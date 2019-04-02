Rosemary Garlic Rub

Although I have used this website for quite some time to obtain recipes this is my first review. I used my own fresh grown rosemary added a little bit of fresh grown greek oregeno & lemon juice (as one other reviewer suggested) & used it on bone-in chicken breasts and grilled. Not only were these moist but also had a fantastic flavor. If grilled correctly I can't imagine anyone not being completely 100% satisfied with the results!
I used this rub on chicken. I did cut back on on the salt just a bit. I stuffed my chicken with a quartered lemon and half of an onion quartered. It came out juicy and just HUGELY flavorful. Very very good. I'll use this rub again.
Fantastic! I've tried it on chicken breasts and potatos but use less salt when cooking it with chicken. Also works well if you add fresh lemon juice. I leave out the dried rosemary and just use fresh...this one is a keeper thanks!
Excellent rub. I cut the recipe in half and I used it on T-bone steaks. Bring the steaks to room temp. before grilling and they'll come out nice and tender.
This was great however I thought it was a little too strong.
Just too salty for us. I will use 1/2 the amount and it will be delicious. Flavor was good but for the salt. We had it on pork chops and I will definitely try it on chicken.
This rub produced a meal that was bursting with flavor. I used fresh rosemary from the garden but omitted the dried rosemary. I halved the recipe which was perfect for one whole chicken cut in pieces.
My wife liked it well enough but frankly I thought this was pretty nondescript and no big deal. I used this on bone-in chicken breasts which I cooked to perfection on the charcoal grill but this rub was no more "stand-out" or memorable than any other rub or seasoning. And even that is after reducing the amount of salt considerably (and I did use Kosher salt not table salt as directed).
Very good and easy. Be careful not to rub too much on your chicken or fish.