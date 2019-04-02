Moroccan Lamb Kabobs

Rating: 4.36 stars
36 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A magnificent sweet and spicy lamb recipe. You can increase cayenne and other spices to suit individual tastes. Serve in warm pita bread with mixed greens (try using some strongly flavored ones) and fresh herbs. Drizzle with a lemon and herb yogurt sauce or a tzatziki sauce.

By Rich Madigan

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil grate.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together ground lamb, raisins, goat cheese, mayonnaise, red onion, garlic, cilantro, cayenne pepper, cumin, ground coriander, salt and black pepper. Divide the mixture into approximately 6 even portions, and press around skewers.

  • Place skewers on the grill. Cook approximately 4 minutes per side, or until the cheese has melted, the raisins are tender and lamb has reached desired doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
554 calories; protein 32.2g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 37.6g; cholesterol 124.6mg; sodium 280.2mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Renae
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2010
WOW! I did everything just like the recipe said and didn't omit any ingredients. Also I recommend PEPPY'S PITA BREAD recipe to serve these kabobs in and the AVOCADO TZITZIKI SAUCE recipe. If you want a cheater recipe use store-bought Greek flatbread substitute sour cream for tzatziki and feta for goat cheese. This will make it prep time much faster and overall cheaper. Read More
Helpful
(23)

Most helpful critical review

BAKINBETTY
Rating: 3 stars
03/12/2004
Pretty good, but a little too spicy. The lamb doesn't need the mayo because lamb is already a bit oily. I added red wine vinegar and that added a nice touch, plus green onions instead of red ones. Also, instead of grilling I broiled the meat until brown on top and cooked throughout. Served with feta, sliced tomatoes, and whole wheat pita. Very tasty! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Caroline C
Rating: 3 stars
03/14/2005
Not bad. I omitted the mayo because I thought it might be a little greasy. I also left out the raisins because I cannot stand meat and fruit. I liked the taste but if I made it again I would use feta not goat's cheese so it would be a little saltier. Finally I browned the kebabs in a skillet then baked them for 35 mins. We had them with pittas and cucumber/yogurt sauce. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Kevin W
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2009
Delicious dish. One suggestion = small portions on wooden skewers. Cooking is trouble if you use metal skewers or add too much meat - the meat will fall off. This is fabolous with the homemade Tazeki.... Read More
Helpful
(12)
Alan Hollister
Rating: 4 stars
09/26/2005
this turned out very good but it seemed to make a LOT more than 6 kabobs. I followed the recipe exactly and thought it was easy and very flavorful. will make again as patties rather than kabobs. thanks Read More
Helpful
(11)
Julie Barracato
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2010
I was looking for a ground lamb recipe and absolutely loved the base ingredients...I omitted the raisins because I dont care much for them I added rosemary instead of cilantro due to thats what I had on hand and prepared the mix in the morning and put them all together then chilled them all day in the fridge..That seemed to hold them together much easier..I also started them in foil on the grill and finished them directly on the grill I was afraid they would fall apart!!Worked beautifully.Paired them with fresh tzatki sauce and cucumber and tomatoe salad with Pita on the side!!!Added to my Favorites!!Loved it!!! Read More
Helpful
(9)
FaizahB
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2007
Absolutely sensational. My husband who loves lamb couldn't resist taking thirds. The raisins add such a bright accent to the meat. Don't skimp on using goat cheese it definately adds to the flavour. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Brenda Kay Piper
Rating: 4 stars
03/31/2009
Easy and tasty. I would have given it a 5-stars but I thought 3/4-tablespoon cayenne pepper was way over the top. The cayenne pepper was decreased to 1/2-teaspoon. I didn't make kabobs but formed mixture into meatballs and broiled them instead. I bet this mixture would make some awesome burgers -- or sauteed and spread over a pizza. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Gina Izzy Shores
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2006
These were really good! I served them with homemade pita breads tsaziki sauce lettuce tomato and onions for a gyro dinner. Read More
Helpful
(6)
