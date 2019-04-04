Nesquik® Brownie in a Mug

Make a quick and easy brownie using Nesquik®. This brownie is delicious!

Recipe by Emily

prep:
5 mins
cook:
2 mins
additional:
2 mins
total:
9 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 brownie
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Mix 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons powdered chocolate drink mix, flour, and salt together in a microwave-safe mug. Add water and olive oil; stir thoroughly until mixture is smooth.

  • Microwave mixture until center is fudgy and top looks dry, about 1 minute 55 seconds. Let cool for 2 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
471 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 50.5g; fat 28.2g; sodium 219.1mg. Full Nutrition
