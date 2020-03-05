Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork (Boston Butt)

This simple yet effective Boston butt recipe gives the pulled pork a mildly spicy and tangy flavor. The combination of smoke and moisture from the drip pan works very well for cooking the meat evenly and leaves plenty of juices within the meat itself. I've tried several different methods with Boston butt and this one is my favorite, as well as a favorite among my friends. Give it a try and see if you like it, and please don't be shy and leave some feedback! I usually serve with barbeque sauce and baked beans (throwing the fat chunks from the pulled pork into the beans to add a little extra flavor). Check out my Sweet and Spicy Cornbread Muffins recipe for a great side. Enjoy!

By webbbilly

prep:
30 mins
cook:
4 hrs 5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
5 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dry Rub:

Directions

  • Mix brown sugar, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, seasoned salt, black pepper, cumin, and cayenne pepper together in a small bowl to make dry rub.

  • Coat roast with spicy brown mustard. Sprinkle dry rub all over roast and work it into all the folds and creases.

  • Combine pickle juice and olive oil in a small bowl.

  • Preheat 5 pounds charcoal in a smoker according to manufacturer's instructions until white and flaming. Distribute 7 to 8 large wood chunks over the coals. Place a drip pan on top; pour in beer and enough water to fill the pan most of the way. Close smoker; bring liquid in the drip pan to a boil. Place roast on top and close smoker.

  • Smoke roast, turning every hour, until browned, about 2 hours. Baste roast with pickle juice and olive mixture. Continue smoking, turning and basting every hour, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center reads 175 degrees F (80 degrees C), 2 to 3 hours more.

  • Remove roast from smoker and wrap with aluminum foil. Let rest, about 30 minutes.

  • Uncover roast and cut into chunks. Shred chunks into small strands; transfer to a large bowl. Squeeze strands with both hands repeatedly, mixing after each squeeze.

Cook's Notes:

Keep in mind cook time and yield varies depending on the amount of pork. Cook time is usually 1 1/2 hour per pound of pork. For 6 to 8 people, I use 3 1/2 to 4 pounds.

Substitute vegetable oil for the olive oil if preferred.

I use cherry, peach, or apple wood. Mesquite and hickory can also be used, depending on what's available and what you prefer. Add wood chunks as needed in step 5 to maintain the temperature at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
700 calories; protein 29.6g; carbohydrates 20.6g; fat 53.5g; cholesterol 104.1mg; sodium 965.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/04/2016
I really liked all of the flavor combination in this one and it is one I will use again. It cut up nicely but I was not able to get it to shred so I will cook it a little longer next time and at a lower temp. This would work great on a whole chicken or cornish game hens too. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
steph@imroot.com
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2020
I was really only looking for a rub , so I skipped the beer and pickle juice/oil basting. The flavor on this was incredible!! My husband said that my pork butt was the best he’s ever had! *I did modify a tad to suit our needs....cut the season salt and cayenne in half because we’re on low sodium diets and I’m a wimp when it comes to spice. Read More
More Reviews
