Fajita Marinade III

If you like lemon flavoring, you will like this. I took four chicken breasts and had them sit in the marinade for four hours. Then, I fried them in some of the marinade for 12 minutes on each side in a skillet. I took out the breasts to slice and added the following things to the skillet: 2 chopped green peppers, half an onion, 1/2 Tbsp. of minced garlic, which I had sprinkled some rosemary, thyme, and oregano over. I cooked those in a little more of the marinade and then added the sliced chicken. It was pretty good, though I think a little more rosemary, thyme, and oregano would make it better. It was very lemony; I'm going to try and let it marinate for 24 hours next time to see if it gets more flavor. All in all, I enjoyed this recipe and would definitely make it again.