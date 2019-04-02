Foil Wrapped Veggies

Rating: 4.65 stars
130 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 94
  • 4 star values: 29
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

Really yummy mixed fall veggies grilled in a foil packet. You'll want to use multiple packets to keep them all to a manageable size. Open the finished packets carefully - the veggies are HOT! Enjoy!

By Marni Rachmiel

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • In a large bowl, combine the new potatoes, sweet potato, Vidalia onions, green beans, rosemary, and thyme. Stir in 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt, and pepper to coat.

  • Using 2 to 3 layers of foil, create desired number of foil packets. Brush inside surfaces of packets liberally with remaining olive oil. Distribute vegetable mixture evenly among the packets. Seal tightly.

  • Place packets on the preheated grill. Cook 30 minutes, turning once, or until potatoes are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 34.8g; fat 8.3g; sodium 35.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Mary Bednarz
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2003
I have done this recipe the following way: Spray heavy duty aluminum foil with cooking spray. Slice onions, cube new potatoes, add all or any of the following: carrot chunks, green pepper slices, broccoli, green beans, zucchini. Sprinkle some Dry Good Seasons Italian Dressing Mix over all and add liquid Italian Dressing over all. Wrap up and place on grill, 15 minutes each side. Enjoy! Read More
Helpful
(124)

Most helpful critical review

LACRET
Rating: 2 stars
01/25/2004
This recipe was very very bland. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
awesome in tummy
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2006
I have made a recipe very similar to this. I use red skin potatoes cut into small pieces. With fresh broccoli,fresh cauliflower, zucchini, sweet onions. I top with a bit of butter, and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, garlic and sprinkle a little Italian herb seasoning(Tones). I make huge veggie packets because I want lots left over. Carrots are really good in it too. My husband flips the packets halfway through cooking so to cook evenly on both sides. They get roasted and yummy. My favorite way to do veggies. I thought I could achieve the same thing by doing the packets in the oven but they don't come out as good. Definately grill! I bet it would be good with corn in it too, either small cut up ears of corn or kernels. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(92)
Tim Kline
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2006
Very good! This recipe was extremely easy to do. Make sure you get good produce and use fresh string beans, fresh rosemary, and fresh thyme. The sweet potatoes were delicious and I normally don't eat them! I do have to say though, I disagree with the amount of sweet potato in the recipe, use more, trust me. Grilling was a cinch, I even kept it on the upper rack in the grill and they cooked thoroughly no problem. The family loved it. Read More
Helpful
(70)
NSPENCE4
Rating: 4 stars
04/18/2005
Definitely needs a greater variety of veggies. Just add whatever you like such as carrots celery garlic squash and cook as directed. Read More
Helpful
(33)
APPLESAUCE
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2002
I love the mixture of flavors in this recipe i have even used the ingredients and baked them in the oven in a glass baking dish and served as a side with salmon. It's delightful! Read More
Helpful
(26)
A.M.Ashley
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
The potatoes came out tender and moist. While I didn't have any green beans I did have the rest of the ingredients and it was a success. A very easy way to have potatoes in the summertime when it too hot to bake them. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Sheena
Rating: 5 stars
06/16/2006
These were so good! We often make a similar recipe with just potatoes & sweet potatoes. I love grean beans but questioned how well they would cook and taste with the potatoes. They were my favourite part! The fresh herbs add a wonderful subtle flavour. Will make again and again. Read More
Helpful
(17)
HOMESCHOOLMOMMY
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2005
Easy recipe and very tasty! We added white potatoes and zucchini. Try it! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Jes Marie Sloan
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Very easy tasty veggie side dish. The sweet potatoes are a great addition. Read More
Helpful
(11)
