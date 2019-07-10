Carne Asada Marinade

I would give this 5 stars but really I don't think it would be a 5 star recipe as written. I used this as a starting place and made a few tweaks... First I used the juice of one (very juicy) lime instead of the lemon juice. Next I added a bit of onion powder (maybe 1/2 tsp as I didn't want it to be too strong). I also added about 5 - 10 sprigs of cilantro chopped fairly small. Finally I added quite a bit of kosher salt. I ended up with about 2 tsp of salt, but I added it slowly and tasted until I thought it was right. When finished the marinade was a slightly tart and a bit salty (but not too salty). Make sure you taste the marinade before you add the meat. If it doesn't taste good then make adjustments. I poured it over 2.25 pounds of very thinly sliced (about 1/8 inch) skirt steak and let it sit in the fridge for about 4 hours. I set it out for about 15 mins before cooking and slapped it on a very hot grill. The flare ups were big and it only took about 1 and a half minutes per slice to cook. The end result was PERFECT! Best carne asada I've ever had.