Zesty Salad

A refreshing, zesty salad for lunch or picnics. Great with anything or just on its own.

By farah

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potato cubes into a small pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Drain and let cool, about 10 minutes.

  • Combine cooled potato, cabbage, pomegranate seeds, and carrot in a large bowl.

  • Whisk olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt, brown sugar, and red pepper flakes in a small bowl until well-mixed. Poured over potato mixture and toss to combine.

Cook's Note:

You can add olives, tomatoes, or chunks of apples.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 2.6g; sodium 604.1mg. Full Nutrition
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2016
11.5.16 Followed the directions as written and I did add the optional sliced olives (which I would do again). Just a little bit on the salty side for me (but then I did add olives) so I ll cut that amount to 1/4 tsp in the future. You get a little crunch from the cabbage a pop of sweetness from the pomegranate seeds and those olive slices add a bit of saltiness to the potatoes. The dressing was perfectly balanced. I'm not sure if you'd call this a salad or a potato side dish. Whatever it was good! farah thanks for sharing. UPDATE 11.7.16 FYI in case you're interested we ate this both chilled and warm and preferred it warm. Read More
