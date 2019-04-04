Whole30® Cinnamon Coffee

4.6
6 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The only way I can drink black coffee! A little bit of cinnamon goes a long way. If you're making a larger number of servings, just add a dash more cinnamon per serving to your normal amount of grounds.

Recipe by SheLovesPaleo

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 mug
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix ground coffee and cinnamon together in a small bowl. Pour in hot water. Allow to brew, about 5 minutes. Strain into a mug.

    Advertisement

Cook's Note:

You can also use your coffee maker to prepare this coffee.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
12 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 3g; sodium 15.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/27/2022