The Perfect Basic Burger

Rating: 5 stars I was somewhat hesitant to try this recipe after seeing that it had only 3.5 stars (I know, 3.5 - I don't like wasting food). However, I tried it, as I wanted a plain burger that I could top with ketchup, mustard, onions, and pickles - in other words traditional toppings. I'm not one for fish burgers or anything gourmand-like like that. To the user that said that this burger was tasteless, I would say that the burger would be tasteless by itself and with no condiments. However, I added a slice of cheese (let it melt a bit under the burger patty), pickles, ketchup, mustard, a couple slices of onions, and wow. It was great. Let me just say that I won't be going to Burger King for a while. This burger tasted great - it tasted so juicy and meaty! I had one for lunch and one for dinner. Deelish. Helpful (333)

Rating: 5 stars This is exactly as stated "a perfect basic burger". It's simple and if you look at the ingredients the flavor will come from the beef you use, so use a good grade of beef. It also holds the burger together well on the grill. It's almost like what McDonald's uses. This is the perfect base to add some really great condiments. I used cheese, pickles, finely chopped onion, lettuce, tomato and "Best Burger Sauce" from this site. I normally don't do that with other burger recipes from this site because they stand on their own due to the amount of seasonings, spices and other additions. Those call for just lettuce, tomato and bun. You don't want to ruin the flavor with a bunch of condiments. If you're looking for a lot of spice this isn't for you. If you want to experiment with some different toppings or condiments this is the burger to try it on! Helpful (159)

Rating: 5 stars This is a BASIC recipe, very few ingredients so what would you expect? A lot of the taste will come from the ground beef you are using, low grade ground beef will yield a pretty much bland tasting burger. You should always use a good ground beef for plain hamburgers, use good, you get good. Simple. These are great tasting. Helpful (122)

Rating: 3 stars This is just that the perfect basic burger, nothing fancy and really a rather plain taste. However, if you are planning on dressing it up with toppings it is the way to go as your hamburger patty will not compete with the toppings. Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars Simple traditional and good for the masses because it's versatile. I served them at a casual cook-out of family and friends. If you are looking for a non-traditional gourmet burger then this recipe is not for you. I made as directed. Those guests that wanted cheese added cheese those that wanted onion added onion etc. Just like it reads this was the perfect basic burger. Helpful (29)

Rating: 4 stars It was the description that made me want to make these! Since the weather was so nice - I decided to barbecue. A simple recipe but I added some fresh spinach leaves and cheese which dressed it up. Helpful (26)

Rating: 1 stars Tasteless. Just add your favorite seasonings to the meat and a little liquid smoke for the perfect burger. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious all the others who say bland tasteless they are wrong this burger is wonderful especially if you add cheese.I LOVE THIS BURGER Helpful (20)