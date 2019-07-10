Marinated Barbequed Vegetables

These tasty vegetables can be cooked on skewers or thrown straight on the barbecue. Serve them hot or at room temperature. As cold leftovers, they're great with crusty bread.

Recipe by Stackhawkley

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place eggplant, red bell peppers, zucchinis and fresh mushrooms in a medium bowl.

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, basil and garlic. Pour the mixture over the vegetables, cover and marinate in the refrigerator at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat.

  • Place vegetables directly on the grill or on skewers. Cook on the prepared grill 2 to 3 minutes per side, brushing frequently with the marinade, or to desired doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 14.2g; fat 11.2g; sodium 8.3mg. Full Nutrition
