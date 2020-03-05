Brown Sugar Chicken Brine

Rating: 4.85 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I decided to experiment with my normal go-to brine and added molasses and garlic. In place of regular sugar I used light brown sugar (what can I say, I like molasses). The family loved this. I think this is going to be my new go-to. This is enough brine for 8 pounds of whole chicken or bone-in chicken pieces and up to 10 pounds of skinless, boneless chicken breasts.

By Im Not a Chef I just Cook alot

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 gallon
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix salt, brown sugar, garlic, and cayenne pepper together in a large bowl. Pour in water; stir until dissolved. Mix in molasses and soy sauce. Let stand until brine comes to room temperature, about 50 minutes.

    Advertisement

Cook's Note:

To use, place chicken in brine, cover, and refrigerate for 4 hours (or overnight for whole chickens). Drain and pat chicken dry before cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
58 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 14.7g; sodium 4507.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (11)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

taylor1078
Rating: 5 stars
06/27/2018
This was so easy and came out amazing! So moist and tender with great flavor! Thank you! I will warn that when I first started roasting my entire kitchen smelled like soy sauce and I was apprehensive that this chicken was going to taste like soy. As the roast went on, it smelled delicious. There's a good balance to all the flavors. Read More
Helpful
(6)
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
taylor1078
Rating: 5 stars
06/26/2018
This was so easy and came out amazing! So moist and tender with great flavor! Thank you! I will warn that when I first started roasting my entire kitchen smelled like soy sauce and I was apprehensive that this chicken was going to taste like soy. As the roast went on, it smelled delicious. There's a good balance to all the flavors. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
07/18/2018
Hubs fired up the smoker over the weekend and I decided to give this one a try with 6 pounds of chicken leg quarters I had in the freezer. I've learned that the smoker drys chicken out pretty quick so I like to brine. The legs turned out super moist and tender. It was a little on the sweet side so next time I'd reduce the amount of brown sugar. Easy fix. Overall good brine and one I'd make again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
pattysfavorites
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2019
I used this recipe as stated. Did not change anything. Had a 8 plus pound turkey and smoked it without any wood chips. Sooooo moist ! This is a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
Ingoldx1
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2018
This brine combined with a bourbon brown sugar seasoning/ bbq sauce that I smoked then grilled produced the best boneless chicken thighs I ve ever had. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Corn Chopper
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2019
Great marinade. Grilled on a gas grill. Juiciest chicken I've ever grilled. Not over flavoured and not to salty. Will be a regular meal during grilling season. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Derek Musard
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2020
I Used This Brine Recipe for My Beer Can Chicken & I Can Tell You that The Chicken Was FANTISTAC , Tender & Moist Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Chef Boy R B
Rating: 4 stars
09/18/2019
It had a very distinct flavor, it made the chicken very tender and juicy. I actually put the birds on the grill!!! Read More
Marcia Hiruo
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2020
Followed the directions as written using bone-in chicken breasts and they were great and very moist. My husband absolutely loved them. Read More
mike jones
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2016
Used it for Turkey. It was amazing! Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022