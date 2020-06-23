Shredded Pork Fajita Tacos

Rating: 4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A very quick and easy recipe. I actually stumbled across this by using leftovers. My family of 7 likes it so much that we have it a few times a month. Even the youngest child can join in the preparation by getting the toppings ready. A wonderful use of any type of leftover meat.

By coopfor3

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
14 mins
total:
24 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Toppings:

Directions

  • Heat butter in a large skillet over medium heat until melted, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in onion and green pepper; cook and stir until softened, about 5 minutes. Add shredded pork, water, and fajita seasoning; cook and stir until heated through, about 5 minutes.

  • Place tortillas in a skillet over low heat until warmed, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove tortillas from the skillet. Spoon shredded pork mixture into tortillas; top with lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, salsa, and sour cream.

Cook's Notes:

Flour tortillas can be substituted for corn, if desired.

Pico de gallo can be substituted for salsa.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
455 calories; protein 24.2g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 27.8g; cholesterol 106.1mg; sodium 1264.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Reviews:
L. Higgins
Rating: 4 stars
06/20/2018
It worked well and was fairly easy to make. The only change I would make would be to season the pork more than I had because it turns out a bit bland. Read More
Mark Schorse
Rating: 4 stars
04/05/2019
I used taco shells and it was good Read More
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/07/2018
Good way to use of leftover pulled pork. I used fresh jalapeno instead of bell pepper due to personal preference but that is the only change I made. Read More
