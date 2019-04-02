Rosemary Garlic Rub

Rating: 4.66 stars
80 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 58
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This olive oil based rub is great on chicken or pork, particularly when using an indirect grilling method. You can also use this on potatoes. To coat potatoes, cut small baking potatoes into eighths and par boil for about 5 minutes. Coat with mixture and place directly on medium high grill rack, turning every five minutes, for about fifteen minutes, until tender.

By Christopher Anderson

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 /2 cup
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix black pepper, kosher salt, fresh rosemary, dried rosemary and garlic. Gradually stir in enough olive oil to form a thick paste. Rub into desired meats before grilling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
177 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 3.8g; fat 18.3g; sodium 1442.8mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

MARYRUBY
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2005
Although I have used this website for quite some time to obtain recipes this is my first review. I used my own fresh grown rosemary added a little bit of fresh grown greek oregeno & lemon juice (as one other reviewer suggested) & used it on bone-in chicken breasts and grilled. Not only were these moist but also had a fantastic flavor. If grilled correctly I can't imagine anyone not being completely 100% satisfied with the results! Read More
Helpful
(62)

Most helpful critical review

Spunky Buddy
Rating: 3 stars
12/18/2011
My wife liked it well enough but frankly I thought this was pretty nondescript and no big deal. I used this on bone-in chicken breasts which I cooked to perfection on the charcoal grill but this rub was no more "stand-out" or memorable than any other rub or seasoning. And even that is after reducing the amount of salt considerably (and I did use Kosher salt not table salt as directed). Read More
Helpful
(12)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2012
I used this rub on chicken. I did cut back on on the salt just a bit. I stuffed my chicken with a quartered lemon and half of an onion quartered. It came out juicy and just HUGELY flavorful. Very very good. I'll use this rub again. Read More
Helpful
(51)
Kim
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2005
Fantastic! I've tried it on chicken breasts and potatos but use less salt when cooking it with chicken. Also works well if you add fresh lemon juice. I leave out the dried rosemary and just use fresh...this one is a keeper thanks! Read More
Helpful
(27)
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2010
Excellent rub. I cut the recipe in half and I used it on T-bone steaks. Bring the steaks to room temp. before grilling and they'll come out nice and tender. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Kim
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
This was great however I thought it was a little too strong. Read More
Helpful
(16)
DECAR48
Rating: 4 stars
08/19/2004
Just too salty for us. I will use 1/2 the amount and it will be delicious. Flavor was good but for the salt. We had it on pork chops and I will definitely try it on chicken. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Julie Fegler
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2006
This rub produced a meal that was bursting with flavor. I used fresh rosemary from the garden but omitted the dried rosemary. I halved the recipe which was perfect for one whole chicken cut in pieces. Read More
Helpful
(13)
ERIKA S.
Rating: 4 stars
03/03/2004
Very good and easy. Be careful not to rub too much on your chicken or fish. Read More
Helpful
(11)
