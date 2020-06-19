Perfect Sour Cherry Pie

A sweet filling perfect for summer. Definitely invest in a cherry pitter for this one!

Recipe by jmd5102

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Press the bottom pie crusts into 2 pie pans.

  • Combine cherries, 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, and cornstarch in a saucepan. Let sit until sugar begins to draw out the cherries' juices, about 10 minutes. Bring to boil, stirring constantly. Lower the heat; simmer until the juices thicken and become translucent, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in butter and almond extract until well mixed. Pour into the bottom half of the pie shells. Cover with top crusts, crimp the edges to seal, and cut vents into the top with a sharp knife.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crust is golden brown, 45 to 55 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

You can do like me and recruit your significant other to do the cherry pitting for you. This process is a whole lot easier with a cherry pitter. In fact, don't do it without.

You can make your own pie crust instead of using a prepared crust.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 44.8g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 1.9mg; sodium 260mg. Full Nutrition
