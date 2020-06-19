Dark Beer Syrup

Beer syrup is a very nice substitute for regular maple syrup. It can also be used to flavor cocktails. Use your favorite craft beer to make this delicious syrup. Darker beers, like nut brown ales, porters, and stouts, work best.
I've been making this stout syrup recipe for about 6 months now. We use it is an "old fashioned" drink. I use 1/2 white sugar, and 1/2 brown sugar. It may been the heat I cook it on, but only takes about 35 minutes from start to finish.
