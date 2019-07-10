Drunken Camper Mix

Rating: 3.92 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This very yummy marinade was discovered by six campers in Colorado. It's enough for two steaks.

By Nathan Vigil

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix vodka, tequila, teriyaki sauce, steak sauce and lemon juice. Score steaks and allow to marinate in the mixture at least 10 minutes before grilling as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
453 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 10.9g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 1836mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

Most helpful positive review

Nicole R.
Rating: 4 stars
07/03/2004
I left out the vodka - mainly because what I had on hand was vanilla flavored. I used the marinade on some flank steak and let it sit for a couple of hours in the fridge. It turned out great. The tequila gave it a nice earthy flavor intensifying the steak's meatiness. The other ingredients seemed like a strange mix but the result was complex and slightly exotic without straying to weirdness. Definitely repeat-worthy! Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

CHEFHENDRICKSON
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2004
This recipe will do in a pinch if you all have is Vodka and Tequilla. The tequilla soaks in well and provides a nice flavor to compliment the teriaki. However the vodka doesn't add much. Vodka if you use a decent one doesn't have any flavor. Since the alcohol is cooked out it is just a filler. Instead try using whiskey. It provides a rich hearty flavor that I'm sure campers and grillers alike can enjoy. Otherwise a very tasty recipe. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Reviews:
RACHEL1070
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2004
Interesting. Made this for the holiday. Had a zip to it. Will try to make again when we use the grill. We put this under the broiler. We cooked this a little too long. Rare or Med Rare is probably better. Will rate again after we try grilling Read More
Helpful
(11)
KOALAGIRL
Rating: 3 stars
08/08/2005
I also did not use vodka just tequila teriyaki sauce steak sauce a little sesame oil and garlic. Since vodka does not have any taste I didn't see what that would bring to the marinade. I used flank steak and marinated for 48 hours. It was good but a little heavy on the teriyaki. Next time I will use much less. Read More
Helpful
(8)
nookfan
Rating: 4 stars
06/04/2008
this was a recipe that I would not normally have chosen but I did not have everything for some of the other marinades so I went outside my box.Suprise!! it was really good.Will use this one again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
BRANGIE
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2007
I agree with the others regarding the vodka - it isn't needed. This was EXCELLENT and a great way to use up some of the cheaper Tequlia we had around the house. Read More
Helpful
(2)
slfortson
Rating: 3 stars
09/20/2010
I followed all fellow reviewers recommendations to leave out the vodka since there was no point. My only hesitation was whether or not I needed a filler in it's place but I chose not to. I stuck by the recipe exactly except for the vodka. The teriyaki/steak sauce/lemon juice mixture was quite good but I was surprisingly not a big fan of the tequila. The only thing it did to the marinade was give it a very bitter aftertaste. It wasn't horrible but I ended up dipping the rest of my meat in additional steak sauce just t eliminate the bitterness. If I made this again I would definitely leave out the tequila. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Mom to Triplets
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2007
This is a wonderful recipe. It smells pretty potent and boy does it ever make a juicy and flavorful steak! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/13/2016
Goodness! I let this marinate in the fridge overnight as I do with most all of my meat and it was too much. I made as written and the tequila overpowered everything. The teriyaki and steak sauce got completely lost. This might have been my fault though due to how long I let it marinate. Hubs liked it boozy like that so I am giving 4 stars. Don't let this sit for too long as I did or you will get a buzz just grilling it. Oh and it needs salt. Just a little but it needs salt. I think this would be really good with wild game such as venison. Read More
