Pickled Jalapenos

4.7
55 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 13
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Deliciously fresh and simple pickled peppers! Peppers will keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 months as long as they are covered by the pickling liquid.

Recipe by Simply Sundays!

Gallery
24 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
48
Yield:
1 1/2 quart
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine vinegar, water, sugar, salt, and garlic in a pot over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar and salt dissolve. Remove pickling liquid from heat.

    Advertisement

  • Stir jalapeno peppers into the pot. Let stand until slightly cooled, about 15 minutes.

  • Transfer jalapeno peppers to a large Mason jar; pour in pickling liquid to cover. Let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Cover and refrigerate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
5 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 145.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/27/2022