touching the foil browned far too quickly while the other side didn't have a lot of colour. Love the concept though.
We really liked these! I did cut the recipe down, b/c that amount would have been too much for us. Very easy to make and nice flavor...reminded me of Thanksgiving. Made a great side to our roasted chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy. I would make these again! Thanks for sharing. :)
I liked these stuffing balls. I tried half a recipe and added just a little bit of sage. They were delicious and crispy on the outside, moist on the inside and were simple and fast to make. I only gave them four stars, though, because I did not think they were as good the second day when reheated. I will make them again, though.
Loved the concept of rolling dressing into balls. We did a turkey breast for Thanksgiving & since my way of making dressing is so similar to this, I made mine. I would suggest instead to use parchment paper. Also this can be used with other meats as something different in appearance when you want a side dish. Loved the crispy texture.
I made this the day before Thanksgiving because I have a small oven. They were still moist and yummy reheated. I forgot parsley so I used the celery tops instead. I will admit that mine didn't look like the picture but they were so good I don't care. I love stuffing but my recipes haven't always loved me. This is now my go-to recipe and I will definitely make them again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2019
Yes, I made them in my muffin pans. No rolling around on paper. Spray pan and loosly put in pan. Easy peasy. Cooked a little longer than25 minutes. Just keep an eye on them.
Family loved these. I added an 1 extra egg and 1/4 cup of Chicken broth. Used garlic salt rather than regular salt. Also grabbed a bag of bread crumbs from the grocery bakery. Will definitely make these again.
