Marinated Barbequed Vegetables

I plan on using this recipe with my out of town company this weekend. I just wanted to added a little tip I was taught about using Egg Plant. If you Cut it up in the slices and let it soak in Salt Water for 30 minutes it will draw out the bitterness. Then you can just rinse the Egg Plant off with Cold Water and you are ready to go.. I have never had any of my Egg Plant hold on to the Salt but it sure did take the awful Bitter Taste away. These Days when Green Tomatoes are not available, Egg Plant becomes my Fried Green Tomatoes. By using the Salt Water first before using my Egg Plant in a Recipe it's a Tasty Veggie because you can make it take on any taste you want after the bitterness is gone. I hope others will give the Egg Plant another Try with this recipe... I can't wait to try it on my grill this weekend. Happy Grilling!!