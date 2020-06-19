Dark Beer Syrup

5
2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Beer syrup is a very nice substitute for regular maple syrup. It can also be used to flavor cocktails. Use your favorite craft beer to make this delicious syrup. Darker beers, like nut brown ales, porters, and stouts, work best.

Recipe by Brian Lowe

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine beer and sugar in a saucepan over medium heat; bring to a gentle simmer. Cook, skimming off any foam that forms on the top, until reduced to a light syrup consistency, 30 to 45 minutes.

    Advertisement

Tips

Try not to stir the mixture too much, or you may end up with beer-flavored rock candy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 90.9g; sodium 1.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/09/2022