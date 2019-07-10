Marinated Barbequed Vegetables
These tasty vegetables can be cooked on skewers or thrown straight on the barbecue. Serve them hot or at room temperature. As cold leftovers, they're great with crusty bread.
The first time I made this, I made it exactly like the recipe says to make it, but it wasn't enough marinade and we didn't care for the eggplant. The way I make it now is I use one zuchini, one yellow squash, one red pepper and baby portabellas, and I double the marinade. The last time I made it, I added a couple of dashes of cayenne pepper and some chopped fresh cilantro to the marinade, and after taking the vegetables out of it to put on the skewers, I threw some fresh shrimp into the marinade while I grilled the vegetables, and then grilled the shrimp and it was great! This is our new favorite way to have vegies and shrimp! Also, like other reviewers said, it is best to marinate in a large ziplock bag so you can flip it over to marinate really good, and dry basil works great in place of fresh.Read More
I added squash which was great. The eggplant was pretty bitter - Normally with eggplant I put salt on the sections after cutting it, then rinse it off after 10 minutes. Somehow it neutralizes the flavor. I didn't do that this time and could definitely tell the difference!Read More
This recipe was excellent. I added asparagus to the veggies. I marinated overnight which produced a much stronger lemon flavor, Yum. I also added salt and pepper and extra garlic to the marinade. My husband loved this recipe and it made for a quite colorful presentation. If you marinate overnight, you might not want to add the eggplant until the next morning as it overabsorbs the marinade and may be too strong in flavor for some.
Upgrading this to 5 stars. Should have edited my review a long time ago. It is the Eggplant that absorbs too much of the lemon flavour - so adjust accordingly. I now chop in large segments and grill on a bbq grill plate. Still love it... wonderfu!! I do add extra garlic :) and truly, although dried basil works, fresh is wonderful! lThe 4 stars is more from my way of preparing. Should not have left them to marinated as long as I did (about 3 hours)as the lemon taste was a tiny bit too strong. I also only had one clove of garlic, too bad, could have used more! The vegetable mix was wonderful. I love eggplant and you can do almost any vegie mix with this. Throw in a jalapeno for a little bite! Had only dried basil but it worked fine. Always marinate in a bag - so much easier to just flip it over. Will be making again for sure!
Wow - fabulous recipe! Grilled veggies are so good and this was very easy to put together. It really gave this already vibrant dish a nice herbed flavor. I added a little fresh rosemary along with the basil and I used some red and green peppers, red onion, and cherry tomatoes in addition to the other veggies. I put everything into a ziploc bag along with the marinade, tossed everything to coat and let it go for a couple of hours. I skewered the veggies and basted with the leftover marinade. Very simple and very tasty!
This recipe was okay. If I make it again, I will double the marinade.
Simple yet delicious! I added salt & pepper to the marinade and skewered the vegetables (soak skewers ahead of time in water for 15-30 mins to prevent them from burning). Next time I will marinate longer than 1 hour for even more flavour.
Fantastic and easy to make! The longer it marinated, the better it tasted!
I put the veggies & marinade in a big zip-loc & let them marinate in there...it's much easier to get them all coated in a baggie. I didn't skewer them but layed a piece of foil over my grill grate & poured them on. I added onions to the mix but otherwise didn't change a thing. Next time I will omit the eggplant because noone cared for it much.
Guests enjoyed and complimented this. I still haven't found a recipe to out-do the old cheap Safeway brand of honey-mustard marinade. I added onion and grape tomatoes for a little variety.
I plan on using this recipe with my out of town company this weekend. I just wanted to added a little tip I was taught about using Egg Plant. If you Cut it up in the slices and let it soak in Salt Water for 30 minutes it will draw out the bitterness. Then you can just rinse the Egg Plant off with Cold Water and you are ready to go.. I have never had any of my Egg Plant hold on to the Salt but it sure did take the awful Bitter Taste away. These Days when Green Tomatoes are not available, Egg Plant becomes my Fried Green Tomatoes. By using the Salt Water first before using my Egg Plant in a Recipe it's a Tasty Veggie because you can make it take on any taste you want after the bitterness is gone. I hope others will give the Egg Plant another Try with this recipe... I can't wait to try it on my grill this weekend. Happy Grilling!!
Yum!!! Very tasy recipe. I add little bit of vinegar and more garlic, coz I am a garlic lover. Thanks for the wonderful racipe.
These are delicious!! I grill vegetables a lot during the summer, so I added a bit of garlic & herb bottled marinade to this mix also. I used zucchini, yellow summer squash, red bell pepper, portabella mushrooms and habanaro peppers. I made a nice appetizer platter with these by putting a mound of marinated fresh mozzarella balls in the middle, and served with crusty bread. Absolutely delicious!!
Absolutely delicious base for any variation that suits you. Here's what I did differently, and what my family and I devouered/ First, I didn't use eggplant, as I am the only person in my family who eats it. I used half a large vidalia onion and more peppers. I used yellow and green zucchini for colour. I cut the vegetables into large dice instead of strips and slices. My husband grilled them on the grill pan and then I put them on a crisped warm flatbread and sprinkled goat cheese poeces on top. It was out of this world. Even my younger daughter's boyfriend, who never eats out of the ordinary food, ate his. Thanks so much!
I used a foil pan with holes on the bbq. Added zucchini cut on the bias and portobello mushrooms. Also added some balsamic vinegar to the marinade. It was great!
Great side dish for BBQ's and/or Italian. I prefer to omit the eggplant and I add red onion. The crowning touch for our family and guests that gets recipe requests every time is to crumble goat cheese when hot off the grill and give it a few minutes to melt.
I usually grill more than I know we can eat at one meal just so I can stuff the leftovers (cold) into a pita for a fantastic next day lunch! I peeled the eggplant and added a yellow squash and asparagus. Delicious.
really tasty! I added balsamic vinegar to the marinade to give it extra flavor!
Had some left over. Veggies grilled the first day over coals were very good. Those I kept in the marinade uncoked for two days, were over marinated and not edible. Lesson, this is a recipe to prepare and use in the same day.
Recipe was good, but I have others that are much better, so I will not use this one again. Made as directed. The lemon flavor was a bit overpowering and the marinade definiely needed salt and pepper.
This was very, very good. I'd never grilled veggies. It was very easy, I had red, green & yellow peppers, asparagus, yellow squash, zucchini and eggplant. The eggplant was sweated out for 10 minutes before adding in the marinade. I put everything in a ziplock bag and added the eggplant for only about 10 minutes. I would periodically turn the bag so all the veggies were coated throughly. Everyone loved them even the kids. Very easy and good. A little lemony but I like that flavor.
I used this as a base recipe adding white balsamic vinegar and Italian seasoning to the marinade. I had to double the recipe for the amount of vegetables. I think the key was the recipe said SMALL eggplant and SMALL peppers.
Excellent. Different from your regular k-bob veggies. I fixed them with Unbelievable Chicken from this site and it was great. I fixed the veggies on the grill in a veggie grilling dish (the kind with holes in it.) It flared up a little at first. Didn't use eggplant. Used zucchini, yellow squash, quartered onion, yellow bell peppers and mushrooms. YUM!!
Marinade and a grilled portabella, are a heaven-made match for a fella, 'cause it soaks up the sauce like sponge when its tossed with some bell peppers red, green and yellah.
Turned out terrible, added too much lemon based on other reviews. Next time follow ONLY original directions.
Delicious! Next time I will add additional chopped basil at the end for a bit more flavor.
Yumm! read the other reviews for ideas, I dropped the eggplant and doubled the marinade as suggested by others. Dry or fresh basil, I used both worked out great! Do this overnight if you can for maximum flavor (an hour is not enough). I added baby shitake mushrooms as suggested by a earlier reviewer. Ziploc bag suggestion is a must. I had two bags of veggies and the second bag marinated for two days. Still good but not necessary. cooked second bag on stove with cast iron skillet. Worked great but grill is number one. Followed another suggestion and just laid foil with holes poked through instead of sckewers, much easier.
Was not that good to us.
Loved this recipe, but made a few changes as I did not have time to run out to the grocery store. I sliced red and green bell peppers, a large vidalia onion, asparagus and little tomatoes. I had no time to marinate, so I drizzled olive oil and lemon juice onto the veggies, and sprinkled salt, and dry basil as I did not have fresh. Well, mixed it all up nicely, let it sit for about ten minutes, and threw it in the broiler; I watched it carefully, and turned it a couple of times to get nice even coloring. Well, my company could not stop going back picking out of the veggie dish! It was a huge hit pared with my marinated Chipotle Chicken!
Yum!
Grilled veggies are always a treat. The marinade was a nice twist on a favorite summer dish.
made this for the vegetarian in family. my family is spilt on this. half like the lemon sour taste. half dont like. personally i will try other recipe than make this again
Such a simple but flavorful way to use up the summer garden vegetables and fresh basil.
I used mushrooms, zuchini, tofu (already baked), and red bell peppers and cooked on skewers in the oven. It is a delightful vegetarian BBQ recipe. Will definitely make it again, but will probably add more seasonings.
This was my first time using eggplant and I didn't know that the skin is bitter and the eggplant ended up soaking a lot of the lemony flavor which made it bitter AND sour. Marinating was definitely easier in the bag. Definitely could have used more garlic.
Healthy but not all that great.
I was unsure of how some of the flavors of the recipe would mesh together so I left out the basil. This was still pretty good.
Simple, but delicious recipe. I LOVE the flavor combination of the lemon juice, basil and garlic. To add extra flavour, I also added a large onion cut into large pieces and broiled them in the oven- this is now my go-to recipe for grilled veggies!
Not bad, but not great, either. I used fresh (Meyer) lemons from my tree, fresh basil from my garden, and even added a few leaves of fresh sage, but the flavors didn't really come through well enough - even after marinating for 8 hours. I'm going to keep searching for something that's exceptional, but I might use this again in a pinch... but I'll add a lot more seasoning!
Absolutely yummy!!! Even the kids liked this! I definitely recommend this for someone that wants a different twist at their cookout!
Get grilling before it gets too hot! I would add fresh okra, (burn the frap out of it), and local tomatoes.
Totally solid, useful recipe. Nothing that's going to stop you in your tracks, but a reliable, practical recipe. Thanks -- this was just what I was looking for.
Fantastic! I make this all the time!!!! Sometimes I switch up the vegetables but keep the same basic marinade - real keeper!
Not the best recipe I've ever tried for grilled vegetables... The lemon was a little overpowering and after grilling, I thought it left a very acidic unflavorful (and I do like lemon) taste to the veggies. Others liked the results, but I don't think I'll make them again.
We made this recently but with a few changes. We added some red onion and fresh tiny asparagus. We also added 1 Tbs balamic vinegar to the marinade. It was tasty and a good use of some of our garden vegetables
This was good. I don't do eggplant so it wasn't included. I added some sweet Vidalia onion. And this is fast grilled, not barbecued. Barbecue is done low and slow on my smoker.
I made this with just zucchini and red and yellow bell peppers. I marinated for about 6.5 hours and it was amazing! I made it with Grilled Chicken with Herbs from this site and it was a really good combination. It was even better left over. I will definitely be making this again.
This wasn't that great to us...I found I don't like basil with my vegetables.
I didn't use as a marinade but basted it on the veggies during grilling. My mom said that they were part of my best meal ever, and that is saying alot because I am a professional. I didn't use the basil (I didn't have fresh). But I did add fresh lemon zest to the oil infusion. yummy
YUM! I used mushrooms,yellow squash and broccoli in the marinade and it was delicious! I marinated for one hour and then grilled them! I will definitely keep this in my recipe box!
not a fan. I thought the veggies, especially the eggplant, soaked up way too much lemon. And I used less lemon juice than the recipe calls for per other reviews. I couldn't finish mine.
I made this yesterday and marinated it for about 4 hours. My guests said the peppers and mushrooms and zuchinnis were good but the eggplant absorbed too much lemon flavor. Maybe next time I will add the eggplant only at the very end. That said, noone was overwhelmed by it and will probably stick to plain oil and garlic grilled veggies next time.
Very good side for a bbq!I let the veggies marinate during 3 hours and the lemon flavour was perfectly balanced. I didn't use as much olive oil as suggested by the recipe: 1 tbsp was plenty enough for us (and much healthier!).
very easy and healthy! I doubled the marinade for the second time I made the recipe for more flavor. I would love to try this over a campfire.
The lemon juice makes this recipe! Monte grilled veggies in basket on grill and so delicious!!
My grandchildren are big veggie eaters (3 and 6). I am always looking for something different but that is also healthy. These were a hit for them and the whole family. Very simple and delicious.
delicious - can also be baked in oven
Add shrimp and chicken and use kabobs and its a Yummy meal!
I really liked this. I will definitely be making it again....great way to change up your grilled veggies.
Yummy....marinated zucchini, red and green peppers...nice and fresh...thanks!
Only had 1 hr to marinate the veggies. The eggplant absorbs the lemon, so it is intensely flavored. Didn't think the other veggies were flavored by it at all. Next time will marinate longer, and separate the eggplant, marinating it for a shorter period of time. (less than an hour?)
Zero taste....makes me wonder what I am missing.....
i used this mostly for inspiration as i wanted something more than just plain grilled veggies.. i used the zest and juice of one lemon, approximately 2 T of canola oil, 1 tsp dried basil, and S&P to taste.. used this on 2 zucchinis, half an onion, and half a green bell pepper.. marinated for about 2 hours.. this was perfect for us as we love lemon.. ty for the start of a nice healthy side
1st time made per recipe, and thought it was good 3.5 - 4 star.. However, thought I would tweak it the second time and added 1/8 cup balsamic vinegar, TBS of Italian salad dressing, and a tablespoon of liquid smoke. Wow, it was delicious ! Note: Didn't use this on eggplant, but marinated mushrooms, onions, zucchini, squash, and red peppers. Put them in a grill basket and grilled them on medium high heat for 12 minutes turning every 2 minutes.
I used it as a salad dressing and as a rub for BBQ of the veggies. Needed more oil and I added red wine vinegar. Great result.
You can use this for pretty much any veggie you want. My whole family liked it including my kids and my father in law who all hate vegetables. This is going to be on the menu for all our family bbqs.
Like some of the other readers, I found the lemon to be a little overwhelming. Next time, I would double the marinade, except for the lemon. Not being an eggplant lover, I skipped that ingredient. I can see where the zucchini absorbed more of the lemon than some of the other veggies. Definitely worth trying again!
