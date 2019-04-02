Rosemary Garlic Rub

1 of 81

Rating: 5 stars Although I have used this website for quite some time to obtain recipes this is my first review. I used my own fresh grown rosemary added a little bit of fresh grown greek oregeno & lemon juice (as one other reviewer suggested) & used it on bone-in chicken breasts and grilled. Not only were these moist but also had a fantastic flavor. If grilled correctly I can't imagine anyone not being completely 100% satisfied with the results! Helpful (62)

Rating: 5 stars I used this rub on chicken. I did cut back on on the salt just a bit. I stuffed my chicken with a quartered lemon and half of an onion quartered. It came out juicy and just HUGELY flavorful. Very very good. I'll use this rub again. Helpful (51)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic! I've tried it on chicken breasts and potatos but use less salt when cooking it with chicken. Also works well if you add fresh lemon juice. I leave out the dried rosemary and just use fresh...this one is a keeper thanks! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent rub. I cut the recipe in half and I used it on T-bone steaks. Bring the steaks to room temp. before grilling and they'll come out nice and tender. Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars This was great however I thought it was a little too strong. Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars Just too salty for us. I will use 1/2 the amount and it will be delicious. Flavor was good but for the salt. We had it on pork chops and I will definitely try it on chicken. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This rub produced a meal that was bursting with flavor. I used fresh rosemary from the garden but omitted the dried rosemary. I halved the recipe which was perfect for one whole chicken cut in pieces. Helpful (13)

Rating: 3 stars My wife liked it well enough but frankly I thought this was pretty nondescript and no big deal. I used this on bone-in chicken breasts which I cooked to perfection on the charcoal grill but this rub was no more "stand-out" or memorable than any other rub or seasoning. And even that is after reducing the amount of salt considerably (and I did use Kosher salt not table salt as directed). Helpful (12)