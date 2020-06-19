Strawberry Kiwi Caipirinha

Brazil's favorite drink, the caipirinha, is made a little sweeter here with the addition of strawberry and kiwi instead of lime - 'Caipirinha de morango com kiwi' in Portuguese. A refreshingly addictive cocktail!

Recipe by pri_costa

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place strawberries, kiwi, and sugar into a glass; mash well with a cocktail muddler. Fill the glass with ice cubes. Pour in cachaca; stir.

Cook's Note:

A fork can be used to mash the fruit instead of a cocktail muddler.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 0.4g; sodium 2.3mg. Full Nutrition
