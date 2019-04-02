BBQ Potato Roast

Very good, very easy and basic. I cut the potatoes into wedges and boiled them. Then put them in a ziploc bag with olive oil, salt and pepper, lawry's seasoning salt, and garlic powder...and shook it up. Then I put them on the grill until they had darkened a little and gotten crispy. They were delicious!! Those of you that said they weren't flavorful enough....they are potatoes! You have to add the flavor!! Very very good! I was excited to find a potato recipe I could use on the grill.
We loved this BBQ potato recipe! I used red potatoes cut into quarters and left the skins on. I then took the zip-lock bag suggestion: used olive oil instead of vegetable and shook the potatoes in a mix of season salt garlic and onion powder. Very good. Goes great with any grilled meat. Thanks Christine.
I microwaved the potatoes in a closed dish with no water after peeling & cutting them instead of boiling then shook them in a ziploc bag to coat with oil then put on grill. They were GREAT! My husband said "the best french fries I've ever eaten." Really easy too.
I cooked these wonderful potatoes in the oven instead of the grill and used olive oil (also blanched them for 2 minutes to make peeling easier). A total hit everyone wanted to know how I made them and my kids asked that we have them frequently. Thanks Christine.
I've made these several times just in the past few weeks. They're delicious! Only variation I made was to use olive oil instead of regular vegetable oil. The first time I made them I made the mistake of allowing them to boil too long which made quite a mess because they were too "mushy" to work with. (MY mistake!) Now I make sure they're still somewhat firm when removing them from the boiling water. Great simple recipe!
Thanks Christine - we absolutely love our potatoes cooked this way - we even coat red peppers onions and zuchini the same way - delicious!
A few simple ingredients and a simple preparation made for some delicious potatoes! I boiled tiny baby Yukons in liberally salted water until almost tender 8-10 minutes. Hubby seasoned them with olive oil Lawry's seasoned salt and Penzeys Chicago steak seasoning then skewered them on bamboo skewers which had been soaked in water. He grilled these along with Vinegar Grilled Chicken and Grilled Lemon-Pepper Zucchini (recipes also from this site) and it all made for a delicious grilled dinner with no mess in the kitchen! Basic unembellished way of seasoning and cooking these potatoes but they were anything but ordinary! Loved 'em!
These were interesting a nice change from grilled potatoes in foil. I added a little too much salt to mine but that was a minor thing. The potatoes were best where the outside got crispy. They are super easy and really not very fattening. I think I will try it with other spices next time.
The trick is to watch these so they don't burn.
Needed a lot more seasoning. Won't make again.