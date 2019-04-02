Grilled Onion Blossom
This is a great way to grill onions on a gas or charcoal grill, or even in the oven! It is very simple, too.
YUMMY! Very easy to do. Put it on the grill and forget about it for 45 minutes! When I prepared it, I placed the onion in a soup ladle and cut it into eight wedges. Using the ladle helped to make the depth of each cut the same so it would hold it's shape. I soaked it in ice water for 1/2 hour, sprinkled with seasonings and placed butter on top so it will melt down between the pedals. Spray the tin foil with cooking spray. This will definitely be on our grill in the future. Thank you J.D.!Read More
I like this recipeave found that if you soak the onion in ice water for 1/2 hour after cutting it. The onion will open up and hold its shape on the grill better. It will also help it to hold the spices in place while grilling.Read More
This was great and easy. I prepared the onion before the guests came for a BBQ, and while everyone was chatting and getting drinks I threw the onions on the grill, when done I just took them from grill to table and everyone raved about them. Thanks!!!
Spray your aluminum foil! :) My onion stuck to the foil once it started to carmalize. It was a hit with the family, however I added a good, fresh garlic powder from the spice shop to give it an added kick.
I seasoned it up a little more with cajun seasoning mix and adobe vs. salt. Suggest putting it on second rack of grill to prevent burning the bottom (like I did) but still tasted great and VERY easy.
Very good. I didn't use garlic salt, instead I used a garlic clove and added some seasoning salt. Turned out exactly what we wanted. Thanks for the post.
Delicious! I sprayed the foil with Pam and used lite butter along with minced garlic, rosemary, and thyme. Be sure to poke some holes in the foil or it will be a soggy mess.
I loved this recipe! Though I only gave it four stars because it was a tiny bit bland. I think fresh minced garlic would give it more flavor. Maybe some olive oil too. Since it was winter when I cooked this recipe I used my oven and broiled it but it still turned out great.
Wonderful! We all loved this. I altered the recipe just a little. I used a red onion. After slicing, I sprinkled with one packet of chicken boullion (instead of salt), one smashed clove of garlic and topped with Becel (margarine). After cooking and carefully unwrapping I was able to carefully transfer to a small bowl with a slotted spoon with the onion intact. I removed the garlic and poured the the cooking juice over the onion. It looked beautiful. It did completely fall apart with the first serving, but it disappeared so fast there was hardly time to notice.
I tried this out and found it tasted very good, but did not hold up well at all. My onion was a big soggy mess. I made sure to wrap it tightly in foil to keep it's shape, and was extremely careful when cutting the onion to make sure I had the "flower" shape. When we unwrapped it, it looked like the onion had exploded. Although we all enjoyed the flavor, we were somewhat disappointed at ending up with soggy grilled onion pieces.
LOVE this! It was quick and easy and totally sweet and delicious. (in fact, it was *super* quick...it was done in about 30 minutes on my grill, not 45, so check yours before the time is up!) I made it exactly as the recipe stated, but I like that it could be easily customized with different herbs or spices. I took a suggestion from another reviewer and cut my onion in a soup ladle to keep from slicing through the whole thing...it worked perfectly! I'm looking forward to doing this one again....thanks for a great recipe.
I can only give these 4 stars without the addition of garlic...then it's a 5! I always add a heaping teaspoon of minced garlic along with a little garlic salt. A little dash of hot pepper is good too if you like things spiced up.
Great recipe! I soaked for 10-15 min in ice water and it did help them 'bloom.' I made four different flavors and served them on a round platter with a sour cream, horseradish and smoky paprika dipping sauce. The flavors were 1) butter and garlic 2) cajun seasoning and butter 3) montreal steak seasoning and butter and 4) fresh herbs and butter. Delicious and beautiful. My guests raved!
Yummy! A few changes I like to make: Instead of placing the seasonings inside of the onion, I sprinkle it all on top and allow it to melt down. I also add quite a bit of seasoned salt on top for a little kick and extra flavor. Don't expect it to be perfectly onion-shaped in the end. Stick a fork in it and pass it around for everyone to enjoy. Enjoy it with a beer during a backyard BBQ. Perfect! My guests say it's so good, it's like candy.
These were delicious. I served them with steak. Used garlic pepper instead of garlic salt and black pepper. We'll be enjoying these many more times. I think of so many things they will be good with.
Easy and Good
I love this versatile recipe. Always put the onion on the grill first--the foil really retains the heat so it can sit a few minutes while you finish cooking the steaks. I use small onions, the kind you find in the 5 lb. onion bag, when I forget to start the cookout with the onion on the grill however the cook time is 20 minutes or less. The new non-stick grilling aluminum foil works really well so you don't have to coat the inside of the foil with butter or non-stick spray. A few variations of this recipe are: 1T. brown sugar, 1 1/2T. butter, and 1T. worchestersauce, ground black pepper-no garlic salt OR 1T. brown sugar, 1 1/2T. butter, 1T. soy sauce-no garlic salt OR 1T. brown sugar, 1 1/2T. butter, 1T. steak sauce (vidalla onion steak sauce is a crowd pleaser), and ground black pepper-no garlic salt. The recipe variations result in a brownish-colored onion not as pictured in this recipe however, this is such a simple addition to a great steak dinner or it's even great on grilled sausage or brats. I haven't tried soaking the onion in water yet. Happy grilling!
Vidalia onions are in season, and this recipe made them taste like sugar they were so sweet! I basically did exactly as the recipe read, but used the already mixed garlic pepper. I had planned to soak the onion as some suggested, but I forgot... I think since they were Vidalias and pretty sweet, it didn't really matter. We only had them on the grill for about 30 mins or so and they were very tender and sweet. I sprayed the foil well, so there was no sticking. So good and easy!!
Not too bad. I'm not sure I would make this again because I can achieve better tasting onions by sauteing them. It took a bit long, but if you're cooking something on the grill that takes that time, then you'll be fine.
yummy! i made this with 2 medium vidalia onions cut into 6 wedges, a clove of chopped garlic (instead of garlic salt) & added a sprinkle of seasoned salt to boot. these are simple to make & there's a nice presentation value too. our grilled onion blossoms, wrapped in heavy duty foil, were tender in 35 minutes. thank you johnna!
This is very easy and attractive. The onion comes out tender and delicious, however I wish I had added additional seasonings. I followed other reviewers’ suggestion and soaked it in ice water for 30 minutes and also buttered the foil.
I thought it was barely edible. It didn't seem to have any real flavor and I didn't care for the texture!
I liked this. It was very easy and tasty.
I used the fancy garlic salt from Penzey's and it was yummy! My onions cooked in less than 45 minutes on high heat. Way less time. Like 25 minutes or less (I wasn't keeping track).
Made this last night with our steak on the grill. The onion came out tender and delicious, but next time I'll try minced garlic instead of the garlic powder. It's fast and easy to make and I'll make it again.
The flavor was very good. A great addition; a special 'extra' to a grilled meal (veggie, or meat and veggie). My onion burned on the bottom. Or, should I say, I burned the onion!! Will try again!
Oddly enough, ours burnt on the side where I spilled too much garlic salt, and only there. Very odd. But delicious, and the burning is user error entirely. This is a simple seasoning, and you could dress it up to suit your menu. Thanks for sharing!
We just came back from a camping trip and this was on the menu. We loved it! It was very tasty. I added a few things to this to make it sensational. I cut the onion up and added the butter, freshly chopped garlic cloves (we love garlic), a pinch of cayenne pepper, and a couple of grinds of a Cajun blend. Wrapped them in aluminum foil and threw them straight into the coals. Wow! We were impressed. We like it spicy and garlicky and we got just that!
awesome and easy appetizer. Impressive taste makes this one I'll definitely make again.
I did add some chopped roasted garlic to this but the only other recommendation I would make is -- make MORE than one because these are amazing and literally disappear when you take them off the grill!! Thank you for the delish recipe!!
This was SO GOOD. We made it to put on our burgers! The onion is so soft an tasty. I wasn't expecting so much flavor. This is great when you're already planning to grill out - you can put it on the grill before you start. So easy!
Made as written and this was simple and delicious. The reason I am not giving it 5 stars is presentation. After 45 minutes of grilling, the blossom flattens. I had it tightly wrapped in foil upright but as soon as you open the foil it immediately flattens into the liquid. Next time I will only grill it for 30 minutes to see if that works better.
I surprised my wife with this appetizer and it was a hit. We ate it like a finger food. However, like another user stated, it was a little bland. I will be doing more this weekend, by demand, for Mothers Day. I think I'll even do another test run before then ;-)
I used garlic butter instead of garlic and butter. It was a great addition to our burgers
I used granulated garlic and seasoned salt instead of garlic salt. I also added Worcestershire sauce and a crushed chicken bouillon cube. Placed the foil wrapped onion in a hot bed of coals in the camp fire pit. It was like having French onion soup without the cheese and crust of bread.
