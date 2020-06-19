Pickled Jalapenos
Deliciously fresh and simple pickled peppers! Peppers will keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 months as long as they are covered by the pickling liquid.
9-26-2018 ~I must confess I made these only because I was desperate to find something to do with an excess of jalapenos from my garden. I mean, much as I love them, you can only eat so many jalapeno poppers. That said, I gave these a try. I made these just as the recipe directed and would do so again. The best testament to how good these are is that Hubs, in spite of his sensitive innards, has been making nearly a nightly habit of nachos.Read More
I would definitely make these again and I am making future plans to grow more jalapeños in my garden next year. I did not change anything in this recipe and the jalapeños were perfect. A bit crunchy, and the flavor was excellent unlike the store-bought peppers that ate too soft for my liking. we use them in all different recipes in our kitchen.
I made 8 half pints and canned them in a hot water bath. I made them last year as well and they were a favorite of our family.
I highly recommend making these. Once you try the homemade version of pickled jalapeños, you'll think twice before buying store-bought. I added some red cayennes too. I used less sugar seeing that I don't like sweet and wanted all the heat possible. Thank you for the recipe.
Super simple and much better than store bought. You could even make these milder if you wanted by leaving out some of the seed. I too cut the sugar in half but that is the only change I made.
added fresh dill and more garlic, next time will rinse the peppers fist, more dill, more garllc, less sugar
These are delicious on nachos and in Mexican foods. So easy to make. A great recipe for when you have a bumper crop in the garden. I put them in the little 4 ounce jars and process them in a water bath so no need for refrigeration. I make these every summer now to have them year round. I shared some with friends. They’ve been asking for more.
Can't get much easier! I especially like the fact that I can control the heat by the amount of seeds I leave/remove. Please wear gloves to avoid touching the seeds. If the juices get into your eyes, it's very painful.
Followed the recipe exactly. This is my first time making any sort of pickles, but these turned out great. They are a bit milder than I hoped for, but I’m pretty pleased with how they turned out, overall. Thanks for the recipe!
Very easy to make, recipe easy to adjust to a smaller amount.
Good recipe.. I reccomend adding chopped carrots and diced roasted red pepper.. More or less sugar.. Less for more spicy..
Added onions and black peppercorns
I think this will be my third season making these. So good! They’re so popular with my friends I’ve grown more jalapenos plants this year. I do use more garlic than called for...3-5 depending on my mood.
Sure easy, HOT and delicious!
Very good and easy way to can over abundant peppers
Found that 2 TBSP of sugar is too much for me....used 2 tsp. I also reduced the vinegar to water ratio from 1:1 to 3/4 cup vinegar to 1 cup water. Nice easy recipe for my abundant crop of jalapenos!
This recipe is so delicious. So easy to make. And lasts for a little while if kept in the refrigerator.
Loved it, so easy. Great when your plants are staggered and not over producing.
Awesome recipe, the wife loves it. I create double or triple batches at a time to make what we get in a grocery order.
yum
This is a great recipe. It made enough for 2 pint jars. We had taco salad and ate all of one jar. The sugar takes a little from “japs” but there is plenty of heat. I won’t be buying these anymore as the cost of theingredients a much less. And of course I enjoy the kitchen time to make it myself.
I have never eaten a jalapeño, but these pickled jalapeños were great, I love them, and will make them again, I used them on a roast beef and mayo wrap with a few pickled jalapeños, very good also did it with turkey in the wrap instead of the roast beef, still great.
Very easy and simple recipe! I grew and harvested jalapeños for the first time this year, and had no clue where to start with preservation. Great for beginners. I did not have a whole pound of jalapeños, but am planning on adding more to the brine later on.
Super simple and easy.
Awesome. I am making it again.
My Son loves Jalapenos, and I bought local 2 llbs of it. He can enjoy a jar or two now!! Thank you for the recipe, I look forward to making more in the future!!
Loved this, so simple and easy and I think tastes way better than store bought...I left all seeds in and added a lil crushed red pepper for added heat but it looks pretty also. :)
Great and easy to make...slightly sweet and a little hot.
made this using apple cider vinegar instead of white. we shall see. super easy recipe
So easy to make, and they get used all the time in salads, sandwiches, omelets, tacos, nachos and more.
These are super simple and really good. Just enough spice, but not too hot. These are really good on a cheeseburger. Or nachos. Or whatever else you wanna try. Highly recommended.
Husband absolutely loves them!!! Will keep making them
Excellent pickle recipes, I follow the recipes completely and always have raze reviews from friends and family. My wife took some to work and came back with an order for 4 jars and money.
I never write reviews it this recipe is awesome!! I halved the recipe because I didn’t have enough jalapeños and reduced the sugar. But these are great!! I will definitely make again!
Easy to make with great flavor. Way cheaper than store bought pickled jalapenos.
This is a good recipe, but I took ya a step further. I modified the recipe's acidity to be safe for home-canning. (You need acid to keep the germs out, generally). I also added a bit more garlic and a bit more sugar. The change is 1:1, but I quite like the results.
Simple recipe for our garden fresh jalapenos.
Awesome and simple pickling process. Instead of jalapenos, I used serrano peppers from my patio plants, and added chopped mini-carrots and onions. After adding peppers et al to the hot pickling liquid, be sure to set aside no longer than recommended. Else, the peppers will not retain their bright green color. The carrots will be cooked just enough and retain a little of the pepper heat. My family has found a new pico dish!!
Now let's see if they are going to turn out to be hot enough for me???
My husband loved! Delicious. I cut recipe in half.
Easy and delicious
Easy to make. I waited until the next day to try them. Wanted them to pickle a little longer.
Really easy to make. Only changes I made was using less sugar, added about a tsp (maybe less) of dill seeds, added about 1/2 tsp of oregano (saw this on a different recipe), and added a pinch or two of cayenne.
Super easy (and cheap!), and tastes as good (if not better), than the best store-bought.
Supper Easy.
Easy to make. Great flavor. I like them hot, so I leave the seeds in. I followed the recipe. My jars look just like the photos.
Very easy to make!
