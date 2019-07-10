Carne Asada Marinade

This simple garlic and olive oil rub is a great way to marinate beef steaks before grilling.

Recipe by Linda

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix extra virgin olive oil, fresh lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper. Place beef into the mixture. Rub mixture into the meat. Cover bowl and allow beef to marinate in the refrigerator at least 2 hours before grilling as desired.

256 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 28g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 0.3mg. Full Nutrition
