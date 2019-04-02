Easy Cajun Grilled Veggies

1 of 135

Rating: 4 stars I used a homemade cajun seasoning in this recipe and went light on the salt. I did use one large sweet onion instead of a white onion but I kept everything else the same. I seriously gorged myself on this recipe. This is a wonderful idea--seems like I make something like this every month or so and think to myself how great this is......then I forget about it for another month. This would be easy enough to vary up the vegetables to what you have on hand.

Rating: 5 stars Very good! We made this in the winter and instead of putting it on the grill we used the oven broiler. It had to be in the oven a little longer (5-7 minutes on each side) but it was worth it. Thanks Amanda

Rating: 5 stars I GROW ZUCCHINI EVERY YEAR AND WHEN I FOUND THIS RECIPE I HAD TO TRY IT. THEY WERE GREAT! I TOOK THESE TO EVERY COOK OUT WE WENT TO AND EVERYONE RAVED ABOUT THEM. A REAL WINNER.........

Rating: 5 stars This is an incredible recipe!! Easy to fix and really complimented some cajun chicken grilled at the same time. I "sauteed" on a broiler pan directly on the grill and included green onions and mushrooms. Definitely a hit with the guests!! Thanks for sharing!!

Rating: 4 stars This is very good for those who like spice. I grill them well since I hate squash & zucchini "steamed." A nice way to add zip to the usual veggies.

Rating: 5 stars this is a wonderful and easy recipe.....i wouldnt think blacked would be good at all....i used creole seasoning.....was very tasty

Rating: 5 stars Very, very good!! Neither of us like squash all that much, but this recipe's made converts of us! We'll use this easy, extremely tasty recipe often this summer. Served with grilled cajun chicken breasts for quick, healthy meal.

Rating: 4 stars Loved the preparation and cooking method and the Cajun spice was an interesting change from the way I typically season vegetables. I used baby zucchini and yellow pattypan squash and eliminated the cayenne as is our preference.

Rating: 4 stars Very tasty. I added some eggplant to the mix used a lot more veggies than the recipe called for and less olive oil. Nice taste. I'll make this again