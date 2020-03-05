Banana Coconut Cake with Vanilla Glaze

1 of 5

Rating: 5 stars I loved this! And my husband couldn't keep away! It has the moderate sweetness and feel of a mix of banana bread and cake. It used up some of my old yogurt and bananas and was easy to make without a stand mixer! I made the icing with regular milk and sprinkled coconut and sliced almonds on top of the glaze - it was beautiful! Thank you for the recipe I will make this again!

Rating: 5 stars This is delicious cake. I made it into pineapple upside down cupcakes instead of using the glaze. The flavors do blend best if it rests for a few hours. Had to substitute sour cream, with a little pineapple juice added, for the yogurt.

Rating: 4 stars I liked this glaze a lot but to me it tasted a little too sweet and like powdered sugar. I would still use it again tho!