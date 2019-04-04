Close this dialog window Share & More Close this dialog window Nutritional Information Ethiopian Firfir with Dried Beef (Quanta Firfir)
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 463.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 23.8g 48 %
carbohydrates: 22.7g 7 %
dietary fiber: 3.2g 13 %
sugars: 5.9g
fat: 31g 48 %
saturated fat: 13.2g 66 %
cholesterol: 96mg 32 %
vitamin a iu: 1346.9IU 27 %
niacin equivalents: 6.8mg 53 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 25 %
vitamin c: 15.2mg 25 %
folate: 40.2mcg 10 %
calcium: 52.9mg 5 %
iron: 14.3mg 79 %
magnesium: 33mg 12 %
potassium: 469.2mg 13 %
sodium: 3031mg 121 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 279
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
