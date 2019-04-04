Whole30® Cinnamon Coffee

The only way I can drink black coffee! A little bit of cinnamon goes a long way. If you're making a larger number of servings, just add a dash more cinnamon per serving to your normal amount of grounds.
I'm not familiar with Whole30, but a friend told me how to make cinnamon coffee just like this over 15 years ago. It's so good. I make it in my coffee maker. Just make sure you fully mix the cinnamon into the grounds before adding to the filter. The filter does back up a bit with water, so I wouldn't make a full pot of coffee and add the whole amount of cinnamon. As the submitter notes in the description, just put a few more shakes of cinnamon for each extra cup. This is also good with other spices, like pumpkin pie spice or cardamom.
This absolutely makes black coffee taste better. But I decided to research and found out that a teaspoon or more a day of cinnamon(cassia types) can cause liver damage. They have high coumarin levels. Ceylon cinnamon has the lowest. I am going to find that to use in this recipe.
It's true!! I love coffee and I prefer strong coffee but I started using creamer a few years ago and it became a necessity. I just made this recipe but I had trouble straining it (because I got impatient) so I made it in my coffee maker. I measured out the water so that I followed the recipe measurements exactly. Even though I only made 4 cups according to the recipe, the water filled almost to the 8 cups mark on my coffee pot. Il
Oh my goodness! So simple and delicious that I'm thinking about making MORE at 7:00PM even thought I just made some after dinner! I'm a black coffee drinker but I also love cinnamon so I had to make this. I added the cinnamon to our coffee grinder as I ground the beans to make sure it was well mixed and brewed the coffee in a Chemex. I may never buy any fall flavored coffee beans again, all you need is a teaspoon of cinnamon.
