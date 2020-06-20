I followed the quantities exactly. You absolutely have to like salt on your watermelon to like this. My husband loved it. I couldn't eat it.
7.7.16 Had a chilled mini melon in the fridge so decided to give this a go for lunch today. The combination of basil with that little bit of lemon chili powder and kosher salt is almost magical. And at 10 calories go ahead and eat your heart out. WOW loved it!
7.21.19 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/254422/watermelon-basil-salad/ ... Ya know how you like some foods separately, but not together? I was hesitant to try this recipe because of that. Watermelon had to go. Fresh basil outside. O-kay, I'll try. What a surprise! The spiciness was subtle; basil wasn't overpowering. A really good blend of flavors without taking away from the watermelon. Thanks!
An easy fresh summer salad
Easiest recipe but so tasty!! I probably used more basil then needed.....I looooooove basil...do not be afraid of the chili. Gives it just a hint of spicy which is countered by the sweet basil and watermelon. Salt... I just ground pink Himalayan over it I didn t measure. Awesome summer treat! Thanks for recipe!
Delicious summer salad, the added kick of cayenne pepper is tasty.
I substituted Tajin for the salt and chili powder and used yellow watermelon for a pretty and delicious salad!
I wasn't sure what to expect with the combination of ingredients, but I really liked this! I scaled it down to a smaller serving and did not have a chance to let it chill as indicated. After sampling it, I gave it an additional sprinkle of salt and chili powder for more kick. Nice lunch on a hot summer day. Thanks for the recipe!