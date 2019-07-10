Fajita Marinade III
This outstanding marinade is great with chicken or beef flank and skirt. Fajitas never tasted better!
My kids loved it.
I would have to disagree with the other members I didn't really like the taste this marinade gave my beef. Sorry
This did make excellent fajitas. I grilled the chicken and then added a littel kosher salt. The whole family enjoyed it! I will be using this recipe again.
Good. I used for chicken in the Chicken Fiesta Salad.
only soaked for a half hour and it was incredible!
This is a nice marinade. I poured some knorr mesquite 30 minute marinade on while i was cooking and it gave it a nice flavour. Thanks
Very good, I didn't have Thyme, and only had time to marinate for about 10 minutes, but it turned out really good. It had a very zesty flavor.
the marinade tasted great, u were right fajitas never tasted better.
This is excellent!! I add 1/3 cup white vinegar and was even better
My whole family loved it! Our new favorite marinade.
2 days of marination and on the barbeque; just 3 stars.
This was really good! We soaked the chicken for about 45 minutes, then grilled it, and it was fantastic. I actually used the leftover marinade (after heating it long enough to cook the raw meat bits) and fried the fajita peppers in it - it was amazing!!
I really liked this but, we exchanged the lemon and onions for lime and cilatra , because thats what we had in the house and it came out great!
TOO Oily!
This is a great fajita recipe! It's very delicious. I had experimented with several ways to make fajitas, and this is what I always use now. I just throw the seasonings in and let it simmer in the skillet. It saves time on preparing ahead of time.
This is easy and tasty. I added some chili powder for a little extra kick and is was great.
We had a packet of fajita seasoning but I wanted to try something new. Found this recipe with the majority of reviews showing it was good. Should have listened to the ones who were negative instead. We ended up adding the seasoning into the marinade while we were cooking because it was just so bland. Sorry - white cider vinegar couldn't even save this.
Haven't tried this on chicken, but works very well with flank steak. Yum!
Yummy! I used it on chicken breasts cut in strips and also pepper steak. Really good on both for fajitas. And easy! It doesn't need so much oil, though. I cut the oil by about half.
I have not tried this marinade. but I wiil. However I will be adding vinegar, Cumin and chopped cilantro.
I didn't care for the strength of the lemon flavor or for the excessive amount of oil. I won't be making this again.
Simple and easy, I use this on both chicken and steak for fajitas and its become a weekly favorite. My 10 year old who previously refused eating mexican food now loves chicken quesadillas made with this marinade.
If you like lemon flavoring, you will like this. I took four chicken breasts and had them sit in the marinade for four hours. Then, I fried them in some of the marinade for 12 minutes on each side in a skillet. I took out the breasts to slice and added the following things to the skillet: 2 chopped green peppers, half an onion, 1/2 Tbsp. of minced garlic, which I had sprinkled some rosemary, thyme, and oregano over. I cooked those in a little more of the marinade and then added the sliced chicken. It was pretty good, though I think a little more rosemary, thyme, and oregano would make it better. It was very lemony; I'm going to try and let it marinate for 24 hours next time to see if it gets more flavor. All in all, I enjoyed this recipe and would definitely make it again.
Not something will make again. I used bottled lemon jc vs fresh, which may have made a difference, but even so it's not worth a cup of squeezed lemon jc for me to make again. My family just really didn't care for the strong lemon taste. Sorry=(
Nicely flavored marinade; did not find the lemon to be overpowering at all. Used 1 part olive oil and 2parts canola oil for oil. Substituted a little onion powder for the green onions, and added some cumin, marojam, and red pepper flakes for additional flavor. Drizzled a little marinade on the fajita veggies when cooking those.
It literally tastes sour - and I usually like lemon.
Pretty good-kid friendly.
Very easy & very tasty.
Great marinade. I substituted half of a cup of lime juice for half of a cup of oil, and I used extra virgin olive oil instead of vegetable oil. Also I make half recipes and marinate 4 chicken breasts at a time.
It was pretty good. However we could really taste the lemon.
Made this last night. The spice flavors were good, it just needed some salt. Just a little too bland for me.
very very yummy! My kids adored it and are always begging for the lemon chicken
