Grilled Onion Blossom

41 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 16
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a great way to grill onions on a gas or charcoal grill, or even in the oven! It is very simple, too.

By J.D.

Gallery

Credit: Soup Loving Nicole

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 large grilled onion
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat.

    Advertisement

  • Peel the onion. Slice into 6 to 8 wedges, leaving the base of the onion intact. Pull apart wedges slightly, and place butter, garlic salt and ground black pepper inside onion.

  • Wrap onion tightly with aluminum foil. Place on the preheated grill. Cook 45 minutes, or until the onion is translucent and lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
70 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 7.5g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 11.4mg; sodium 33.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/10/2022