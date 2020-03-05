Brown Sugar Chicken Brine

This was so easy and came out amazing! So moist and tender with great flavor! Thank you! I will warn that when I first started roasting my entire kitchen smelled like soy sauce and I was apprehensive that this chicken was going to taste like soy. As the roast went on, it smelled delicious. There's a good balance to all the flavors.
Hubs fired up the smoker over the weekend and I decided to give this one a try with 6 pounds of chicken leg quarters I had in the freezer. I've learned that the smoker drys chicken out pretty quick so I like to brine. The legs turned out super moist and tender. It was a little on the sweet side so next time I'd reduce the amount of brown sugar. Easy fix. Overall good brine and one I'd make again.
I used this recipe as stated. Did not change anything. Had a 8 plus pound turkey and smoked it without any wood chips. Sooooo moist ! This is a keeper.
This brine combined with a bourbon brown sugar seasoning/ bbq sauce that I smoked then grilled produced the best boneless chicken thighs I ve ever had.
Great marinade. Grilled on a gas grill. Juiciest chicken I've ever grilled. Not over flavoured and not to salty. Will be a regular meal during grilling season.
I Used This Brine Recipe for My Beer Can Chicken & I Can Tell You that The Chicken Was FANTISTAC , Tender & Moist
It had a very distinct flavor, it made the chicken very tender and juicy. I actually put the birds on the grill!!!
Followed the directions as written using bone-in chicken breasts and they were great and very moist. My husband absolutely loved them.
Used it for Turkey. It was amazing!