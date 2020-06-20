Refreshing Watermelon Margarita
A very refreshing drink for a hot summer night.
Delicious, but I would save the extra step of pureeing the watermelon and making 'ice cubes' out of them and just freeze the chunks of watermelon. Same difference, less work. Other than that, this was simple and yummy! Thanks for sharing. :)Read More
I've always used vodka with watermelon, but the idea of tequila appealed to me. Unless you have a really, really bad watermelon, I don't think you need sugar at all, but I did find the tequila and lime with the melon is fantastic. After playing with it a bit, I prefer simply wizzing the fresh melon in the blender, adding lime and tequila and serving on the rocks with a splash of club soda for fizz, and definitely no sugar. It just dawned on me that an immersion blender would work great as well. Regardless, the recipe as is is very, very good (except for sugar). This will be a summer staple around here.
wonderful
