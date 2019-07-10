Drunken Camper Mix

1 of 13

Rating: 3 stars This recipe will do in a pinch if you all have is Vodka and Tequilla. The tequilla soaks in well and provides a nice flavor to compliment the teriaki. However the vodka doesn't add much. Vodka if you use a decent one doesn't have any flavor. Since the alcohol is cooked out it is just a filler. Instead try using whiskey. It provides a rich hearty flavor that I'm sure campers and grillers alike can enjoy. Otherwise a very tasty recipe. Helpful (18)

Rating: 3 stars Interesting. Made this for the holiday. Had a zip to it. Will try to make again when we use the grill. We put this under the broiler. We cooked this a little too long. Rare or Med Rare is probably better. Will rate again after we try grilling Helpful (11)

Rating: 3 stars I also did not use vodka just tequila teriyaki sauce steak sauce a little sesame oil and garlic. Since vodka does not have any taste I didn't see what that would bring to the marinade. I used flank steak and marinated for 48 hours. It was good but a little heavy on the teriyaki. Next time I will use much less. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I left out the vodka - mainly because what I had on hand was vanilla flavored. I used the marinade on some flank steak and let it sit for a couple of hours in the fridge. It turned out great. The tequila gave it a nice earthy flavor intensifying the steak's meatiness. The other ingredients seemed like a strange mix but the result was complex and slightly exotic without straying to weirdness. Definitely repeat-worthy! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars this was a recipe that I would not normally have chosen but I did not have everything for some of the other marinades so I went outside my box.Suprise!! it was really good.Will use this one again. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I agree with the others regarding the vodka - it isn't needed. This was EXCELLENT and a great way to use up some of the cheaper Tequlia we had around the house. Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars I followed all fellow reviewers recommendations to leave out the vodka since there was no point. My only hesitation was whether or not I needed a filler in it's place but I chose not to. I stuck by the recipe exactly except for the vodka. The teriyaki/steak sauce/lemon juice mixture was quite good but I was surprisingly not a big fan of the tequila. The only thing it did to the marinade was give it a very bitter aftertaste. It wasn't horrible but I ended up dipping the rest of my meat in additional steak sauce just t eliminate the bitterness. If I made this again I would definitely leave out the tequila. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This is a wonderful recipe. It smells pretty potent and boy does it ever make a juicy and flavorful steak! Helpful (1)