Ethiopian Firfir with Dried Beef (Quanta Firfir)

This is a popular traditional Ethiopian dish. Please enjoy. This quanta firfir recipe can also be made with fresh beef or lamb!

Recipe by Rebka

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place onions in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook, covered, until starting to brown, about 5 minutes. Add vegetable oil and garlic paste; cook until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomatoes; cook until softened, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Stir 1/2 cup water, dried beef, and berbere seasoning into the saucepan. Reduce heat to medium and cook until flavors combine, about 10 minutes. Continue cooking, adding 1/3 cup water every few minutes, until beef is softened and sauce is thick, about 20 minutes. Stir in kibbeh and salt.

  • Tear 1 injera into palm-sized pieces; fold gently into the sauce. Serve beef and sauce over whole injera.

Cook's Notes:

Substitute 4 cloves minced garlic for the garlic paste if desired.

Substitute chili powder for the berbere seasoning if desired.

Substitute beef stock for the water if preferred. Reduce salt if using beef stock.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
463 calories; protein 23.8g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 31g; cholesterol 96mg; sodium 3031mg. Full Nutrition
