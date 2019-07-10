Carne Asada Marinade
This simple garlic and olive oil rub is a great way to marinate beef steaks before grilling.
This is the true Carne Asada recipe, except you are supposed to use lime juice instead of lemon juice. Try using 2 tablespoons instead too. This will give you the true Carne Asada taste. This simple taste, however, does not cater to everyone. I simply love it!Read More
I did not care for this marinade, not even sure why...too lemony, too much olive oil???? I even tried to doctor it up with some other herbs and spices...to no avail.Read More
This recipe was not as flavorable as I would of like it to be. But the good thing about it is that you can add your own seasoning to it. I used cumin and red chili powder. Used limes instead of lemons. Marinated over night. Grilled it. Taste Great!
My husband grew up in a hispanic household in San Francisco and ate often at the great taquerias in the city. I used this marinade on some top sirloin steaks, and he said this is the taste he grew up with. He said it was "perfect!". I'll definately hang on to this recipe!
Love Carne Asada and with the addition of some fresh orange juice and grated orange rind (both suggestions from friends in Mexico) tastes just like the taco stands!
only thing i changed was i added onion salt instead of regular and chilli powder(of medium spice), i cut up 2 lbs carne asada into thin strips and marinaded for 5 hours. I then drained off most of the marinade and browned the meat in a skillet over med heat and used them in burritos. Very tender. I loved this recipe and so did my hubby. I will make this again.
This is by far the easiest marinade to make but it is wonderful and the meat, shrimp (Kabobs), veggies etc. are very tasty and tender.
This is my go-to marinade for steak on the grill. It is so easy and so delicious. You can't go wrong with it!
Love this one. Grill the meat on a high temp on the gas grill. Just a few minutes each side. Excellent Carne Asada.
This is a very neat marinade in its simplicity. Really good as it is or to build upon. I used a stovetop grill on the grates of my outdoor grill because I was afraid of flare up from the olive oil. It stii had thad grilled taste I love.
this turned out great on some skirt steak, this is one of my husband and I favorites now!
This marinade was so easy to prepare and made our steak fajitas tender and so tastey.
This is a great marinade. Based on previous reviews, I made the following changes and it was perfect. I used lime instead of lemon, 3T. I crushed the garlic with 1T kosher salt and some pepper in a mortar and pestle. I sprinkled adobo seasoning over meat, pressed the garlic mixture into meat then poured the olive oil, lime juice combo over meat and marinated 5 hours. My whole family loved it.
This was really good. I marinaded my steak for about 5 hrs...but I added red wine, onions, and used lime juice as well.
I was searching for a recipe to use the "flap meat" that I purchased. No luck, I guess it might be a cut that's indigenous to SoCal (San Diego), but man! did this marinade do the perfect work, with just a few alterations, as suggested. I used a combo of fresh lime & orange juice, minced garlic (from a jar!), cumin and hot mexican chili powder. The flap steak is a very thin cut used especially for carne asada and it came out so tender I could hardly believe it! I marinaded for about 2-1/2 hrs and we grilled it for about 5 min per side. After cooking, I sliced it into strips and served with flour tortillas, refried beans, sliced avocado and sauteed onions & jalapenos. Yummy yum yum!
Good recipe, simple and flavorful. For those with adventuresome tastebuds don't neglect the Dos Equis Negron, or Tequila, both add more depth to the taste and help tenderize lower quality cuts of beef during marination.
I, too, used limes in place of the lemons for this recipe and it was delicious!!!
Nada, zippo, NOTHING like Mexican Carne Asada. I waisted some expensive skirt steak on this lemony ick of a marinade. Not going to try this ever again!
Absolutely loved this marinade. Did add a little lime juice and a splash of orange juice. My favourite marinade from now on. Steak was so flavourful and juicy - best ever.
This was Superb!! Really easy, I did double the garlic since I was using 4lbs of beef. I grilled the skirt steaks and used Ken's Mexican Pesto as a sauce for tacos. This is the perfect dinner. Rice, flour tortillas, and mixed vegetables and you have a feast!! Thank You Linda. I will make this again.
Great! My first time making Carne Asada, everyone loved the meat. I used limes, cooked meat on a grill. Delish...
Only 3 stars because of course you need to use lime juice instead of lemon for an authentic asada taste.
After stocking our deep freezer with steaks this past summer I found myself using this marinade a LOT. It tenderizes and adds a nice subtle flavor w/o over-powering your choice of meat.
i loved this recipe, for extra flavor i too used cumin and cayenne. i also used this sangria flavored soda i found at the store;i poured about 3/4c over meat . place in fridge overnight or cook right then. doesnt matter taste really great either way.
I also used Lime juice instead of Lemon and let the meat sit for most of the day. I then cut into strips and fried them for use in burrito's! YUM!! Fresh cilantro, onions, olives, lettuce, cheese and the sirloin strips were wonderful. Can't wait to use again.
Marinade was ok, I didn't care too much for it-I used it on a new york strip steak and I didn't eat any of it. But my husband loved it, he ate both his and mine.
THIS WAS VERY GOOD USED LIME INSTEAD OF LEMON USED RED AND YELLOW PEPPERS MAKE SURE TO DRAIN CAN BE VERY OILY DID ADD DROP OF LEMON AFTER COOKIN STEAK AND PEPPERS WAS GREAT BAKED FAHITAS WITH SOME CHEESE AND MADE STEAK FAHITA QUSIDILLAS THANK YOU FOR RECIPE GAVE ME SOME GOOD IDEAS TO DO WITH IT!!!!!!!
Very Delicious. My entire family begged for more. I put both lemon and lime juice in mix and added garlic powder to marinade as well as fresh garlic while cooking. Meat was very tender and moist.
NOt as good as the Carne Asada at Pappasito's but go figure. Was very easy and very tasty.
Instead of lemon juice I used lime hoping for a more Mexican flair. It made my steaks very tender as I used them for fajitas. But it didnt bring much flavor to the steak. Thank you for the recipe anyways.
This is an excellent marinade! Used it on steaks and served with roasted veggies and pasta. Can't wait to try it on chicken. Thanks!!!
I make a similar version of this. I add some finely chopped cilantro and green onions. You do need to marinade at least 8 hours.
Very good and very simple. Best marinade I have found for steaks. Works good for chicken as well. I have also used lime juice instead of lemon juice. I only use 1/2 cup of extra virgin olive oil.
I use lime instead of lemon, but when i run out i use both. love love love this recipe.
This gave the meat a mild citrus flavor, but it definitely is not a Carne Asada Marinade.
This was an alright recipe. I marinated mine overnight, and it almost made the meat have an overbearing olive oil taste.
Average flavor. Great if you want to add some variety to your menu when the cupboards are getting bare. If you do use this marinade, let it sit for longer than 2 hours. I waited the minimum time and it didn't make much difference to the flavor.
Very flavorful although a bit strong on the lemon (which may have been my fault since I couldn't find a reference for how many pounds of meat to use with the marinade). I like my meat a little spicier so I think I'll follow the advice of other reviewers and add some chili powder, paprika, and cumin to the marinade. I will also try substituting orange juice for some of the lemon and adding a little orange zest per another reviewer. The meat came out super tender though and is so easy to prepare. I will definitely be making it again.
marinade wasn't very tasty. way too lemony and lacked any other flavor. will not try this recipe again
What a simple, delicious marinade! I was looking for a carne asada marinade that uses just a few ingredients and came across this. I love its simplicity and taste. I was only planning to grill 1 lb. of beef round tip strips, so I cut the ingredients in half. Seemed like plenty of marinade and I even had a little left over to brush over some whole green onions. I grilled the beef and the onions in a grill basket on my gas grill and everything came out wonderful. We tucked the carne asada into some homestyle corn tortillas, with some grated cheese, a little salsa and a dollop of fresh guacamole. My husband was licking his fingers he liked it so much!
Amazing marinade considering how simple it is. Guaranteed that you always have the ingredients you need. Ace!
Excellent & authentic 'country' Mexican, only subing lime juice, with subtle flavours. If you expect Tex-Mex, i.e. hot & spicy, you will find this 'bland'.
Easy to prepare. Not the flavor I was wanting or expecting though. Will stick with other marinades.
This was really good. I took the advice of others and added a few spices. I had my hubby bbq and we made yummy burritos. Thanks for sharing. I had no idea delicious marinades were that easy. I won't buy any at the store ever again!
oustanding flavor, easy, quick and everyone loves it; skirt steak is key!
I made this on the grill last night, it came out tender and had great flavor! I very rarely put anything on my steak because I want to taste the steak! This marinade only added to the flavor of the steak without overpowering it!
Added fresh squeezed lime in place of the lemon. A simple and very tasty recipe! Thank you for shaing it Linda!
Super easy, fast, and pretty good. I used one whole lemon for the juice. Also, be careful when grilling, the olive oil is flammable!
i will try this again on a better cut of meat. (was given thin cut ny strips). they weren't able to absorb much flavor. but i still have high hopes for this for great fajitas. i used lime instead of lemon and that was good. i also think i will add some red pepper flake next time for some heat.
This was very good. Good flavor.
I really like it the only thing missing was salt, but overall was good.
Wasn't bad, but also didn't do anything special for me or the fiance.
The flavor was OK. It could have used a little more flavor for me. Next time, I would add some spice.
Makes any kind of steak really tender. Use lime instead lemon juice, add a little seasoning... like cumin, chili powder (or cayenne), johnny's seasoning salt, kosher salt and pepper. This is my go-to marinade for grilling steaks. Made incredible chicken fajitas on the grill with this... even used it on the peppers & onions!!!!
I subbed fresh squeezed lime for the lemon juice: AWESOME. Also I salted and peppered the meat before putting it into the marinade and made sure I rubbed it in well. To get the most from your garlic, make sure you get bits of the garlic in the pan when cooking and only flip once and let it sear really well. The marinating in olive oil keeps the moisture in the steak enough so that even the cheap pan-frying cuts (very thin) I used stayed moist through the second night after MICROWAVING it to heat it up for left-overs! (I always place a cup of water, if it will fit, in the microwave when I heat anything that's likely to dry out as well.)
I never made carne asada so I I was looking for guidance. This recipe was just the thing I needed. I knew my husband would like it because of the lemon juice. I was going to use lime, but thought I'd stick with the original recipe. It was a big hit. (Next time I'll try lime juice and see what the response I receive.)
I didnt modify the recipe at all and was unable to really taste any affect by using this marinade.
This recipe is authentic. I had a friend of mine who is from Mexico tell me that was one of the best I've tasted. Loved it.
Made the meat taste horrible.
This marinade was awesome! I added aprox. 1 tsp. cumin. Next time I will marinade over night.
Not very peppy in taste, which is what some people want I suppose. Adding Cilantro really helps. I'm going to try further jazzing in the future with Paprika, salt and
It was ok- I did the marinade overnight but it still didn't have a lot of flavor.
I would give this 5 stars but really I don't think it would be a 5 star recipe as written. I used this as a starting place and made a few tweaks... First I used the juice of one (very juicy) lime instead of the lemon juice. Next I added a bit of onion powder (maybe 1/2 tsp as I didn't want it to be too strong). I also added about 5 - 10 sprigs of cilantro chopped fairly small. Finally I added quite a bit of kosher salt. I ended up with about 2 tsp of salt, but I added it slowly and tasted until I thought it was right. When finished the marinade was a slightly tart and a bit salty (but not too salty). Make sure you taste the marinade before you add the meat. If it doesn't taste good then make adjustments. I poured it over 2.25 pounds of very thinly sliced (about 1/8 inch) skirt steak and let it sit in the fridge for about 4 hours. I set it out for about 15 mins before cooking and slapped it on a very hot grill. The flare ups were big and it only took about 1 and a half minutes per slice to cook. The end result was PERFECT! Best carne asada I've ever had.
It's a good starting point. Needs alot more flavor
I made this tonight and it was great! I added cayenne pepper, and cajun seasoning. I did not have fresh garlic so I used a little garlic oil, lemon juice instead of lime, and I didn't have cumin either-and it still turned out awesome.
Really good. I will probably add some red pepper next time, as I like a little kick, but the meat was flavorful and tender. Thanks!
No flavor at all.
This worked out well for me. Added a little cumin and cayenne and it was very good. I'll use this again.
A nice marinade. Made the meat tender.
Awesome.
I swamped out the lemon for a lime and added chili powder and parsley. Good base idea which allows for personal tweaks to the marinade!! My family loved it!!
This was a super simple and tasty marinade for beef. I ended up marinating the beef for 1 hour instead of the minimum 2 hours as the recipe stated. I also ended up cooking the beef in a slow cooker since I ran out of charcoal right before grilling. It was so flavorful! Can't wait to try it on the grill next time.
