Faux Smoked Pulled Pork (Carnitas)

Before I had a smoker, I used this to satisfy my pulled pork or carnitas craving. This meat is great in pulled pork sandwiches (see my coleslaw recipe) or in tacos. If you do not have all the spice rub ingredients, just get creative and use what you have. It will still turn out great. It is always a party-favorite. Enjoy.

By thebioteacher

prep:
20 mins
cook:
6 hrs 12 mins
total:
6 hrs 32 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix brown sugar, garlic powder, chili powder, paprika, oregano, onion powder, mustard seed, black pepper, cumin, coriander, and salt together in a small bowl.

  • Rub pork roast liberally with brown sugar mixture.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add pork roast; cook until browned, 3 to 5 minutes per side.

  • Transfer pork to a slow cooker. Add water, liquid smoke, and chipotle peppers.

  • Cook on Low until pork is tender, about 6 hours. Transfer pork to a cutting board and pull apart with tongs.

