Homemade Mozzarella Cheese

Learn how to make mozzarella cheese from scratch using this delicious recipe! You can create any shape you desire — try larger balls, small balls, or twists and knots. Store in the refrigerator.

Recipe by ChefJackie

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 balls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine 1/4 cup water and rennet in a small bowl; mix well.

  • Combine remaining 1/2 cup water and citric acid in another small bowl; mix until dissolved.

  • Pour milk into a large pot set over medium heat. Stir in citric acid mixture. Heat milk, stirring occasionally, until it registers 90 degrees F (32 degrees C) on an instant-read thermometer, about 5 minutes.

  • Remove milk from heat and stir in rennet mixture in a figure-8 motion for 30 seconds. Stir counterclockwise for 30 seconds to still the milk. Let stand, covered, until milk sets into curd, 5 to 10 minutes. Press edge of curd gently with a palette knife or the back of a spoon to check for firmness.

  • Slice vertically into the pot to cut curd into 3/4-inch cubes with a palette knife. Stir curds gently, but leave cubes mostly intact.

  • Return pot to the heat; cook over medium heat, stirring curds gently, until temperature reaches 109 degrees F (43 degrees C), about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Ladle curds into a colander set over a large bowl using a slotted spoon. Press curds gently to extract liquid whey. Pour drained whey back into the pot.

  • Heat whey to 185 degrees F (85 degrees C), about 5 minutes. Wearing gloves, tear off a piece of curd and place on a slotted spoon. Dip curd into hot whey for 5 to 10 seconds. Stretch, fold, and knead curd. Repeat until mozzarella is smooth and elastic. Knead in salt and form curd into a ball. Repeat dipping and kneading process with remaining curd.

  • Allow mozzarella to cool. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and transfer to the refrigerator.

Tips

Do not use ultra-high temperature processed (UHT) milk. Regular pasteurized milk will work, but raw milk is best.

At the end of step 7, you may place your curds in a plastic bag and store both the curds and the whey in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 days before continuing the process. If you want a softer-textured, moist mozzarella, do not let the curd get as firm and work less when stretching and kneading. You can speed up the cooling process in step 9 by placing mozzarella balls in an ice-water bath.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
195 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 32.5mg; sodium 324.4mg. Full Nutrition
