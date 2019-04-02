Moroccan Lamb Kabobs

1 of 35

Rating: 5 stars WOW! I did everything just like the recipe said and didn't omit any ingredients. Also I recommend PEPPY'S PITA BREAD recipe to serve these kabobs in and the AVOCADO TZITZIKI SAUCE recipe. If you want a cheater recipe use store-bought Greek flatbread substitute sour cream for tzatziki and feta for goat cheese. This will make it prep time much faster and overall cheaper. Helpful (23)

Rating: 3 stars Pretty good, but a little too spicy. The lamb doesn't need the mayo because lamb is already a bit oily. I added red wine vinegar and that added a nice touch, plus green onions instead of red ones. Also, instead of grilling I broiled the meat until brown on top and cooked throughout. Served with feta, sliced tomatoes, and whole wheat pita. Very tasty! Helpful (19)

Rating: 3 stars Not bad. I omitted the mayo because I thought it might be a little greasy. I also left out the raisins because I cannot stand meat and fruit. I liked the taste but if I made it again I would use feta not goat's cheese so it would be a little saltier. Finally I browned the kebabs in a skillet then baked them for 35 mins. We had them with pittas and cucumber/yogurt sauce. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious dish. One suggestion = small portions on wooden skewers. Cooking is trouble if you use metal skewers or add too much meat - the meat will fall off. This is fabolous with the homemade Tazeki.... Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars this turned out very good but it seemed to make a LOT more than 6 kabobs. I followed the recipe exactly and thought it was easy and very flavorful. will make again as patties rather than kabobs. thanks Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for a ground lamb recipe and absolutely loved the base ingredients...I omitted the raisins because I dont care much for them I added rosemary instead of cilantro due to thats what I had on hand and prepared the mix in the morning and put them all together then chilled them all day in the fridge..That seemed to hold them together much easier..I also started them in foil on the grill and finished them directly on the grill I was afraid they would fall apart!!Worked beautifully.Paired them with fresh tzatki sauce and cucumber and tomatoe salad with Pita on the side!!!Added to my Favorites!!Loved it!!! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely sensational. My husband who loves lamb couldn't resist taking thirds. The raisins add such a bright accent to the meat. Don't skimp on using goat cheese it definately adds to the flavour. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars Easy and tasty. I would have given it a 5-stars but I thought 3/4-tablespoon cayenne pepper was way over the top. The cayenne pepper was decreased to 1/2-teaspoon. I didn't make kabobs but formed mixture into meatballs and broiled them instead. I bet this mixture would make some awesome burgers -- or sauteed and spread over a pizza. Helpful (7)