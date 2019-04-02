BBQ Potato Roast

Rating: 4.36 stars
50 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 30
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

This is an all time favorite with everyone I have ever served it to. Seasoning and oil may be changed depending on taste preference. Serve with sour cream.

By Christine

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

    Advertisement

  • Place potatoes in a large saucepan with enough lightly salted water to cover. Bring to a boil. Cook 15 minutes, or until tender but firm.

  • Drain potatoes, and pat dry. Coat thoroughly with vegetable oil and seasoned salt.

  • Place potatoes on the preheated grill. Cook approximately 20 minutes, turning periodically.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 78.4g; fat 22.3g; sodium 2021.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (51)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

CHEFMERN
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2005
Very good, very easy and basic. I cut the potatoes into wedges and boiled them. Then put them in a ziploc bag with olive oil, salt and pepper, lawry's seasoning salt, and garlic powder...and shook it up. Then I put them on the grill until they had darkened a little and gotten crispy. They were delicious!! Those of you that said they weren't flavorful enough....they are potatoes! You have to add the flavor!! Very very good! I was excited to find a potato recipe I could use on the grill. Read More
Helpful
(55)

Most helpful critical review

JDVMD
Rating: 2 stars
12/03/2004
Needed a lot more seasoning. Won't make again. Read More
Helpful
(10)
50 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 30
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
CHEFMERN
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2005
Very good, very easy and basic. I cut the potatoes into wedges and boiled them. Then put them in a ziploc bag with olive oil, salt and pepper, lawry's seasoning salt, and garlic powder...and shook it up. Then I put them on the grill until they had darkened a little and gotten crispy. They were delicious!! Those of you that said they weren't flavorful enough....they are potatoes! You have to add the flavor!! Very very good! I was excited to find a potato recipe I could use on the grill. Read More
Helpful
(55)
DREGINEK
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2004
We loved this BBQ potato recipe! I used red potatoes cut into quarters and left the skins on. I then took the zip-lock bag suggestion: used olive oil instead of vegetable and shook the potatoes in a mix of season salt garlic and onion powder. Very good. Goes great with any grilled meat. Thanks Christine. Read More
Helpful
(42)
ELLEDEBOW
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2004
I microwaved the potatoes in a closed dish with no water after peeling & cutting them instead of boiling then shook them in a ziploc bag to coat with oil then put on grill. They were GREAT! My husband said "the best french fries I've ever eaten." Really easy too. Read More
Helpful
(29)
Advertisement
Andy Mack
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
I cooked these wonderful potatoes in the oven instead of the grill and used olive oil (also blanched them for 2 minutes to make peeling easier). A total hit everyone wanted to know how I made them and my kids asked that we have them frequently. Thanks Christine. Read More
Helpful
(24)
CHERBH
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
I've made these several times just in the past few weeks. They're delicious! Only variation I made was to use olive oil instead of regular vegetable oil. The first time I made them I made the mistake of allowing them to boil too long which made quite a mess because they were too "mushy" to work with. (MY mistake!) Now I make sure they're still somewhat firm when removing them from the boiling water. Great simple recipe! Read More
Helpful
(22)
Lana
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Thanks Christine - we absolutely love our potatoes cooked this way - we even coat red peppers onions and zuchini the same way - delicious! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Advertisement
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2009
A few simple ingredients and a simple preparation made for some delicious potatoes! I boiled tiny baby Yukons in liberally salted water until almost tender 8-10 minutes. Hubby seasoned them with olive oil Lawry's seasoned salt and Penzeys Chicago steak seasoning then skewered them on bamboo skewers which had been soaked in water. He grilled these along with Vinegar Grilled Chicken and Grilled Lemon-Pepper Zucchini (recipes also from this site) and it all made for a delicious grilled dinner with no mess in the kitchen! Basic unembellished way of seasoning and cooking these potatoes but they were anything but ordinary! Loved 'em! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Navy_Mommy
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
These were interesting a nice change from grilled potatoes in foil. I added a little too much salt to mine but that was a minor thing. The potatoes were best where the outside got crispy. They are super easy and really not very fattening. I think I will try it with other spices next time. Read More
Helpful
(13)
GINAH1
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2005
The trick is to watch these so they don't burn. Read More
Helpful
(11)
JDVMD
Rating: 2 stars
12/03/2004
Needed a lot more seasoning. Won't make again. Read More
Helpful
(10)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022