Watermelon Basil Salad

Rating: 4.55 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A quick salad of watermelon and basil. The chili powder plays well with the sweetness of the melon.

By Chefthompson.com

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stack basil leaves on top of each other and roll tightly into a log. Slice lengthwise into thin ribbons.

    Advertisement

  • Combine basil slices and watermelon in a large bowl. Drizzle lemon juice over watermelon.

  • Mix salt and chili powder together in a small bowl; sprinkle over watermelon and toss to combine. Chill salad before serving, at least 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
2 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.4g; sodium 121.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (11)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Nina
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2020
I substituted Tajin for the salt and chili powder and used yellow watermelon for a pretty and delicious salad! Read More

Most helpful critical review

cdunc1
Rating: 1 stars
03/04/2017
I followed the quantities exactly. You absolutely have to like salt on your watermelon to like this. My husband loved it. I couldn't eat it. Read More
Helpful
(3)
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
cdunc1
Rating: 1 stars
03/04/2017
I followed the quantities exactly. You absolutely have to like salt on your watermelon to like this. My husband loved it. I couldn't eat it. Read More
Helpful
(3)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2016
7.7.16 Had a chilled mini melon in the fridge so decided to give this a go for lunch today. The combination of basil with that little bit of lemon chili powder and kosher salt is almost magical. And at 10 calories go ahead and eat your heart out. WOW loved it! Read More
BOOKMARKER
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2020
7.21.19 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/254422/watermelon-basil-salad/ ... Ya know how you like some foods separately, but not together? I was hesitant to try this recipe because of that. Watermelon had to go. Fresh basil outside. O-kay, I'll try. What a surprise! The spiciness was subtle; basil wasn't overpowering. A really good blend of flavors without taking away from the watermelon. Thanks! Read More
Advertisement
Amanda Potter
Rating: 4 stars
07/18/2021
An easy fresh summer salad Read More
Brian Waltz - WL Events
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2016
What a great combination Read More
Gina
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2019
Easiest recipe but so tasty!! I probably used more basil then needed.....I looooooove basil...do not be afraid of the chili. Gives it just a hint of spicy which is countered by the sweet basil and watermelon. Salt... I just ground pink Himalayan over it I didn t measure. Awesome summer treat! Thanks for recipe! Read More
Advertisement
Twinsburg Tracy
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2020
Delicious summer salad, the added kick of cayenne pepper is tasty. Read More
Nina
Rating: 5 stars
05/23/2020
I substituted Tajin for the salt and chili powder and used yellow watermelon for a pretty and delicious salad! Read More
Ms Jean
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2020
I wasn't sure what to expect with the combination of ingredients, but I really liked this! I scaled it down to a smaller serving and did not have a chance to let it chill as indicated. After sampling it, I gave it an additional sprinkle of salt and chili powder for more kick. Nice lunch on a hot summer day. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022