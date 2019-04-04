Nesquik® Brownie in a Mug
Make a quick and easy brownie using Nesquik®. This brownie is delicious!
This is a hard one for me to rate and review: 1) I cooked it 20 seconds less time than stated, so just watch it. 2) I found this microwave brownie to be very delicate. It IS a mug recipe, but I wanted to turn it out and it crumbled all to pieces. Probably not a problem if eaten in the mug. 3) This recipe calls for no added sugar. It is very minimally sweet. I would have given this 3 stars, but when I offered it to my grandson who doesn't eat a lot of sweets, he gobbled it right up and thought it was great. So, 4 stars it is!Read More
Didn't work for me at all!! I followed the instructions exactly and still came out as powder and no brownie..Read More
This was the best thing I've ever made in a mug. I think the lack of egg really helped to avoid that spongey weird mug cake texture. The NesQuick powder gave it an extra chocolately and rich flavor. I swapped the olive oil for the same amount of melted butter. So so so good.
I used about 2 tbsp extra water and about 1 tbsp of chocolate sauce, cooked it for about 1:35 came out perfectly
Its a little dry but soft (not like a brownie) but other than that its really good!
It came out ok but it needed a little extra taste so I added. 1 1/2 teaspoon of sugar and it tasted like a regular brownie
I used a complete pancake mix instead of flour, omitted the salt, and substituted olive oil for coconut oil. I also drizzled some almond butter on top at the end. Very fudgy and rich! I had to drink a glass of coconut milk with it.
Definitely kicked my sugar craving.
Cooked it 20 seconds less and it's perfect. Added some Caramel sauce as well. Easiest mug recipe I've ever done. No explosion in the microwave for once.
the olive oil left a really weird taste, it was a bit bland too. I think melted butter would’ve been a good substitute, would’ve made it a bit richer. I recommend adding raspberries either in it or on top!!
It was pretty good, and it worked out well but I recommend you use butter or corn oil instead of olive oil, because olive oil kind of gives it a nasty aftertaste. Besides that it was amazing!
Excellent Brownie
Very awesome! Perfect quick chocolate fix.
Exactly what I was looking for.
omg it is just amazing I wanted a brownie so bad and i think this is the best brownie I have ever had
I made this exactly how the directions stated, and I loved it! I did add some milk chocolate chips on top right after I took it out of the microwave, which added the perfect amount of sweetness. I think this is definitely a hit or miss with some people since everyone’s microwaves can be different. But I watched mine and checked it every 45 secs and when it seemed done I took it out after 2 ish mins.
It was legit a rock, it smoked up that whole house, it’s probably my fault for the outcome, but I wouldn’t try it again.
I really liked it. I had low expectations after reading some of the reviews, but I made it anyway since I was craving a brownie/chocolate really bad. I did what one of the reviews said and cooked it for 1 min. 35 sec. and thank you for the tip or else it would have burned. I also added 1-1/2 tbs of sugar and 1 tbs of Nutella, and I think that's what saved the brownie from not being sweet enough. I love sweets so if you're not a sweet tooth person, go easy on the sugar.
So simple and quick! I loved how it turned out and there was less measuring than other mug brownie recipes. I used vegetable oil instead of olive as a personal preference. I also added a heavy drizzle of chocolate syrup to the mix to sweeten it up a little because some of the reviews said it wasn't very sweet. This is the best mug brownie I have had! Satisfied my warm, gooey, chocolate craving. Oh, and I only cooked it for 1 minute since I prefer less done and there isn't an egg to worry about.
It was VERY crumbly, and the taste wasn't all that great. It was OKAY, and overall not pretty good. Must improve.
I didn't have any powdered chocolate milk mix and instead used chocolate milk syrup and added it after the other ingredients along with some sugar. I also used butter because I didn't have any vegetable oil and thought that olive oil would leave a weird taste. It came out tasting like a TV dinner brownie and I drizzled the chocolate syrup on top and stirred it around a little.
This is by far the best mug brownie recipe I've tried! (and ive tried like a million of them, somehow something always manages to come out wrong) I added brown sugar (1/4 cup) and replaced the oil with the same quantity of butter(but only because i dont like using oil on cakes). It cooked perfectly in 2 mins and the texture was great too.
