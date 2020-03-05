Zesty Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 120.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.5g 5 %
carbohydrates: 23.1g 8 %
dietary fiber: 3.2g 13 %
sugars: 6.5g
fat: 2.6g 4 %
saturated fat: 0.4g 2 %
vitamin a iu: 3210.8IU 64 %
niacin equivalents: 1.8mg 14 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 22 %
vitamin c: 29.3mg 49 %
folate: 28.7mcg 7 %
calcium: 30mg 3 %
iron: 1mg 5 %
magnesium: 26.2mg 9 %
potassium: 527.4mg 15 %
sodium: 604.1mg 24 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 23.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
