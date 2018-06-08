The Perfect Basic Burger

Nothing beats a simple hamburger on a warm summer evening! Ground beef is blended with an easy to prepare bread crumb mixture. Pile these burgers with your favorite condiments, pop open a cool drink and enjoy!

By Lindsay Perejma

prep:
15 mins
cook:
16 mins
additional:
4 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 hamburger patties
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil grate.

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together egg, salt and pepper. Place ground beef and bread crumbs into the mixture. With hands or a fork, mix until well blended. Form into 4 patties approximately 3/4 inch thick.

  • Place patties on the prepared grill. Cover and cook 6 to 8 minutes per side, or to desired doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 27.4g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 124.5mg; sodium 474.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (221)

Reviews:
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2009
This is exactly as stated "a perfect basic burger". It's simple and if you look at the ingredients the flavor will come from the beef you use, so use a good grade of beef. It also holds the burger together well on the grill. It's almost like what McDonald's uses. This is the perfect base to add some really great condiments. I used cheese, pickles, finely chopped onion, lettuce, tomato and "Best Burger Sauce" from this site. I normally don't do that with other burger recipes from this site because they stand on their own due to the amount of seasonings, spices and other additions. Those call for just lettuce, tomato and bun. You don't want to ruin the flavor with a bunch of condiments. If you're looking for a lot of spice this isn't for you. If you want to experiment with some different toppings or condiments this is the burger to try it on! Read More
Helpful
(159)
Sandi Gregory Johnson
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2008
This is a BASIC recipe, very few ingredients so what would you expect? A lot of the taste will come from the ground beef you are using, low grade ground beef will yield a pretty much bland tasting burger. You should always use a good ground beef for plain hamburgers, use good, you get good. Simple. These are great tasting. Read More
Helpful
(122)
Lisa G.
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2007
Simple traditional and good for the masses because it's versatile. I served them at a casual cook-out of family and friends. If you are looking for a non-traditional gourmet burger then this recipe is not for you. I made as directed. Those guests that wanted cheese added cheese those that wanted onion added onion etc. Just like it reads this was the perfect basic burger. Read More
Helpful
(29)
Brendan
Rating: 4 stars
05/07/2008
It was the description that made me want to make these! Since the weather was so nice - I decided to barbecue. A simple recipe but I added some fresh spinach leaves and cheese which dressed it up. Read More
Helpful
(26)
Wilemon
Rating: 1 stars
02/06/2004
Tasteless. Just add your favorite seasonings to the meat and a little liquid smoke for the perfect burger. Read More
Helpful
(25)
SHELBY121
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2005
Delicious all the others who say bland tasteless they are wrong this burger is wonderful especially if you add cheese.I LOVE THIS BURGER Read More
Helpful
(20)
MUSARRATV
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2003
Easy quick and tastes great! Read More
Helpful
(19)
