First let me say that while I am from the South, my folks are both transplanted Yankees and know nothing about frying chicken. So I lived in Nashville for a few years and learned a trick or two from some friends' mommas. Folks, this is the real deal. Secondly, I hate frying...pan frying, deep frying, you name it, I hate to do it. More specifically, I hate the clean up. This is so worth it. Thirdly and most importantly, this is not an every day dinner. This is not a once a month dinner. This is a treat and yes, LARD is important. So, with all that said, I made this with boneless, skin on breasts and thighs cut into some kind of large strips. It was delectable! For me the heat was spot-on. Sometimes it can be too hot. It was a bit too much for those in my family who are not fans of spice (oh well, more for me, right?), so I do recommend starting with 1 tablespoon of cayenne, as another reviewer said. Thanks, Chef John!