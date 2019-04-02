Grilled Onion Blossom

I love this versatile recipe. Always put the onion on the grill first--the foil really retains the heat so it can sit a few minutes while you finish cooking the steaks. I use small onions, the kind you find in the 5 lb. onion bag, when I forget to start the cookout with the onion on the grill however the cook time is 20 minutes or less. The new non-stick grilling aluminum foil works really well so you don't have to coat the inside of the foil with butter or non-stick spray. A few variations of this recipe are: 1T. brown sugar, 1 1/2T. butter, and 1T. worchestersauce, ground black pepper-no garlic salt OR 1T. brown sugar, 1 1/2T. butter, 1T. soy sauce-no garlic salt OR 1T. brown sugar, 1 1/2T. butter, 1T. steak sauce (vidalla onion steak sauce is a crowd pleaser), and ground black pepper-no garlic salt. The recipe variations result in a brownish-colored onion not as pictured in this recipe however, this is such a simple addition to a great steak dinner or it's even great on grilled sausage or brats. I haven't tried soaking the onion in water yet. Happy grilling!