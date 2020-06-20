Refreshing Watermelon Margarita

A very refreshing drink for a hot summer night.

Recipe by AquaKat

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 cocktails
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place watermelon in a blender; blend until smooth. Pour through a fine mesh strainer to remove seeds and pulp.

  • Pour watermelon juice into ice cube tray; place in freezer until frozen, about 3 hours.

  • Place 4 cups of frozen watermelon cubes, tequila, lime juice, and sugar into a blender; pulse until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
403 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 53.3g; fat 0.5g; sodium 4.9mg. Full Nutrition
