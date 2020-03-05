Banana Coconut Cake with Vanilla Glaze
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 167.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.8g 6 %
carbohydrates: 25.1g 8 %
dietary fiber: 2.1g 8 %
sugars: 15.6g
fat: 6.9g 11 %
saturated fat: 4.7g 23 %
cholesterol: 28.1mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 126IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 1.3mg 10 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 1.3mg 2 %
folate: 13mcg 3 %
calcium: 28.4mg 3 %
iron: 0.8mg 5 %
magnesium: 20.3mg 7 %
potassium: 126.5mg 4 %
sodium: 176.2mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 61.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved