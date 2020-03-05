Banana Coconut Cake with Vanilla Glaze

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a delicious, moist, easy-to-make cake that's naturally sweet from banana and coconut without much added sugar, and topped with a scrumptious vegan-friendly vanilla glaze. Serve as a dessert or a snack anytime!

By DinaLaChef

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 fluted tube cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake:
Vanilla Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a fluted tube pan (such as Bundt®) with cooking spray.

  • Mix whole wheat flour, Greek yogurt, all-purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl.

  • Combine brown sugar, eggs, butter, cane sugar, vanilla extract, allspice, and nutmeg in a large bowl; mix until well blended. Stir in flour mixture. Fold in mashed banana and shredded coconut until evenly combined. Spoon batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Remove from oven; turn over onto a wire rack to cool, about 30 minutes.

  • Combine confectioners' sugar, cashew milk, coconut oil, vanilla extract, and salt together in a bowl; stir until mixture is creamy. Drizzle over cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 28.1mg; sodium 176.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Rae
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2020
This is delicious cake. I made it into pineapple upside down cupcakes instead of using the glaze. The flavors do blend best if it rests for a few hours. Had to substitute sour cream, with a little pineapple juice added, for the yogurt. Read More
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
sissyneck
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2018
I loved this! And my husband couldn't keep away! It has the moderate sweetness and feel of a mix of banana bread and cake. It used up some of my old yogurt and bananas and was easy to make without a stand mixer! I made the icing with regular milk and sprinkled coconut and sliced almonds on top of the glaze - it was beautiful! Thank you for the recipe I will make this again! Read More
Rae
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2020
This is delicious cake. I made it into pineapple upside down cupcakes instead of using the glaze. The flavors do blend best if it rests for a few hours. Had to substitute sour cream, with a little pineapple juice added, for the yogurt. Read More
Ashley R. Hansen
Rating: 4 stars
04/21/2019
I liked this glaze a lot but to me it tasted a little too sweet and like powdered sugar. I would still use it again tho! Read More
Susannah Kim
Rating: 4 stars
05/21/2018
Good way to use up old Greek yogurt. My hubby liked this more than my usual carrot cake. But the allspice made this flavor a bit older so the kids weren t fans. I ll keep this recipe as an ole standby for expiring Greek yogurt but i won t exactly run out to get ingredients just to be able to make this again. Read More
