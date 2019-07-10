Canning Pizza or Spaghetti Sauce from Fresh Tomatoes

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Dried basil can be substituted for fresh basil.
If you are using a pressure canner, omit lemon juice.
If your tomatoes are too watery, boil them down before adding the spices, to avoid the sauce becoming too strong. If you like your sauce thick, either boil it down a bit more, add 1 to 2 small cans of tomato paste, or add 1/4 cup of ClearJel(R) starch.
If you want to freeze your sauce instead, just fill your freezer containers (Ziploc(R) quart-size resealable bags) completely, eliminate air pockets, seal them and pop them in the freezer. You're done!
If you are using quart-sized jars, process them for 40 minutes instead of 35 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
62 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 1g; sodium 160.5mg. Full Nutrition
This is the second year making this sauce. I only use this recipe because it is so good even without all of the sugar and salt that store bought sauces are made with. My whole family loves it and my friends are always asking for some of my jars.
I scaled the recipe to 4 servings because I was not canning it but using it for dinner. I added more seasonings and a tsp of sugar. I used a green bell pepper in place of the sweet red bell pepper. We liked it.
Made recipe as noted, minus red bell pepper. I canned this and the recipe made 8 pints and 8 half-pints. Tonight, I served as dipping sauce with cheesy bread sticks. My husband said it was as good as Pizza Hut. My new go to recipe! Thank you!
Great recipe for a first time canner! I did add 1/4 cup of sugar because my garden tomatoes were a little too tangy. Happy to say that it turned out great and I now can fully appreciate the hard work that goes into (canning) homemade tomato sauce. Thank you for this recipe!
Great recipe!!! I made a few changes. I used heirloom tomatoes (makes the whole house smell sooo good). I added mushrooms, 1 TBS 1/2 TESP of Worcestershire, a large handful of fresh oregano, roasted garlic, and used Red Wine Vendange Cabernet Sauvignon. My family loved it!!! I will be canning several jars!!!!
I found a great trick years ago... if you process the tomatoes and let the pulp sit in a canner overnight, the pulp floats to the top - leaving almost pure water at the bottom. That can be siphoned off w a plastic tube... and GREATLY cuts down on cooking time to reduce & thicken.
Recipe works great. I halved it, but followed it exactly. Except that I forgot to cook onions first, they just went in raw, and I hit it with an immersion blender after simmering. My hubby popped open a jar added some additional dry Italian herb mix and a Tbsp. of tomato paste. We agreed it was fantastic. 5 stars!
Followed the recipe religiously, found the sauce quite sour to the taste. I did have to add two cans of tomato paste to thicken. Thinking I will need to add some brown sugar, but concerned with making it too sweet. Any thoughts or other direction I should be taking? I intend to freeze it.
I made this using 10 pounds of tomatoes from my garden, most of which were picked green and ripened on the windowsill. The sauce was therefore a bit tart, so I added sugar to taste. I skipped the red wine and added dried basil and oregano from my garden. I froze it in containers.
Super tasty! Used my fresh tomatoes from the garden - not romas- but they were so sweet no sugar necessary at all! Couple fresh basil leaves, added red, yellow, and green peppers as well! Just let it simmer for a couple hours and added some tomato paste to thicken. Excellent meal w lots of fresh ingredients!
Canning Pizza or Spaghetti Sauce from Fresh Tomatoes
