Easy and Delicious Homemade Ricotta Cheese

4.7
8 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A lovely creamy cheese which is very easy to make! Even my sister who refused to eat the cheese at first ended up loving it! This is a fail-safe recipe in our household, I have made it time and time again. To cheese or not to cheese...that is never the question!

Recipe by Alicia_in_London

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour milk into a saucepan set over medium heat. Heat milk until it registers 194 degrees F (90 degrees C) on an instant-read thermometer, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

    Advertisement

  • Stir lemon juice and salt slowly into warmed milk. Let stand until milk curdles, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Line a fine-mesh strainer with cheesecloth and place it over a large bowl. Pour milk mixture carefully into the lined strainer. Let stand until most of the liquid has drained off the ricotta, about 15 minutes. Discard drained liquid.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 25.9mg; sodium 394.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022