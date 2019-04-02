Foil Wrapped Veggies

1 of 129

Rating: 5 stars I have done this recipe the following way: Spray heavy duty aluminum foil with cooking spray. Slice onions, cube new potatoes, add all or any of the following: carrot chunks, green pepper slices, broccoli, green beans, zucchini. Sprinkle some Dry Good Seasons Italian Dressing Mix over all and add liquid Italian Dressing over all. Wrap up and place on grill, 15 minutes each side. Enjoy!

Rating: 5 stars I have made a recipe very similar to this. I use red skin potatoes cut into small pieces. With fresh broccoli,fresh cauliflower, zucchini, sweet onions. I top with a bit of butter, and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, garlic and sprinkle a little Italian herb seasoning(Tones). I make huge veggie packets because I want lots left over. Carrots are really good in it too. My husband flips the packets halfway through cooking so to cook evenly on both sides. They get roasted and yummy. My favorite way to do veggies. I thought I could achieve the same thing by doing the packets in the oven but they don't come out as good. Definately grill! I bet it would be good with corn in it too, either small cut up ears of corn or kernels. Yum!

Rating: 5 stars Very good! This recipe was extremely easy to do. Make sure you get good produce and use fresh string beans, fresh rosemary, and fresh thyme. The sweet potatoes were delicious and I normally don't eat them! I do have to say though, I disagree with the amount of sweet potato in the recipe, use more, trust me. Grilling was a cinch, I even kept it on the upper rack in the grill and they cooked thoroughly no problem. The family loved it.

Rating: 4 stars Definitely needs a greater variety of veggies. Just add whatever you like such as carrots celery garlic squash and cook as directed.

Rating: 5 stars I love the mixture of flavors in this recipe i have even used the ingredients and baked them in the oven in a glass baking dish and served as a side with salmon. It's delightful!

Rating: 5 stars The potatoes came out tender and moist. While I didn't have any green beans I did have the rest of the ingredients and it was a success. A very easy way to have potatoes in the summertime when it too hot to bake them.

Rating: 5 stars These were so good! We often make a similar recipe with just potatoes & sweet potatoes. I love grean beans but questioned how well they would cook and taste with the potatoes. They were my favourite part! The fresh herbs add a wonderful subtle flavour. Will make again and again.

Rating: 5 stars Easy recipe and very tasty! We added white potatoes and zucchini. Try it!

Rating: 5 stars Very easy tasty veggie side dish. The sweet potatoes are a great addition.