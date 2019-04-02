Easy Cajun Grilled Veggies

Rating: 4.54 stars
136 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 90
  • 4 star values: 34
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

This is a quick and easy recipe that makes the BEST marinated grilled veggies! Serve them alone or on brown rice. The veggies may be marinated in plastic resealable bags, too.

By Kelly

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix together light olive oil, Cajun seasoning, salt, cayenne pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. Place zucchinis, white onions, and yellow squash in a bowl, and cover with the olive oil mixture. Cover bowl, and marinate vegetables in the refrigerator at least 30 minutes.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil grate.

  • Place marinated vegetable pieces on skewers or directly on the grill. Cook 5 minutes, or to desired doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 7.7g; fat 7.3g; sodium 232.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (135)

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
08/29/2012
I used a homemade cajun seasoning in this recipe and went light on the salt. I did use one large sweet onion instead of a white onion but I kept everything else the same. I seriously gorged myself on this recipe. This is a wonderful idea--seems like I make something like this every month or so and think to myself how great this is......then I forget about it for another month. This would be easy enough to vary up the vegetables to what you have on hand. Read More
Most helpful critical review

KAREN B.
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2004
Couldn't find specifically cajun seasoning so used a blackened seasoning. ALso used a grill basket instead of skewers. Don't think I'll make agian. Something just wasn't right about the mix of flavors. Read More
Amanda
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2005
Very good! We made this in the winter and instead of putting it on the grill we used the oven broiler. It had to be in the oven a little longer (5-7 minutes on each side) but it was worth it. Thanks Amanda Read More
OR_KATHY
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2008
I GROW ZUCCHINI EVERY YEAR AND WHEN I FOUND THIS RECIPE I HAD TO TRY IT. THEY WERE GREAT! I TOOK THESE TO EVERY COOK OUT WE WENT TO AND EVERYONE RAVED ABOUT THEM. A REAL WINNER......... Read More
DENTSN1
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2005
This is an incredible recipe!! Easy to fix and really complimented some cajun chicken grilled at the same time. I "sauteed" on a broiler pan directly on the grill and included green onions and mushrooms. Definitely a hit with the guests!! Thanks for sharing!! Read More
Lois Lane
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
This is very good for those who like spice. I grill them well since I hate squash & zucchini "steamed." A nice way to add zip to the usual veggies. Read More
MSING
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
this is a wonderful and easy recipe.....i wouldnt think blacked would be good at all....i used creole seasoning.....was very tasty Read More
LIZCANCOOK
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2006
Very, very good!! Neither of us like squash all that much, but this recipe's made converts of us! We'll use this easy, extremely tasty recipe often this summer. Served with grilled cajun chicken breasts for quick, healthy meal. Read More
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
09/18/2011
Loved the preparation and cooking method and the Cajun spice was an interesting change from the way I typically season vegetables. I used baby zucchini and yellow pattypan squash and eliminated the cayenne as is our preference. Read More
Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/08/2006
Very tasty. I added some eggplant to the mix used a lot more veggies than the recipe called for and less olive oil. Nice taste. I'll make this again Read More
